Free things to do in Singapore (December 2025): Christmas markets, Wiggle Wiggle Hotel pop-up, and more

Feeling festive but not looking to spend a fortune? December 2025 in Singapore is bursting with free events that make it easy to get into the holiday spirit-without blowing your budget.

Start your season with a splash of colour at the Wiggle Wiggle Hotel pop-up in Plaza Singapura, where playful installations, exclusive merch, and charming photo ops bring out your inner child.

Orchard Road transforms once again for Christmas on A Great Street, so round up your friends for an evening stroll beneath sparkling lights and larger-than-life decorations. Over in the East, Holly Jolly Joo Chiat: A Kampung Elektrik Christmas puts a local spin on the festivities with live music, indie markets, and kampung vibes lighting up Katong.

For a dose of pure nostalgia, don't miss Wishes from the Heart at Marina Square-Care Bears take centre stage in a whimsical wonderland packed with bubble shows, creative workshops, and meet-and-greet sessions for families.

From quirky pop-ups to classic Christmas cheer, our December guide spotlights the most magical (and wallet-friendly) things to do all month long.

Wishes from the Heart: Care Bears Christmas at Marina Square (Nov 22 - Jan 4)

Step into a world of colour and joy at Marina Square this festive season, as the Care Bears take centre stage with Wishes from the Heart. The central atrium transforms into a Care-A-Lot-inspired wonderland, complete with a glowing rainbow-lit path, an 8-metre tall Christmas tree decked with soft hearts and belly badges, and a dazzling castle featuring a towering Grumpy Bear. Kids will love bouncing in the dreamy Cloud Ball Pit or striking a pose at the Care Bears Plush Wall.

Families can look forward to magical bubble shows, creative art and key chain workshops, and photo-worthy moments at every turn.

For those who enjoy a spot of giving, purchase a Love-A-Lot or Grumpy Bear plush-each sale donates a bear to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. There's also a pop-up Christmas fair with exclusive Care Bears merchandise and giveaways, making this event a heartwarming blend of nostalgia, kindness, and festive magic.

Wishes from the Heart: Care Bears Christmas at Marina Square

Date: Nov 22, 2025 - Jan 4, 2026

Time: Various timings (bubble shows, meet & greets, and workshops have set slots; mall hours for general fair)

Location: Central Atrium, Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594

Wiggle Wiggle Hotel Pop-up (Dec 2 - Jan 4)

Looking for a playful twist to your festive outings? Step inside the Wiggle Hotel-Wiggle Wiggle Singapore's largest Southeast Asian pop-up yet-where every corner promises a burst of holiday cheer and charm.

Running from Dec 2, 2025 to Jan 4, 2026 at Plaza Singapura, this pop-up transforms into a whimsical winter wonderland decked out with vibrant decor, enchanting "hotel rooms", and festive photo zones featuring the brand's iconic characters like Wiggle Bear and Little Play Bunny in their Christmas best.

Explore themed "facilities", snap pictures against colourful, Instagram-worthy backdrops, and browse a range of Singapore-exclusive festive merchandise.

Spend at the pop-up to enjoy playful perks like limited-edition hotel keycards and exclusive gift redemptions-collect more for bigger surprises, from designer wrapping paper to a picnic bag or travel pouch.

Special purchase-with-purchase deals add to the fun, making it easy to take home a piece of Wiggle magic. It's a lively, family-friendly experience perfect for getting into the spirit of the season.

Wiggle Wiggle Hotel Pop-up

Date: Dec 2, 2025 - Jan 4, 2026

Time: 10am - 10pm

Location: Plaza Singapura, Unit #01-01 (beside The Body Shop), Singapore 238839

Christmas Enchantment at Chijmes (Dec 5-31 )

Step into a storybook December at Chijmes, where festive lights, snowfall, and carols bring Christmas to life in the heart of the city.

From Dec 5 to 31, 2025, the iconic Chijmes Hall transforms nightly with the Symphony of Lights, a dazzling projection show on its historic façade (7pm-10pm, every half hour). Stroll through the Mini Lawn for the Snowfall Spectacle, where "snow" drifts down every 30 minutes from 7pm to 9 pm.

On weekends and special dates, a Christmas Market pops up, filled with local crafts and handmade gifts (Fridays-Sundays, 5pm-10pm). For something extra magical, catch Merry Melodies-live carolling sessions on Saturdays, Sundays, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Highlights also include a free outdoor movie screening of The Greatest Showman on 29 Nov, plus spend-and-redeem gifts and festive workshops for shoppers.

