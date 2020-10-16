Free McDonald's burgers, nuggets and more from Oct 19 to Nov 8

If 1-for-1 deals that are available on the McDonald's app isn't enough, the fast food restaurant is set to one-up their offers with free burgers, nuggets and more when you order from their delivery service.

But first, you'll have to subscribe to the McDelivery Inbox Treats which entails opting in on the McDelivery website or app to receive their marketing materials. Then, look out for promo codes in your email that McDonald's will release every three days.

Here are the promotions you can expect:

Oct 19 - 21: Free McSpicy with any purchase

Oct 22 - 25: Free 6-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets with any purchase

Oct 26 - 28: 50% off Hokkaido Salmon Value Bundle ($16.20) for first 1,200 DBS/POSB cardholders

Oct 29 - Nov 1: Free Filet-O-Fish with any purchase

Nov 2 - 4 : Free Sausage McMuffin with Egg with any purchase and free delivery from 3pm to 5pm

Nov 5 - 8: Special mystery deal

Deal ends: Nov 8

