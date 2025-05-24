Free things to do in Singapore (May to June): i Light Singapore, GastroBeats, Pasar Pink, Children's Festival and more

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This May to June 2025, there's a plethora of markets, events, and activities to keep you entertained at zero cost.

This May and June, Singapore lights up with immersive art, playful markets, and plenty of community buzz. Wander through Marina Bay at i Light Singapore 2025, take in a free sunset concert by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, or discover hidden gems from local makers at pop-ups in Joo Chiat, Great World, and Asia Square.

Got pets? There's everything from pride parades for cats and dogs to wellness picnics and adoption carnivals.

Plus, don't miss free family-friendly festivals, sustainability challenges, and after-dark adventures at Gardens by the Bay.

Free festivals, fairs and markets in Singapore

1. Go Green SG 2025 (May 16 - June 29)

Go Green SG is back for its third edition, offering over a month of hands-on eco experiences, community initiatives, and green-living inspiration across Singapore.

From May 16 - June 29, join thousands in rethinking how we live, shop, and connect with nature — through a packed programme of events hosted by both the public and private sectors.

Here are just a few highlights you can check out:

FairPrice Go Green Challenge

May 22 – June 18 · Online/In-app · Free

Discover how to shop greener with this app-based challenge. Learn to identify sustainable products and earn vouchers for making smart, eco-friendly purchases. No registration needed — just fire up the FairPrice app.

Nature Art Jamming with Cats

May 23 & 24 · 10am – 12pm · $40 per pax

Join Wildflower Studio and City Sprouts for an art jam with a twist — create with natural materials like twigs and flower petals, all while hanging out with free-roaming cats. Hosted at the Enabling Village, this mindful session brings together art, nature, and furry friends.

Location: Wildflower Studio, Enabling Village, 20 Lengkok Bahru, #01-19C

Admission: $40 (registration required)

Go Green Market Pop-up by Refash

May 19 – 23 & 26 – 30 · 9.30am – 7.30pm · Free

Raffles Place MRT turns into a thrifter’s dream for two weeks, featuring second-hand items from local favourites like Love, Bonito and The Editor’s Market. Drop off your own pre-loved items and get paid on the spot.

Location: Basement 1, Raffles Place MRT (in front of Twyst)

Admission: Free (no registration required)

2. Children's Festival 2025: Featuring Lilo & Stitch (May 24 – June 15)

This June holidays, Gardens by the Bay is going full tropical with Children’s Festival 2025: Featuring Lilo & Stitch. From May 24 – June 15, 2025, Supertree Grove transforms into a playful paradise packed with inflatable installations, games, performances, and Disney-themed fun for the whole family.

Kids can pick up a free activity trail booklet, complete stamp missions at the play zones, and redeem a Stitch-themed sticker set.

Expect zones like The Great ‘Ohana Wave (a sunny slide adventure for kids aged 6–12), Forest of Belonging, Space Adventure, and Stitch’s Mischief Makers with kinetic sand play. All installations close by 7pm.

Other highlights include:

Meet & Greet with Stitch (June 7 & 8, hourly from 3.45pm – 6.45pm, first-come, first-served passes)

Stage Performances (The Great Island Series) on May 24, 25 & 31 and June 1, 14 & 15 (5pm – 7pm)

Garden Rhapsody light show: A Lilo & Stitch-themed musical display at 7.45pm and 8.45pm

There’s also a Stitch-themed carnival (charges apply), retail pop-ups, and creative workshops throughout the festival period.

Children's Festival 2025: Featuring Lilo & Stitch

Date: May 24 – June 15

Time: 10am – 9pm (Installations close at 7pm)

Location: Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay

Admission: Free (workshops, carnival games, and merchandise are paid)

3. Once Upon a Tide & Children's Season at the National Museum (From May 24)

To mark Singapore's 60th year of independence, the National Museum is pulling out all the stops with two major showcases: the immersive exhibition Once Upon a Tide and the family-friendly Children's Season: Get Curious! Building Our Singapore.

Once Upon a Tide traces over 700 years of Singapore's transformation from a 14th-century trading port to a global city, through more than 350 artefacts and interactive experiences.