Christmas Enchantment at Chijmes

Date: Dec 5-31, 2025 (Friday-Wednesday)

Time: Various timings (see highlights above)

Location: Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street, Singapore 187996

Fee: Free admission (market and workshops: spending required for redemption)

Crane Festive Market at Wisma Atria (Nov 14- Dec 21, Fri-Sun)

Your weekends just got a little more festive! The Crane Festive Market at Wisma Atria is a curated celebration of all things local, happening every Friday to Sunday from Nov 14 to Dec 21. Held at Crane Living on Level 4, you'll discover a delightful range of handmade treasures, vintage decor, original art, crafts, organic cosmetics, and children's accessories-all created by independent artists and small local businesses.

Looking for meaningful gifts? This is the perfect place to shop for unique finds while supporting local bakers, makers, and brands.

There's something for everyone, whether you're after last-minute gifts, special treats for yourself, or even goodies for your furry friends. Don't miss the special "Last Minute Fair" from Dec 19 to 24, offering one final round of holiday shopping before the year wraps up. Give a gift with a difference and soak up the cheerful, community spirit!

Crane Festive Market at Wisma Atria

Date: Nov 14 to Dec 21, 2025 (Fridays to Sundays), plus Dec 19, 2025 - Dec 24, 2025 for the Last Minute Fair

Time: 11am - 7pm

Location: Crane Living at OCBC Wisma Atria, Level 4 (Entrance Area)

Magic Hour @ Raffles Hotel Singapore (Dec 20)

Looking for a truly magical evening of music this December? Don't miss Magic Hour @ Raffles Hotel Singapore-a free, world-class concert on The Lawn, right in the heart of this iconic landmark.

Presented by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra in partnership with Raffles Hotel, this community concert invites everyone to relax outdoors and enjoy an hour of uplifting melodies as the sun sets.

Bring friends or family, grab a light bite and a drink, and settle in for a memorable performance surrounded by lush greenery and colonial charm. The programme features outstanding SSO musicians on horn, trumpet, trombone and tuba, creating a vibrant brass ensemble. With a capacity of around 250, this intimate event is a wonderful way to soak up festive spirit and the power of live music-all at no cost.

Magic Hour @ Raffles Hotel Singapore

Date: Dec 20, 2025

Time: 6pm (approx. 1 hour)

Location: The Lawn, Raffles Arcade at Raffles Hotel Singapore

Night at Orchard (Dec 26 - 28)

As dusk falls, Orchard Road transforms into a vibrant night market brimming with creativity and charm. Night at Orchard, Singapore's only evening market in the heart of the city's shopping belt, is hosting its last edition of the year from Dec 26 to 28.

Taking place every last weekend of the month from Friday to Sunday, 3pm to 10pm, this lively showcase features artisanal crafts, lifestyle products, and experiential brands from both local creators and international makers.

Wander along the pedestrian walkway between Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City, browse unique handcrafted goods, and enjoy the buzz of Orchard Road under the city lights. Whether you're picking up a thoughtful gift or just soaking in the weekend atmosphere, Night at Orchard is where creativity and culture come alive after dark.

Event Details

Dates: Dec 26 - 28, 2025

Time: 3pm - 10pm

Location: Orchard Road Pedestrian Walkway, in front of Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City

Admission: Free

Timezone Clawsome Chaos Christmas Blind Box Event (Now - Dec 31)

Arcade lovers and collectors, this one's for you! Timezone Singapore is making the season extra playful with Clawsome Chaos-a limited-edition series of festive blind box bag charms available now through Dec 31.

Featuring eight unique designs (plus one ultra-rare Santa TZ charm), each box brings a dose of arcade cheer and the excitement of a lucky dip. Keep an eye out for the elusive Golden Ticket, hidden in 100 boxes, which can be redeemed for a $100 shopping voucher.

To celebrate, Timezone is rolling out festive promos-spend $60 to get a free mystery charm, or snap up double deals on selected dates for bonus credits and e-tickets.

There are also pop-up zones at selected venues, photo ops, a Santa mascot, and social media challenges with exclusive prizes. It's a great way to add a little arcade magic to your Christmas-and maybe score a charming gift or two for yourself or friends.

