Free Old Chang Kee curry puffs for DBS and POSB cardmembers, PayLah! users

Fans of Old Chang Kee, listen up! Here's how you can get your hands on some free curry puffs.

Old Chang Kee recently launched their own mobile app that allows members to accumulate stamps with every $2 spent and unlock rewards.

From now till Sept 30, users who sign up and link a valid DBS/POSB debit or credit card or a DBS PayLah! account to make payment can redeem three free puffs at Old Chang Kee stores.

Users will receive e-vouchers which can be redeemed in stores and can choose from Curry'O, Sardine'O and Chicken Mushroom'O.

Deal ends: Sept 30