Highlights include a digital sampan challenge, an evolving coastline map, and a section celebrating Singaporeans who've made waves worldwide — from Olympic athletes to filmmakers.

The exhibition ends with a fun RFID activity that invites you to reflect on your vision for Singapore's future.

Running alongside is Children's Season (now till June 29, 2025), with installations and playful showcases designed for kids. Entry to these spaces is free, although some activities like workshops or film screenings may require tickets. The Once Upon a Tide exhibition is free for Singaporeans and PRs.

Once Upon a Tide & Children’s Season at the National Museum

Date: From May 24

Time: 10am – 7pm

Location: National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road, S178897

4. National Family Festival @ Gardens by the Bay (Weekends, May 24 – June 15)

Planning a family day out? Head over to Supertree Grove every weekend from May 24 to June 15 for the National Family Festival, happening alongside the Children's Festival. It's all about bonding, play, and feel-good moments — plus, everything's free to enjoy.

Expect hands-on activities like the Fit Everyone in the Box Challenge — a giant puzzle game that'll test your teamwork — and the Families for Life colouring corner, where you can redeem a family keepsake once you're done.

You can even share your own story at the Real Families, Real Stories station and receive a special Families for Life item in return.

It's a relaxed, wholesome addition to a day at the Gardens, especially if you're already catching the Lilo & Stitch installations nearby.

National Family Festival @ Gardens by the Bay

Date: Weekends – May 24, 25 & 31; June 1, 7, 8, 14 & 15, 2025

Time: 11am – 7pm

Location: Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay

Admission: Free

5. Singapore HeritageFest 2025 (Now till May 25)

Singapore HeritageFest is back and celebrating the intangible cultural gems that make us who we are — think everyday traditions, stories, and crafts passed down across generations.

With over 100 events happening, here are some exciting highlights you can still catch at the festival before it ends its 2025 run:

Jong Clinic: A Workshop on Jong Boat Racing (May 24 & 25): Learn about the maritime traditions of Singapore’s southern islands through this hands-on workshop led by a former Lazarus Islander.

Uncle Hawker (May 24 & 25): Experience life behind a hawker stall in this theatrical production that captures the sights, sounds and spirit of Singapore’s iconic street food scene.

Kongsi Kuih-muih with Adibah Ahmad (May 24 & 25): Dive into stories and flavours of traditional Malay kueh with Adibah Ahmad of Deli Maslina. Includes live demos and an afternoon tea-style sharing session.

The Cosmopolitan Malay World Through the Mosques of Kampong Gelam (May 25): A heritage talk uncovering stories behind three historic mosques in Kampong Gelam, exploring how they continue to reflect the Malay-Muslim identity.

HOMEGROUND: A Singapore HeritageFest Experience (Now till May 25 at Gardens by the Bay): Explore a vibrant exhibition and weekend-only programming including craft demos, cultural performances, and hands-on workshops.

Venue: Silver Garden & Indian Garden

Time: 5pm – 8pm (weekend programmes)

Admission: Free, no registration required

All activities listed above are free, though some are first-come-first-served.

Singapore HeritageFest 2025

Date: Now till May 25

Time: Varies by event

Location: Multiple venues islandwide

6. GastroBeats 2025 (May 29– June 22)

If your idea of a good time includes food, music, and a lot of personality, GastroBeats is where you'll want to be. Returning to Bayfront Event Space from May 29 - June 22, this open-air lifestyle festival is part food fair, part music gig, and part visual playground — all rolled into one community-driven event.

Admission is free, though you'll want to bring some spending money for the 50+ homegrown food vendors dishing out everything from local favourites to modern bites. There'll be live music too, with local performers covering everything from nostalgic ballads to indie jams.

New this year is Jelilo, the inflatable, pink, jellyfish-like character by artist Lester Lim. He's taking over the entire fairground — expect quirky photo ops, playful art zones, and a dose of whimsy around every corner.

If you're into cocktails, the popular iichiko Bar by Makoto-Ya is back with Japanese highballs and curated sake (drinks from $12), plus weekend-only pop-ups from bars like Neon Pigeon and FLNT. Some drinks even unlock entry to afterparties.

