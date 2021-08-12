Free mental health hotlines and counselling services for support in Singapore

If the world has felt darker for you lately, you're absolutely not alone.

In pandemic-plagued 2020, Singapore saw its suicide rates hit an eight-year high – the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) reported that 452 lives were lost to suicide last year.

A Duke-NUS study this January revealed that one in three adults here were grappling with psychological distress, thanks to the strain of lockdowns and social distancing.

And as recent, shocking youth tragedies have shown, we need so much more support for mental health – before it's too late.

If you too need help, know that support is just a step away.

Your finances needn't be a factor either – Singapore has a handful of free resources for anyone in need to lean on.

From counselling sessions with trained professionals to hotlines offering an empathetic ear, here's our guide to free mental health services in Singapore.

Free Counselling Services

Singapore Association for Mental Health

PHOTO: Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH)

A non-profit pioneer of mental health services in Singapore, SAMH offers counselling sessions by qualified professionals.

With a team of counsellors certified with at least a Master's in Psychology or Counselling, you can trust you'll be in experienced hands.

Whether you're struggling with mental health troubles or are simply seeking to support a loved one, these sessions aim to lend a helping hand.

Fees are donation-based, with the option of free counselling if your budget is tight.

The Singapore Association for Mental Health offers counselling sessions from Mon-Fri 9am-1pm and 2pm-6pm.

Make an appointment by calling 1800 283 7019.

Silver Ribbon Singapore

PHOTO: Silver Ribbon Singapore

Since 2006, non-profit Silver Ribbon Singapore has been running a host of mental health programs and community projects – including a complimentary counselling service.

If you find your mental struggles affecting your health, sleep, or relationships, their trained staff are on hand to offer guidance and recommend potential treatment.

In these post-pandemic times, you can opt to get your dose of support safely via Zoom and phone.

Silver Ribbon Singapore has branches in Serangoon Central, Wisma Geylang Serai, and Hougang Street.

Counselling sessions are available Mon-Fri 9am-5pm.

Make an appointment online here.

Community Psychology Hub

PHOTO: Unsplash

First launched in April last year – in the thick of Singapore's circuit breaker – this pilot counselling programme by the Community Psychology Hub takes place entirely through text.

Supported by the Ministry of Social and Family Development, these free-of-charge sessions unfold via live chat with your assigned counsellor – though you can opt for phone and email counselling too.

This programme's counselling focus is on the home – folks with marital issues and family problems can find support here.

Community Psychology Hub offers counselling sessions from Mon-Fri 9am-6pm.

Make an appointment online here .

Wesley Methodist Church

PHOTO: Unsplash

While Wesley Methodist Church's counselling service is helmed by trained Christian counsellors, they're committed to welcoming non-Christians for non-religious counselling too.

Singapore's oldest Methodist church has a diverse suite of counselling services for individuals and families, covering concerns from self-esteem struggles to suicidal thoughts.

Besides support for emotional troubles, you can also get career counselling involving psychological and career assessment tests.

Wesley Methodist Church is located at 5 Fort Canning Rd, Singapore 179493.

Make an appointment for their counselling services by calling +65 6837 9214.

Mental Health Hotlines

National Care Hotline

PHOTO: Unsplash

Another mental health service that sprung up during the Covid-19 crisis is the National Care Hotline.

Kicking off last April, this toll-free hotline is manned by a highly qualified volunteer pool of psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, and counsellors.

Simply pick up the phone to pour out the troubles weighing on your mind – whether it's financial stress or fears about the future, you'll find advice and empathy on the other end of the line.

The National Care Hotline operates daily 8am-12am at 1800 202 6868.

Samaritans of Singapore

PHOTO: Samaritans of Singapore (SOS)

Singapore's only dedicated suicide prevention centre, the good folks at Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) offer round-the-clock support for anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts or self-harm.

Dial their 24-hour toll-free hotline to reach trained volunteers, who're there to help you manage those overwhelming thoughts and offer a safe space.

If you prefer text, they've got email and Facebook Messenger-based helplines as well.

Samaritans of Singapore 's hotline operates 24/7 at 1800 221 4444.

Oogachaga

PHOTO: Unsplash

For over two decades, Oogachaga has been a pillar of support for our local LGBTQ+ community – raising funds, organising corporate and community events, and running queer-affirming counselling services.

While their phone hotline is currently on hold throughout Phase 3 (Heightened Alert), their Whatsapp-based text helpline is still up and running.

If you need a listening ear as you grapple with your sexuality, mental health, or relationships, you can confide in their trained volunteers safely and anonymously.

Oogachaga 's Whatsapp counselling service operates Tues-Thurs 7pm-10pm and Sat 2pm-5pm at +65 8592 0609.

Institute of Mental Health

PHOTO: Unsplash

Singapore's Institute of Mental Health (IMH) runs a range of specialised helplines, chief among them the 24-hour Mental Health Helpline.

You'll find qualified counsellors on call at all times to offer support for yourself or your loved ones.

Think advice on anything from how to soothe your anxiety, to managing your distress symptoms, to where to turn to for mental health treatment and resources.

The Institute of Mental Health 's Mental Health Helpline operates 24/7 at +65 6389 2222.

1800-FRIENDS

PHOTO: 1800-Friends

Launched earlier this year, Noah and Zoey made waves as Singapore's first digital health clinic catering to men and women respectively.

Their latest project is what they've dubbed a dial-a-friend hotline –1800-FRIENDS.

Run by volunteer operators, this toll-free hotline doesn't aim to provide professional advice.

What they offer is something simpler: a friendly voice, a listening ear, a judgment-free chat – and sometimes, that's all the comfort we really need.

1800-FRIENDS operates daily from 6pm at 1800 374 3637.

This article was first published in citynomads.