Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have

PHOTO: Pixabay
Aiman Mohamed
Shopback

It's difficult to keep track of all the memberships offered here in Singapore for entertainment, food, sports and fashion. Which ones are just desperate gimmicks to retain customers and which ones really bring the best perks?

Hardly anything comes for free in Singapore. But the good news is that there are free memberships you can sign up for that bring juicy benefits!

1. MARINA BAY SANDS REWARDS

mbs
Photo: Marina Bay Sands

Frequent shoppers and visitors to Marina Bay Sands can stretch that dollar every time they shop, eat or stay with the Sands Rewards membership. The Lifestyle Tier of the membership is free to sign up for and boasts a wide range of discounts and deals.

Firstly, you will be able to enjoy 1-for-1 ArtScience Museum tickets. The limit is 2 complimentary tickets each month! That is more than enough for the average Singaporean. The Lifestyle Tier also provides discounts at eateries in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and savings on Sands Theatre show tickets.

Sign up here

2. CHANGI REWARDS

airport
Photo: Changi Airport

Changi Airport is not only the best airport in the world but it has been slowly developing into a popular shopping hotspot with the arrival of the Jewel.

Changi Rewards is Changi Airport's only loyalty programme which is free! If you're a frequent traveller or find yourself visiting Jewel almost every other weekend, we recommend signing up right away.

The membership works based on a point-based system. Shoppers accumulate points every time they spend at Changi Airport and can convert these points into vouchers. We believe the best part about this loyalty programme is GST-free purchases in public areas in the airport! It's as good as buying from the duty-free store.

Sign up here

3. GV MOVIE CLUB

Golden Village Movie Club
Photo: Golden Village Movie Club

Movie dates can be relatively expensive especially on the weekends. What if bae wants to experience Gold Class to celebrate? R.I.P. wallet.

Get some discounts and even free movie tickets with Golden Village's Movie Club membership!

Some juicy perks include $2 discount on tickets every Monday, $7 movie tickets every Tuesday and 1 for 1 movie tickets on your birthday! Also if bae wants to watch on Gold Class, there is 10 per cent off the ala carte menu.

Sign up here

4. ACTIVESG

MyActiveSG
Photo: MyActiveSG

Working out and staying fit is much more affordable than you think. It is free in fact! ActiveSG is a national movement focused on fitness and sport for anyone and everyone in Singapore. It has a number of sports facilities such as swimming complexes, gyms and badminton courts.

Membership is free and comes with $100 worth of credits which you can use to purchase admission passes for use of the facilities. There are also complimentary trial fitness classes which you can sign up for.

Sign up here

FOOD

5. SWENSEN'S COOL REWARDS

food
Photo: Swensen’s

Wouldn't it be great if you could redeem a free drink every time you dined at a restaurant? Swensen's grants this dream when you sign up for their Cool Rewards Membership. To be a member, you simply need to download Swensen's mobile app and sign up for membership. There is no fee involved to sign up as well.

Using the mobile app, you can present your complimentary daily drink voucher whenever you order food at a Swensen's outlet.

In addition to that, members collect rebate points whenever they spend. These rebate points can then be used to earn discounts on your food orders. If it is your birthday month, you will get complimentary birthday eVouchers for free desserts and treats!

6. J PASSPORT

sashimi
Photo: J Passport

Japanese food fanatics unite! Grab the greatest deals for Japanese cuisine with J Passport. On J Passport, you'll get to source for the best deals for everything Japanese here in Singapore.

Many of the deals offered are usually for food such as ramen and dons from well-known establishments like Ikura and Hokkaido Izakaya.

Besides food, you can get discounts for Japanese spa treatments and karaoke sessions as well.

Sign up here

7. JAPAN POINT

food
Photo: Japan Point

Japan Point is similar to J Passport but is focused solely on food. On Japan Point, you can redeem coupons for food discounts or even complimentary treats. The catch is that there is a redemption limit for every coupon for a certain amount of time.

Some neat coupons offer free beer and big discounts on Japanese BBQ platters.

Sign up here

HOME & BEAUTY

8. IKEA FAMILY

Ikea
Photo: IKEA Facebook

IKEA is definitely more than just a furniture store at this point. There's yummy meatballs, chicken wings, scrumptious cheesecake and fuss-free hot dogs. Even foodies flock there from time to time.

If you are in the midst of furnishing your new home or even doing a room makeover with IKEA furniture, be sure to sign up for the IKEA Family membership. The membership allows you to accumulate points every time you spend which you can subsequently use to redeem discounts.

On top of that, members receive exclusive discounts on furniture and food, and get free coffee or tea with every visit!

Sign up here

9. YANKEE CANDLE

candle
Photo: Yankee Candle Singapore

Yankee Candles are perfect for setting the mood at home and in your bedroom. With their wide selection of soothing fragrances in the form of scented candles, you can choose to enhance a relaxed vibe at home.

Yankee Candle's loyalty programme offers a 2 per cent discount on future purchases. It may not seem a lot at first but if you are a frequent buyer, this will give you a lot of savings in the long run.

Sign up here

FASHION

10. WT+

fashion
Photo: wt+

Shop often at brands like G2000, Topshop and Topman? Wt+ membership covers your favourite brands and offers the craziest discounts. The free membership offers rewards which can be redeemed from the points you accumulate.

Rewards are regularly updated for the different brands and on top of that, members receive exclusive promotions and deals when they shop.

Sign up here

11. CHARLES & KEITH

ck
Photo: Charles & Keith

Shopaholics rejoice! Charles & Keith has Silver Privilege Membership which is free for sign up when you make your first purchase. You can either sign up when you make a purchase physically in-store or online (as long as you create an account beforehand).

The Silver Privilege Membership offers a $10 discount with every $200 spent. You will also be updated on the latest sales and promotions held. Lastly, don't forget to get Cashback when you shop through ShopBack!

Sign up here

This article was first published in Shopback.