GastroBeats 2025

Date: May 29 – June 22

Time: 4pm – 11pm

Location: Bayfront Event Space

Admission: Free (F&B and special experiences are paid)

7. i Light Singapore 2025 (May 29 – June 21)

Asia's leading light festival returns to Marina Bay and its surrounding precincts from May 29 – June 21 2025, transforming the cityscape into a canvas of sustainability-themed light installations.

i Light Singapore 2025 brings together artists from Singapore and around the world to explore this year's theme, To Gather, inspired by the emotional and symbolic power of the colour red.

Each installation is built with energy-efficient lighting or sustainable materials — encouraging visitors to reflect on how design and creativity can drive positive change.

Beyond the art, the festival features fringe activities and interactive programmes across various precincts, turning city streets and landmarks into night-time wonderlands.

Featured Installations by Zone:

Zone Installation Artist(s) Location Marina Bay Piano Walk Amigo & Amigo (Australia) Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza Take a walk through the meadow with me Megan Tan & Tan Shao Xuan (Singapore) Lawn beside NTUC Building Elementary Tonoptik (Montenegro) Clifford Square Urban Oracle Ultravioletto (Italy) Pontoon near Red Dot Design Museum Singapore River Reverse Waterfall UxU Studio (Taiwan) UOB Plaza Façade Bridge of 1,000 Dreams Studio Toer (The Netherlands) Cavenagh Bridge Raffles Place The Guardians Matthew Aberline & The Beautiful and Useful Studio (Australia) Raffles Place Park South Beach Saulux SPLACES.STUDIO (Malta) Fountain Plaza, South Beach Avenue Level 1 This is Not a Screen National University of Singapore (Singapore) South Beach Avenue, Level B1

i Light Singapore 2025

Date: May 29 – June 21

Time: Evening hours (check individual zones for lighting times)

Location: Marina Bay, Singapore River, Raffles Place, South Beach

Admission: Free (some activities may be ticketed separately)

8. King Koil x Ashley Furniture Moving Out Sale (ongoing)

Looking to refresh your space without overspending? King Koil and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are having a Moving Out Sale at their Sungei Kadut outlet, with discounts of up to 90 per cent off on a wide mix of home furniture.

There's quite a range on offer — from the Tulen Reclining Sofa at $619 (usual price $1,614) to a 7-piece Rokane dining set at $799. You'll also find practical pieces like the Baldridge desk going for $215 and the Socalle chest drawer at just $60.

Both brands are known for quality and comfort, and with prices like these, they're offering deals too good to sleep on. Whether you're furnishing a new place or replacing worn-out pieces, it's worth checking out if you're in the area.

King Koil x Ashley Furniture Moving Out Sale

Date: Ongoing, end date unspecified

Time: 11am – 8pm

Location: 67 Sungei Kadut Drive, S729567

9. Pasar Pink @ New Bahru (May 31 – June 1)

Pasar Pink is back-and this year it's bolder, longer, and just a little bit cheekier. Held over the weekend of May 31 – June 1 at New Bahru, this vibrant pop-up is more than just a market — it's a full-on celebration of self-expression, queer joy, and community spirit.

Expect a fabulous lineup of over 70 inclusive brands, live DJ sets, face painting, tarot readings, and even pro wrestling matches. One highlight to look out for: the Proud Pet Parade, now open to both cats and dogs — because everyone deserves their moment in the spotlight.

Whether you're coming to shop, party, or just soak in the vibes, Pasar Pink promises a playful and welcoming space for all identities. Come as you are — and don't forget, it's pet-friendly too.

Pasar Pink @ New Bahru

Date: May 31 – June 1, 2025

Time: 11am – 6pm

Location: New Bahru

Admission: Free

Pet-friendly: Yes

10. Home & Decor Fair – May Edition @ Crane Joo Chiat (May 31 – June 1)

If your home's in need of a little refresh, swing by the Home & Decor Fair at Crane Joo Chiat on the weekend of May 31 – June 1, 2025.

This cosy pop-up is all about those hygge vibes — think warm lighting, handcrafted homeware, and lifestyle finds that add a little charm to your everyday space.

Browse a thoughtfully curated mix of home decor, candles, ceramics, dining ware, and more — all from local creatives and small makers. There'll also be fresh bakes and snacks to keep you fuelled as you shop.

