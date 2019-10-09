McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

PHOTO: Instagram/McDonald's
Candice Cai
Candice Cai
AsiaOne

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

'Cos good things must share.

40 DAYS OF MCDONALD'S 1-FOR-1 DEALS

McDees has launched its '40 Days of Thank You' promotion to reward customers for their support.

Those with the McDonald's app will be able to enjoy 1-for-1 daily deals from Sept 9 till Oct 18.

The promotion kicked off with a 1-for-1 McSpicy a la carte deal (till Sept 11) via the app. Deals can only be redeemed from self-ordering kiosks, front counters or drive-thru outlets.

According to a statement from the fast-food chain, the McDonald's App was launched in July 2019 as a 40th anniversary gift for all customers to receive deals and more.

The new app incorporates functions like McDelivery, My Feedback, Restaurant Locator and nutritional information.

FREE REUSABLE CUP FROM STARBUCKS

It’s 9/9, and we’re celebrating that Starbucks® coffee is verified 99% ethically sourced—and we’re not stopping there....

Posted by Starbucks Singapore on Sunday, 8 September 2019

Now there's less of an excuse not to do your part for the environment.

US coffee chain Starbucks is celebrating their 99 per cent ethically sourced coffee on Sept 9, by giving away a reusable cup with the purchase of any Grande or Venti-sized handcrafted beverage.

It's limited to one redemption per customer, while stocks last. Better hurry!

$0.99 SOYA BEANCURD AT MR BEAN

Did you know Mr Bean has an official shop on online market Qoo10?

Now you can buy as many servings of their silky smooth beancurd as you want for just $0.99.

But if you want to enjoy your beancurd over different days, you should buy multiple vouchers instead.

Where: All Mr Bean outlets
When: Till Sept 30, between 11am and 8pm

$1 KFC CHEESE FRIES

Do you own an EZ-link card and happen to be heading to KFC for a bite?

Just so you know, you'll be able to redeem a KFC Cheese Fries for just $1 when you purchase at least one meal and pay with your EZ-link card.

The promotion is valid for dine-in or takeaway at most KFC outlets except at Jewel, KidZania, Sentosa, and the Singapore Zoo.

When: Now till Sept 30

1-FOR-1 LUNCH AT OLD TOWN WHITE COFFEE JURONG POINT

You know what is really (hor)-funtastic? It's none other than our 1-for-1 Weekday Happy Lunch! Grab a lunch kaki and...

Posted by OLDTOWN White Coffee Singapore on Thursday, 5 September 2019

Dine on traditional Malaysian favourites at Old Town White Coffee's Jurong Point outlet and get another meal for free.

https://www.facebook.com/singaporeatriumsale/photos/a.166130100782762/4…

Granted, the sets are not that cheap in the first place (I mean, $8.30 for prawn mee?), but at half price, it's a whole other story.

 Where: Old Town White Coffee, Jurong Point
When: Till Oct 3, Weekdays 11am to 2pm

SUKIYA 1-FOR-1 SHABU BUFFET AT HEARTLAND MALL

Can't make it this week for our 1-for-1 at Bugis Junction x Bugis+? Fret not cause we're having another round of...

Posted by SUKI-YA on Friday, 6 September 2019

Sukiya's 1-for-1 Shabu buffet promotion is going places. After ending its week-long run at Bugis+, the promo is now back at Heartland Mall, next to Kovan MRT station.

Dinner starts from $24.90 for two on weekdays and $27.90 on weekends.

For a buffet, that's definitely value for money, if you ask us.

Where: Sukiya, Level 2, Heartland Mall, Blk 205 Hougang Street 21, Singapore 530205
When: Sept 9 to 15
 

Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

candicecai@asiaone.com

More about
Deals and promotions

TRENDING

Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Man who ate raw fish for 3 years ends up with liver filled with parasites
Chinese man who ate raw fish for 3 years ends up with liver filled with parasites
5 reasons why eating at food courts in Singapore makes you broke
5 reasons why eating at food courts in Singapore makes you broke
Melissa Faith Yeo charged with insulting public servants
Melissa Faith Yeo charged with insulting public servants
Huawei&#039;s clever workaround to Android ban? Launching &#039;new&#039; versions of its P30 Pro
Huawei's clever workaround to Android ban? Launching 'new' versions of its P30 Pro
Wheelchair rental service swamped with negative Facebook reviews after leaving elderly folks stranded
Wheelchair rental service swamped with negative Facebook reviews after leaving elderly folks stranded
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
10 signs that your toddler is spoilt - and what you should do now
10 signs that your toddler is spoilt - and what you should do now
Man slits own throat after fatal accident in Malaysia
Man slits own throat after fatal accident in Malaysia
Taiwanese man marries brain-dead girlfriend right before she gets taken off life support
Taiwanese man marries brain-dead girlfriend right before she gets taken off life support
MSF and RWS reaching out to elderly couple after they&#039;re spotted sleeping on public benches for 2 years
Elderly couple spotted sleeping on RWS benches for 2 years

LIFESTYLE

6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Cute but costly? 4 ways to cut down on your pet expenses
Cute but costly? 4 ways to cut down on your pet expenses
Free fun for families at Changi Airport Terminal 3: September school holidays, Children&#039;s Day
Free fun for families at Changi Airport Terminal 3: September school holidays, Children's Day
How to discipline your baby: 10 golden rules that work
How to discipline your baby: 10 golden rules that work

Home Works

How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
6 homes that will let you live out your K-drama fantasies
6 homes that will let you live out your K-drama fantasies

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

I tried a viral video hair hack and gave myself a salon-worthy haircut in less than 5 minutes
I tried a viral video hair hack and gave myself a salon-worthy haircut in less than 5 minutes
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Surprise! Family throws elderly couple a wedding party on their 54th anniversary
Surprise! Family throws elderly couple a wedding party on their 54th anniversary
Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks

SERVICES