McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

40 DAYS OF MCDONALD'S 1-FOR-1 DEALS

McDees has launched its '40 Days of Thank You' promotion to reward customers for their support.

Those with the McDonald's app will be able to enjoy 1-for-1 daily deals from Sept 9 till Oct 18.

The promotion kicked off with a 1-for-1 McSpicy a la carte deal (till Sept 11) via the app. Deals can only be redeemed from self-ordering kiosks, front counters or drive-thru outlets.

According to a statement from the fast-food chain, the McDonald's App was launched in July 2019 as a 40th anniversary gift for all customers to receive deals and more.

The new app incorporates functions like McDelivery, My Feedback, Restaurant Locator and nutritional information.

FREE REUSABLE CUP FROM STARBUCKS

It’s 9/9, and we’re celebrating that Starbucks® coffee is verified 99% ethically sourced—and we’re not stopping there.... Posted by Starbucks Singapore on Sunday, 8 September 2019

Now there's less of an excuse not to do your part for the environment.

US coffee chain Starbucks is celebrating their 99 per cent ethically sourced coffee on Sept 9, by giving away a reusable cup with the purchase of any Grande or Venti-sized handcrafted beverage.

It's limited to one redemption per customer, while stocks last. Better hurry!

$0.99 SOYA BEANCURD AT MR BEAN

Did you know Mr Bean has an official shop on online market Qoo10?

Now you can buy as many servings of their silky smooth beancurd as you want for just $0.99.

But if you want to enjoy your beancurd over different days, you should buy multiple vouchers instead.

Where: All Mr Bean outlets

When: Till Sept 30, between 11am and 8pm

$1 KFC CHEESE FRIES

Do you own an EZ-link card and happen to be heading to KFC for a bite?

Just so you know, you'll be able to redeem a KFC Cheese Fries for just $1 when you purchase at least one meal and pay with your EZ-link card.

The promotion is valid for dine-in or takeaway at most KFC outlets except at Jewel, KidZania, Sentosa, and the Singapore Zoo.

When: Now till Sept 30

1-FOR-1 LUNCH AT OLD TOWN WHITE COFFEE JURONG POINT

You know what is really (hor)-funtastic? It's none other than our 1-for-1 Weekday Happy Lunch! Grab a lunch kaki and... Posted by OLDTOWN White Coffee Singapore on Thursday, 5 September 2019

Dine on traditional Malaysian favourites at Old Town White Coffee's Jurong Point outlet and get another meal for free.

Granted, the sets are not that cheap in the first place (I mean, $8.30 for prawn mee?), but at half price, it's a whole other story.

Where: Old Town White Coffee, Jurong Point

When: Till Oct 3, Weekdays 11am to 2pm

SUKIYA 1-FOR-1 SHABU BUFFET AT HEARTLAND MALL

Can't make it this week for our 1-for-1 at Bugis Junction x Bugis+? Fret not cause we're having another round of... Posted by SUKI-YA on Friday, 6 September 2019

Sukiya's 1-for-1 Shabu buffet promotion is going places. After ending its week-long run at Bugis+, the promo is now back at Heartland Mall, next to Kovan MRT station.

Dinner starts from $24.90 for two on weekdays and $27.90 on weekends.

For a buffet, that's definitely value for money, if you ask us.

Where: Sukiya, Level 2, Heartland Mall, Blk 205 Hougang Street 21, Singapore 530205

When: Sept 9 to 15



Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

