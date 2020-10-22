Free a la carte Egg McMuffin on McDelivery till Oct 29

There's no better way to start your morning than with a free Egg McMuffin delivered to you!

Simply spend a minimum of $10 (excluding delivery charge) on www.mcdelivery.com.sg or the McDelivery App to enjoy this free and tasty deal.

Apply coupon code: WBEGGMUFF to redeem the a la carte Egg Mcmuffin.

Available from Oct 21 - 29, 7am – 10.45am . While stocks last!

How to use your coupon code?

Make sure that your cart items meet the minimum spend of $10 (excluding delivery charges).

Go to ‘Shopping Cart’.

Tap on ‘Got a coupon code?’

Enter your coupon code and hit ‘Apply’

This article was first published in ConfirmGood.