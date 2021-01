Fans of Japanese food and Genki Sushi will be thrilled to know that the popular conveyor belt sushi chain is opening a new outlet at NEX on Jan 19.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 dine-in transactions will get a plate of Salmon Mentai on the house.

You can also get a free cooler bag when you spend a minimum amount of $50.

Deal ends: Jan 19