Timezone Clawsome Chaos Christmas Blind Box Event

Date: Now - Dec 31, 2025

Time: Venue opening hours

Location: Timezone venues islandwide

Glow Up Your Christmas at West Mall (Nov 21- Dec 31)

West Mall's brand new POPS space is lighting up the season with its very first Christmas celebration-perfect for families, shoppers, and anyone in the mood for festive fun. From Nov 21 to Dec 31, the mall transforms into a sparkling wonderland packed with dazzling decor, photo spots, exclusive shopping rewards, live performances, and hands-on festive workshops.

Spend and redeem festive rewards or try your luck at Santa's Lucky Draw, where $12,000 worth of prizes-including a luxury massage chair, Macbook Pro, iPhone, and more-are up for grabs.

Join in craft workshops to make your own night lamp or musical box, and don't miss the live carols, music, and Santa appearances happening on selected dates. There are extra perks for Tengah residents and the opening of a brand-new food court. With convenient location and activities for all ages, it's the perfect spot to celebrate the season with family and friends.

Glow Up Your Christmas at West Mall

Date: Nov 21 to Dec 31, 2025

Time: 10am - 10pm

Location: West Mall, 1 Bukit Batok Central, Singapore 658713

Vietjet free festive eSIM for travellers to Vietnam (Now - Dec 31)

Okay, so this one isn't an event per se, but it's just as appealing this festive season. If you're heading to Vietnam this festive season, Vietjet is offering all international passengers-including those flying from Singapore-a free SkyFi eSIM with 500MB of data, valid for 31 days.

Simply book any direct Vietjet flight to Vietnam before Dec 31, 2025 and select the eSIM during booking. You'll receive it by email for easy activation, so you can stay connected as soon as you arrive. Perfect for sharing your holiday moments and navigating on the go.

Vietjet Free Festive eSIM for Travellers to Vietnam

Date: Now - Dec 31, 2025

Time: Promotion period (flight timings vary)

Location: All Vietjet international flights to Vietnam

SG60 Heart&Soul Experience (Now - Dec 31)

Part of Singapore's SG60 celebrations, the Heart&Soul Experience runs from Aug 26 to Dec 31, 2025 across Orchard Central and orchardgateway. Admission is free, and visitors can explore ground-level installations such as a visual tribute tracing Singapore's journey through time, futuristic phone booths where you can "dial into tomorrow," and the Time Traveller installation, which uses generative AI to transport you into Singapore's past places.

For those keen on a deeper dive, a ticketed 60-90 minute immersive journey starts at Orchard Library (Level 4). Available in all four official languages and recommended for ages seven and above, this experience blends storytelling and technology to imagine Singapore's past, present, and future.

Visitors can also enjoy exclusive deals from over 20 tenants at orchardgateway and Orchard Central, with brands like Starbucks, UNIQLO, IRVINS, and Nasty Cookie offering promotions for Heart&Soul ticket holders.

SG60 Heart&Soul Experience

Date: Aug 26 - Dec 31, 2025 (Tuesday - Wednesday)

Time: 10am - 10pm (ticketed experience runs ~60-90 mins)

Location: Orchard Library (Level 4), Orchard Central & orchardgateway, Singapore

Fee: Free for public installations; ticketed experience free (registration required, first-come-first-served)

Christmas on A Great Street (now - Jan 1)

No festive season in Singapore is complete without a stroll down Orchard Road for Christmas on A Great Street. From now until New Year's Day, the city's iconic shopping belt transforms into a dazzling wonderland with glittering arches, themed installations, and trees decked in shimmering lights.

The atmosphere is magical after sunset-perfect for an evening walk with family or friends, snapping photos under the sparkling displays.

Whether you're doing your Christmas shopping, catching up over festive treats, or just soaking up the sights, there's something for everyone. Special highlights include towering Christmas trees, Instagram-worthy arches, and plenty of opportunities to experience the spirit of the season right in the heart of town. For locals and visitors alike, it's an unmissable part of year-end celebrations.

Christmas on A Great Street

Date: Now - Jan 1, 2026

Time: Lights on daily from 7pm (shopping and dining hours vary)

Location: Orchard Road (from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura)

Changi Airport & Jewel Disney-Themed Festivities (Now till Jan 4)

Changi Airport and Jewel are turning into a Disney dreamscape this festive season-with dazzling lights, themed zones, and family-friendly fun inspired by Disney Cruise Line.

From now to Jan 4, 2026, catch The Magic of Adventure light-and-music showcase at Jewel's Rain Vortex, where beloved Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters come to life. Explore photo ops with Captain Mickey and Minnie, ocean-themed displays at the Disney Discovery Reef, and a Stitch's Ohana Grill pop-up where you can DIY your own keepsake.

