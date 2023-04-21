Free pandapro subscription, discounted rides and more: Here's what foodpanda and Tada's new partnership means for you

With food delivery and ride-hailing apps aplenty today, getting food sent to your doorstep or booking a ride anywhere has never been easier.

If you're a user of delivery platform foodpanda and ride-hailing service Tada Mobility, there's now an even greater reason to use these apps – and some cause for celebration.

Off the back of a strategic partnership between the two companies yesterday (April 20), customers of foodpanda and Tada in Singapore as well as Cambodia can expect a slew of perks to come their way.

Aimed at introducing new benefits for users in Asia, this collaboration between foodpanda and Tada has first taken off in Singapore and Cambodia.

"On-demand deliveries and ride hailing have become a big part of our daily routines, so we're constantly thinking of ways to make these conveniences more accessible and affordable for customers," says Jakob Angele, CEO of foodpanda, APAC, at yesterday's press conference where foodpanda and Taka inked a memorandum of understanding.

"Joining hands and offering even more customer benefits with Tada is a natural next step to bring more choices and greater value for customers who use these services every day."

CEO of Tada Mobility, Sean Kim, shares similar sentiments on the tie-up: "After seeing a rapidly growing user base in Singapore, and being one of the most downloaded apps in Cambodia, this partnership will introduce Tada to a larger community relying on ride hailing and food delivery frequently."

So what does this partnership between foodpanda and Tada mean for users?

Well, think bigger and more perks – greater savings, discounted fares and loyalty programme subscriptions – across both platforms.

For starters, up to 30,000 Tada users in Singapore can opt in to receive a complimentary, one-month subscription to foodpanda's subscription programme, pandapro. With pandapro, users can enjoy free deliveries, special pickup offers and dine-in deals.

On the other hand, up to 30,000 pandapro subscribers in Singapore will automatically receive 25 per cent discount vouchers in their Tada accounts (capped at $4, terms and conditions apply).

Corporate customers of both platforms can also stand to benefit from the food delivery and ride-hailing perks through joint corporate bundles.

Heading over to Cambodia for the SEA games? Foodpanda users there can enjoy free rides to locations that are within three kilometres and get 50 per cent discount codes for subsequent rides, while Tada users enjoy a 50 per cent discount when ordering food, groceries and more using foodpanda!

Besides their customers, both companies also emphasised the importance of other stakeholders like their riders, drivers and restaurant partners, and how this collaboration creates more value and business opportunities for all parties.

"Of course, foodpanda is nothing without our restaurant partners and our delivery riders. For us, these three parties –customers, restaurants, riders – are somewhat equally important, and all the business decisions we make, in terms of delivery fee, service levels, we always consider all three sides," Jakob tells AsiaOne.

With this strategic long-term partnership still in its early stages, users of foodpanda and Tada can buckle up and stay tuned for more exciting perks to come.

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.