It's a great excuse to slow down, support local, and find a piece (or two) that sparks joy in your space.

Home & Decor Fair – May Edition @ Crane Joo Chiat

Date: May 31 – June 1

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Location: 432 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427647

Admission: Free

11. Culture Cartel Genesis (June 5 – 8)

If you're into streetwear, movement, or just creative vibes in general, Culture Cartel Genesis is one to mark on your calendar. From June 5 to 8, Marina Square's Central Atrium will turn into a buzzing space packed with street culture, dance, and homegrown artistry — right in the heart of town.

The event brings together a curated mix of fashion, lifestyle, and art brands, with everything from edgy apparel to bold accessories by local and regional names like Pharaoh's Horses, SKINARMA, and Tell Your Children.

Big names like Skechers and XTRA are in the mix too. Entry to the entire festival is free, so feel free to wander, watch, and shop at your own pace.

Things really heat up over the weekend. On June 7, Little Red Dot Dance Festival (5pm - 7pm) showcases a range of dance styles across cultures. Then on June 8, TRY YOUR BEST 2025 puts Singapore's young dancers on centre stage in a high-energy competition — with cash prizes on the line.

Culture Cartel Genesis

Date: June 5 to 8, 2025

Time: 11am – 9pm

Location: Marina Square, Central Atrium

Admission: Free (Shopping and F&B optional; dance events open to public)

12. Pride Weekend @ Crane Joo Chiat (June 7 – 8)

Celebrate Pride Month with a colourful, community-driven pop-up at Crane Joo Chiat. Happening over the weekend of June 7-8, 2025, this Pride-themed market brings together local creatives, small businesses, and allies to honour love, identity, and expression.

Expect a warm, welcoming vibe with stalls offering everything from home décor and thoughtful gifts to fresh bakes and handmade goods. It’s a great way to support LGBTQIA+ makers and allies while soaking in the lively Joo Chiat atmosphere.

Each day will also feature unique collaborations and special pop-ups, so there’s something new to explore even if you swing by twice.

Pride Weekend @ Crane Joo Chiat

Date: June 7 – 8

Time: 10am – 6pm

Location: 432 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427647

Admission: Free

13. Crane Living Pop-Ups (Now till June 12)

If you love discovering new homeware or supporting local makers, Crane Living is popping up at two locations across Singapore — and each one’s got its own flavour. Expect a mix of design-led lifestyle goods, small-batch creations, and friendly community vibes. Entry is free, so it’s easy to pop by and browse.

Crane Living @ Great World City

Now till June 1

This spacious multi-label pop-up features Crane’s most-loved pieces alongside brand-new collections and goods from a variety of local creatives. Great for finding something thoughtful, well-made, and a little off the beaten path.

Time: 10 am – 9 pm

Location: Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994

Crane Living @ Asia Square

June 9 – 12

This CBD pop-up brings Crane’s signature curation to the heart of the city. Drop by for artisan-made homeware, gifting ideas, and a touch of calm in the middle of your workday.

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Location: Asia Square, 8 Marina View, Singapore 018960

14. Artsy Weekend – June Edition @ Crane Joo Chiat (June 14 – 15)

Looking to dip your toes into Singapore's art scene without the gallery pressure? Artsy Weekend at Crane Joo Chiat is the perfect place to start.

Happening on June 14 - 15, 2025, this casual, community-friendly event brings together local artists and creators showcasing works that are accessible, affordable, and full of heart.

You'll find everything from original artworks and prints to quirky crafts and home pieces — all by Singapore-based talents. It's also a rare chance to chat directly with the artists, hear their stories, and connect with the creative process in a relaxed setting. Whether you're browsing or buying, you're welcome.

Bonus: the event is pet-friendly, so feel free to bring your furry companion along for the stroll.

Artsy Weekend – June Edition @ Crane Joo Chiat

Date: 14 – 15 Jun 2025

Time: 10am – 6pm

Location: 432 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427647

Admission: Free

15. Charity Carnival @ PLQ (June 21)

Looking for a way to give back while having a good time? Dream Planners is hosting a vibrant Charity Carnival on Saturday, June 21, 2025 that combines feel-good fun with meaningful impact. Held at PLQ3, this 3-hour community event is open to all, with free admission.

