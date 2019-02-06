Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have

It's difficult to keep track of all the memberships offered here in Singapore for entertainment, food, sports and fashion. Which ones are just desperate gimmicks to retain customers and which ones really bring the best perks?

Hardly anything comes for free in Singapore. But the good news is that there are free memberships you can sign up for that bring juicy benefits!

1. MARINA BAY SANDS REWARDS

Photo: Marina Bay Sands

Frequent shoppers and visitors to Marina Bay Sands can stretch that dollar every time they shop, eat or stay with the Sands Rewards membership. The Lifestyle Tier of the membership is free to sign up for and boasts a wide range of discounts and deals.

Firstly, you will be able to enjoy 1-for-1 ArtScience Museum tickets. The limit is 2 complimentary tickets each month! That is more than enough for the average Singaporean. The Lifestyle Tier also provides discounts at eateries in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and savings on Sands Theatre show tickets.

2. CHANGI REWARDS

Photo: Changi Airport

Changi Airport is not only the best airport in the world but it has been slowly developing into a popular shopping hotspot with the arrival of the Jewel.

Changi Rewards is Changi Airport's only loyalty programme which is free! If you're a frequent traveller or find yourself visiting Jewel almost every other weekend, we recommend signing up right away.