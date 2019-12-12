Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities

The weekend is finally here!
Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.
CATCH SESAME STREET LIVE AT MARINA SQUARE
Well-loved characters from Sesame Street are in town to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary in Marina Square!
From now until Dec 22, count down to Christmas with Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and The Count and if you're one of the first 50 families in the queue, you'll even get to meet them on stage and have an unforgettable time.
Where: Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594
When: Dec 13 (3pm & 7pm), Dec 14 (1pm, 3pm & 7pm), Dec 15 (1pm, 3pm & 7pm)
FREE 2-HOUR PLAY AT KIZTOPIA
Been wanting to bring your little ones to the largest and newest indoor playground in Singapore?
Here's your chance to do it for free this Sunday (Dec 15).
When: Dec 15, 11am to 1pm or 2pm to 4pm
When: Dec 14, 11am to 5pm
When: Dec 13 to 15, 2pm to 6pm
When: Dec 14 & 15, 1pm to 7pm
When: Dec 12 to 15, 11am to 9.30pm
When: Dec 14, 10.30am to 12.30pm
CHRISTMAS & POP-UP MARKETS ISLANDWIDE
Christmas is almost here, and now is one of the best times to start shopping, with the festive feels in the air and gift guides aplenty.
From cookies to sweet smelling candies, here are some of the markets happening this weekend that you might want to check out.
1. Deck the Hauls: A Festive Creator's Market
Hosted by WeWork, gift someone (or yourself!) a thoughtful present that's made by local creators to pamper your loved ones.
Love the things you own to have a personal touch?
Sign up for some complimentary workshops to create your own snow globes and scented candles.
Have your presents wrapped for an additional $4 and don't worry about giving in to consumerism — all proceeds are donated to charity.
If you're interested, do RSVP here.
Where: 83 Clemenceau Ave, 2nd Floor, Singapore 239920
2. Epigram Christmas Market 2019
It's been a rainy week — perfect sweater weather to curl up in a corner with a good read.
Delight your inner bookworm (or a friend who loves to read) at the Epigram Christmas Market where there's a book sale with titles going for as low as $1.
Where: 1008 Toa Payoh North, #03-08, Singapore 318996
3. Flea market at Wheelock Place
Been on the lookout for a spot to shop sustainable fashion?
Head over to the Underground Market No.12 x Wheelock Place flea market where there's a curated selection of second-hand outfits up for grabs by fashion personalities such as Aimee Bradshaw, Clara Hong, Coco Mercy and more.
Some steals to keep an eye out for include a $250 brand new Furla bag, $150 Celine wedges and more. Remember to bring your own bag and lots of cash!
Where: Wheelock Place, L1 Outdoor Corridor, 501 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238880
KIRA KIRA GIFTS & TRAVEL FAIR
December, no doubt, is one of the hottest times to travel and if you haven't booked your tickets out of Singapore yet, head on over to the Kira Kira travel fair to be enthralled by the range of artisan retail and travel information booths from now till this Sunday.
Organised by Japan Rail Cafe, "kira-kira", which means "twinkling" in Japanese, is a rain-or-shine event where guests will also get to try their hand at basic candle making, bouquet arrangement and Christmas bauble-making.
Attend their free-for-all travel seminars on East and West Japan, get $5 off JR Passes and be spoilt for choice with a range of Japanese food vendors like Haritts Donuts & Coffee, Kimukatsu Singapore and Teppei Japanese Restaurant and more.
Where: Guoco Tower, L1 Urban Park, 1 Wallich St, Singapore 078881
ART JAMMING FOR BEGINNERS
'Art jamming' is one of the trendiest activities of 2019 for stressed-out individuals, couples and even families to unleash their inner Picasso or Van Gogh.
Wow Art Wow is organising a session for beginners and you'll even get to bring home your masterpiece. Do note that the art workshop is only suitable for those aged six and up, and you'll have to indicate your interest here.
While there's a $28 all-in materials fee, the class is free, so it's a good chance to pick up your paint brushes if you've ever wanted to give art jamming a go.
Where: 14 Hong Lee Place Singapore 548857