Here's what’s in store:

Classic carnival games and activities for all ages

A jumping castle to keep the little ones bouncing

Food and drinks to fuel the fun

An on-site essential oil massage booth for a quick unwind

LPA & AMD certification available at a special event rate of $55

Carnival coupon books ($20) will be available for food and games, with all proceeds going to local charity partner Operation Rejoice — so every ring toss and treat enjoyed supports a good cause.

Charity Carnival by Dream Planners

Date: June 21 (Saturday)

Time: 10am – 1pm (Registration opens 9.30 am)

Location: PLQ3, Level 13, 2 Tanjong Katong Road, Singapore 437161

Admission: Free

Proceeds: Benefit Operation Rejoice

16. Pink Dot 17 (June 28)

Mark your calendars — Pink Dot 17 returns to Hong Lim Park on June 28, continuing its long-standing tradition of celebrating love, acceptance, and inclusion in Singapore. What started in 2009 as a small show of support for the LGBTQ+ community has grown into one of the country's most iconic pride events.

Expect a lively mix of music performances, community booths, and of course, the signature "pink dot" formation — a powerful visual reminder of solidarity and the freedom to love. Whether you're LGBTQ+, an ally, or simply someone who believes in an open, inclusive society, you're welcome to join.

Pink Dot is more than just a gathering — it's a movement driven by the belief that everyone deserves to feel at home, just as they are.

Pink Dot 17

Date: June 28, 2025

Location: Hong Lim Park

Admission: Free

17. Kindness Weekend – June Edition @ Crane Joo Chiat (June 28 – 29)

Wrap up the month on a meaningful note at Kindness Weekend — a feel-good pop-up at Crane Joo Chiat that's all about celebrating love and kindness.

Whether it's for the planet, your people, or yourself, this event invites you to take a moment and explore what kindness looks like in everyday living.

Happening over the weekend of June 28 and 29, the event features a mix of local brands offering mindful products, wellness goods, and sustainable lifestyle options. You'll also find thoughtful gifts and self-care treats that make it easy to shop with heart.

The vibe is low-key, the entry is free, and everyone's welcome.

Kindness Weekend – June Edition @ Crane Joo Chiat

Date: June 28 – 29, 2025

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Location: 432 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427647

Admission: Free

18. Mario Kart takes over Jewel Changi Airport (Now till July 24)

Start your engines — Jewel Changi Airport is transforming into a Mario Kart-inspired playground from now till July 24, featuring Southeast Asia's first-ever Mario Kart-themed installations and the return of the only Nintendo pop-up store outside Japan.

Explore larger-than-life photo spots across Jewel, including a five-metre-wide Rainbow Road centrepiece in the Forest Valley, complete with lights and the iconic game soundtrack. Don't miss the 1.3-metre Banana hazard-a cheeky nod to every racer's nemesis.

Fans can:

Complete a stamp rally (Levels 1–5) to earn a Mario Kart sticker pack

Visit the Gachapon machines at Level 1 for a chance to win prizes (free tokens with $80 spend, or $6 via Changi App)

Snap pics and join the Nintendo Photo Challenge (May 1–12) for more freebies

The Nintendo pop-up (Level 4) features over 500 items from beloved games including Super Mario, Zelda, Animal Crossing, and more — plus a limited-edition Nintendo x Jewel T-shirt.

Mario Kart & Nintendo Pop-Up at Jewel

Date: Now till July 24

Time: All-day (Stamp rally and Gachapon during mall hours)

Location: Jewel Changi Airport (Installations: Levels 1–5; Pop-up: Level 4)

Admission: Free (shopping perks and Gachapon tokens require spend or purchase)

19. The Gardeners' Market (Every second Saturday)

If you're craving something slower-paced and grounded in the community, The Gardeners' Market is a lovely way to spend your Saturday morning.

Held every second Saturday of the month at City Sprouts @ West Coast, this market is a grassroots initiative powered by local farmers and growers.

Expect fresh produce straight from the soil, handmade goods with heart, and plenty of kampung spirit. It's a welcoming space whether you're keen to shop sustainably, pick up a few gardening tips, or just enjoy the community vibe with a kopi in hand.

The event is free to attend, and open to all-perfect for a breezy weekend outing that's a little closer to nature and a lot more personal.