The holiday buzz continues at the Unleash the Holidays Carnival with games, claw machines, and a stamp rally adventure across terminals.

Over at Jewel, a 16-metre Disney Cruise Line Christmas tree and snowfall sessions create perfect photo moments. With exclusive collectibles, shopping rewards, and a DisneyStore.sg pop-up, this is the ultimate festive outing for all ages-whether you're chasing snow, stars, or souvenirs.

Changi Airport & Jewel Disney-Themed Festivities

Date: Now - Jan 4, 2026

Time: Various timings (10am - 10pm for most activities)

Location: Changi Airport & Jewel Changi Airport

Fee: Free admission (activity-specific spends may apply)

The Gardeners' Market (Every second Saturday)

If you're craving something slower-paced and grounded in the community, The Gardeners' Market is a lovely way to spend your Saturday morning. Held every second Saturday of the month at City Sprouts @ West Coast, this market is a grassroots initiative powered by local farmers and growers.

Expect fresh produce straight from the soil, handmade goods with heart, and plenty of kampung spirit. It's a welcoming space whether you're keen to shop sustainably, pick up a few gardening tips, or just enjoy the community vibe with a kopi in hand.

The event is free to attend, and open to all-perfect for a breezy weekend outing that's a little closer to nature and a lot more personal.

The Gardeners' Market

Date: Every second Saturday of the month

Time: 9am - 2pm

Location: City Sprouts @ West Coast

Admission: Free

Resurrack (every weekend)

Step into Singapore's ultimate vintage shopping experience at Resurrack, a weekend-only marketplace at Bugis Street. Running every weekend, the market transforms 261 Victoria Street into a vibrant back-alley bazaar featuring vintage dealers, small businesses, and local talents.

Expect a multi-zone setup where you can uncover unique vintage treasures, shop from indie brands, and snap pictures at quirky photobooths. Whether you're on the hunt for fashion finds, nostalgic collectibles, or just looking for a lively evening hangout, Resurrack brings together the charm of retro with the energy of one of Singapore's most iconic streets.

Resurrack

Date: Every Saturday & Sunday

Time: 3pm - 9pm

Location: 261 Victoria Street, Bugis Street, Singapore

Makers' Market (various dates)

Everyone's favourite pop-up handmade market Makers' Market always has something up their sleeves, from artisanal crafts to handmade lifestyle products. Some of my favourite bags, pins and other little trinkets have come from Makers' Markets around Singapore.

Check out these upcoming markets you can look forward to:

Makers’ Market Dates Time Dhoby Ghaut: The Weekday Edit 5 Jan – 27 Feb, Monday to Friday 11 am – 4 pm i12 Katong (Indoor) 27 Feb – 1 Mar, Friday to Sunday (more dates coming) 12 pm – 8 pm i12 Katong (Outdoor) 16 – 18 Jan, 30 Jan – 1 Feb, Friday to Sunday 12 pm – 8 pm Pasir Ris Mall 8 – 28 Dec 2025 11 am – 8 pm Pushcarts by PARADE @ PLQ MALL Daily 11 am – 10 pm Punggol Coast 15–16, 29–30 Nov 2025

6 – 7, 13 – 14 Dec 2025 12 am – 9 pm Singapore Cruise Centre 20 to 21 Dec, Saturday – Sunday 12 pm – 8 pm Suntec City 4 Dec – 1 Feb, Thursday to Sunday 12 pm – 10 pm The Jolly Makers' Market @ Pasir Ris Mall 8 to 28 Dec 10 am – 10 pm

Pets & Food Weekend Festive Edition (Dec 12 - 14)

If you're looking for a fun day out with the whole family-including your furry friends — don't miss the Pets & Food Weekend Festive Edition at Crane Joo Chiat.

This lively gathering brings pet lovers, families, and local vendors together in a welcoming space filled with treats, unique finds, and plenty of community spirit. Enjoy browsing stalls packed with delicious bites, discover new pet-friendly products, and take part in activities designed for both humans and pets.

It's the perfect opportunity to meet fellow animal lovers, sample tasty snacks, and uncover hidden gems from local creators. Whether you're a seasoned pet parent or just love the energy of a community market, you'll find a warm, friendly atmosphere where everyone is welcome. Make it a festive day to remember, full of excitement and heartfelt connections.

Pets & Food Weekend Festive Edition

Date: Dec 12 - 14, 2025

Time: 10am - 6pm

Location: Crane Joo Chiat, 432 Joo Chiat Road

