Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities

ATO Partners is offering an exclusive two-hour use of the play room (with lunch) at Kiztopia, and all you'll have to do is register here for free.

Each adult is allowed to register for up to two kids and choose between the 11am to 1pm or the 2pm to 4pm time slot.

Do note that registration does not guarantee attendance — an SMS will be sent before the event to confirm your attendance.

Where: Marina Square, #01-09, Singapore 039594

When: Dec 15, 11am to 1pm or 2pm to 4pm

CHRISTMAS & POP-UP MARKETS ISLANDWIDE

Christmas is almost here, and now is one of the best times to start shopping, with the festive feels in the air and gift guides aplenty.

From cookies to sweet smelling candies, here are some of the markets happening this weekend that you might want to check out.

1. Deck the Hauls: A Festive Creator's Market

Hosted by WeWork, gift someone (or yourself!) a thoughtful present that's made by local creators to pamper your loved ones.

Love the things you own to have a personal touch?

Sign up for some complimentary workshops to create your own snow globes and scented candles.

Have your presents wrapped for an additional $4 and don't worry about giving in to consumerism — all proceeds are donated to charity.

If you're interested, do RSVP here.

Where: 83 Clemenceau Ave, 2nd Floor, Singapore 239920

When: Dec 14, 11am to 5pm

2. Epigram Christmas Market 2019

It's been a rainy week — perfect sweater weather to curl up in a corner with a good read.

Delight your inner bookworm (or a friend who loves to read) at the Epigram Christmas Market where there's a book sale with titles going for as low as $1.

Where: 1008 Toa Payoh North, #03-08, Singapore 318996

When: Dec 13 to 15, 2pm to 6pm

3. Flea market at Wheelock Place

Been on the lookout for a spot to shop sustainable fashion?

Head over to the Underground Market No.12 x Wheelock Place flea market where there's a curated selection of second-hand outfits up for grabs by fashion personalities such as Aimee Bradshaw, Clara Hong, Coco Mercy and more.

Some steals to keep an eye out for include a $250 brand new Furla bag, $150 Celine wedges and more. Remember to bring your own bag and lots of cash!

Where: Wheelock Place, L1 Outdoor Corridor, 501 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238880

When: Dec 14 & 15, 1pm to 7pm

KIRA KIRA GIFTS & TRAVEL FAIR

December, no doubt, is one of the hottest times to travel and if you haven't booked your tickets out of Singapore yet, head on over to the Kira Kira travel fair to be enthralled by the range of artisan retail and travel information booths from now till this Sunday.

Organised by Japan Rail Cafe, "kira-kira", which means "twinkling" in Japanese, is a rain-or-shine event where guests will also get to try their hand at basic candle making, bouquet arrangement and Christmas bauble-making.

Attend their free-for-all travel seminars on East and West Japan, get $5 off JR Passes and be spoilt for choice with a range of Japanese food vendors like Haritts Donuts & Coffee, Kimukatsu Singapore and Teppei Japanese Restaurant and more.

Where: Guoco Tower, L1 Urban Park, 1 Wallich St, Singapore 078881

When: Dec 12 to 15, 11am to 9.30pm

ART JAMMING FOR BEGINNERS

'Art jamming' is one of the trendiest activities of 2019 for stressed-out individuals, couples and even families to unleash their inner Picasso or Van Gogh.