The Gardeners' Market

Date: Every second Saturday of the month

Time: 9am – 2pm

Time: 9am – 2pm Location: City Sprouts @ West Coast

Admission: Free

20. Joo Chiat Farmers' Market (every other weekend)

Thought farmers markets could only be found overseas? We're happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers markets — right in the heart of Joo Chiat!

The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market happens every other weekend at Crane Joo Chiat. You'll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans. There'll even be pet food supplies!

The best part? The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market is indoors, so you can shop in air-conditioned comfort, rain or shine.

Joo Chiat Farmer's Market

Dates and time: Weekends, 10am to 7pm

Venue: Crane Living Joo Chiat

Address: 280 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427534

21. Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art exhibition at the National Gallery (From Dec 2)

Immerse yourself in the rich history of Singapore's evolving identity through Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art, a new long-term exhibition at National Gallery Singapore.

Opening on Dec 2, 2024, the exhibition kicks off with its first instalment, showcasing over 200 artworks and artefacts from the 19th century to the 1960s.

From vivid depictions of colonial Singapore in Market of the Tropics to P. Ramlee's iconic films in Community and Self, this exhibition weaves stories of trade, community, and identity through art. Don't miss the stunning centrepiece, Chen Wen Hsi's monumental Gibbons, newly restored and ready to captivate visitors.

The first part of Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art opens on Dec 2, 2024, while you can view the full exhibition from July 2025.

Admission is free for Singaporeans and PRs, while foreigners can purchase general admission tickets from $20. Head to the revamped DBS Singapore Gallery and take a journey through Singapore's artistic heritage.

Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art exhibition at the National Gallery

Dates: From Dec 2, 2024

Location: National Gallery

Address: 1 St Andrew’s Road, Singapore 178957

22. Makers' Market (various dates)

Everyone's favourite pop-up handmade market Makers' Market always has something up their sleeves, from artisanal crafts to handmade lifestyle products. Some of my favourite bags, pins and other little trinkets have come from Makers' Markets around Singapore.

Check out these markets you can look forward to in 2025:

Makers’ Market Dates Time SOTA 20 – 22 Jun, 11 – 13 Jul, Friday – Sunday 11 am – 7 pm Singapore Cruise Centre – 7 to 8, 14 to 15 June

– 5 to 6, 19 to 20 July

– 2 to 3, 9 to 10 August

Saturday – Sunday 12 pm – 8 pm Clarke Quay Central – April: 25 – 27

– May: 16 – 18, 23 – 25

– Jun: 20 – 22, 27 – 29

– July: 4 – 6, 11 – 13

– Aug: 15 – 17, 22 – 24, 29 – 31

– Sep: 5 – 7 12 pm – 8 pm i12 Katong 13 – 15 Jun, Friday – Sunday 12 pm – 8 pm PLQ Plaza 25 – 27 Apr 2025, 25 – 27th Jul, 19 – 21 Sep 2025, Friday – Sunday 11 am – 9 pm Pushcarts by PARADE @ PLQ MALL Daily 11 am – 10 pm

Free pet events in Singapore

1. Crane's Pets & Food Weekend (May 24 – 25, June 21 – 22)

If you love pets, delicious food, and supporting local businesses, then Pets & Food Weekend at Crane Joo Chiat is the perfect event for you! Happening from 10am - 6pm for one weekend each month, this free-entry gathering is a fantastic way for pet owners, families, and foodies to connect and explore.

Expect a vibrant marketplace filled with hidden gem vendors, yummy treats for both humans and furry friends, and plenty of pet-friendly activities to keep tails wagging.

Whether you're looking to treat your pet, meet other like-minded animal lovers, or simply enjoy a wholesome day out, this event has something for everyone.

Crane's Pets & Food Weekend (May and June)

Dates: May 24 – 25, 2025

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647

2. Paws & Play @ Stevens (May 25)

Get ready for a full afternoon of treats, tunes, and tail wags at Paws & Play @ Stevens, a pet- and family-friendly festival happening on Sunday, May 25 at Novotel Singapore on Stevens. It's a feel-good event with something for everyone — whether you're there to chill out, learn something new, or shop for your furry friend.

What to expect:

Pet care talks and workshops, including grooming by Medical Grooming SG, training tips by Noble Canine, and on-site vet checks by Paws & Claws Vet

Craft activities by Chiz and IMA Oils

Sound healing sessions by Concentric Heal (pre-registration required)

Live DJ sets and a laid-back lawn picnic vibe

Kids and pet play zones, lawn games, and a market of local vendors

Treat tastings and fresh pet meals by Nutrivore

A chance to meet rescue dogs from ASD Singapore

Pet-friendly ride deals via TADA (use code Nutri5off)

Entry is free for all, and the first 50 sign-ups via the @nutrivore.sg bio link will receive a goodie bag. It’s a rain-or-shine event, so bring your picnic mat and settle in for a fun afternoon.

Paws & Play @ Stevens

Date: May 25, 2025 (Sunday)

Time: 3pm – 8pm

Location: La Terrasse, Novotel Singapore on Stevens

Admission: Free

Pet-friendly: Yes

3. Pasar Pink and Proud Pet Parade (May 31 – June 1)

Pasar Pink is back to light up Pride Month with two days of bold self-expression, inclusive community spirit, and full-on fun. Happening on May 31 and June 1, 2025 at New Bahru, this vibrant pop-up market is a celebration of identity in all its forms-complete with air-con, good vibes, and a pet parade you won't want to miss.

Here's what to expect:

70+ inclusive brands

Live DJ set by @blackoutagencyasia (4.15pm – 6pm)

Tarot readings, face painting, jagua tattoos

Pasar Pro Wrestling, lucky draws, and more

The Proud Pet Parade returns — this time in the comfort of the air-conditioned school hall.

Dog Day: Sat, May 31, 2025

Cat Day: Sun, June 1, 2025

Registration closes May 23, so don’t wait! Bring your drama, bring your flair, and let your furry fam werk the runway. Prizes are up for grabs!

Pasar Pink @ New Bahru

Date: May 31 – June 1, 2025

Time: 11am – 6pm

Location: New Bahru

Admission: Free

Pet-friendly: Yes (Separate pet parade days: dogs on May 31, cats on June 1)

Free performances and programmes in Singapore

1. Swee Lee Clarke Quay Activities: Workshops, Open Mic Night, Trivia Night (May 28, 29 and June 3)

Looking for a fun evening in Singapore this month? Head to Swee Lee Clarke Quay! They’re hosting a music trivia night, open mic night, and various music workshops.

Swee Lee Clarke Quay Music Trivia Night (May 28, 7pm): Whether you’re a pop aficionado or a rock ‘n’ roll historian, this event is perfect for testing your music knowledge with trivia questions covering a range of genres and eras.

Swee Lee Clarke Quay’s Open Mic Night (May 29, 6.30pm): There’s something magical about live music. Couple that with an open mic night, and you’re set up for a night of musical discovery and excitement.

Experience the magic at Swee Lee Clarke Quay with an evening of passion and talent as handpicked local musicians take the stage. From acoustic to indie and soulful ballads, these captivating performances will leave you mesmerised.

Hi-Fi, Unplugged — Rediscovering Sound at Home with KEF (June 3, 7pm): Get an immersive introduction to high-fidelity audio at home with KEF’s LS Wireless Collection in this guided, hands-on listening session hosted by Atlas Sound & Vision.

Swee Lee at Clarke Quay: Blk 3B River Valley Road #01-06 Singapore, Singapore 179021

2. Free SSO Concerts & Open House Experiences (May 31, June 7)

If you've been meaning to experience the Singapore Symphony Orchestra or explore classical music in a more casual setting, here's your chance. From intimate ensemble performances to interactive sound exhibits, the SSO Open House and its Magic Hour series are bringing music to the community — for free.

Music Around You (SSO Open House)

Sat, May31 · 9am – 6pm · Various spots at Victoria Concert Hall

Wander through five interactive musical exhibits spread across Victoria Concert Hall. From a musical hopscotch zone to boomwhackers and sound sensors, this all-day experience lets visitors of all ages create, play, and learn. Complete all stations to redeem an SSO gift (limited to first 200 redemptions). SOTA Malay Fusion Ensemble (SSO Open House)

Sat, May 31 · 10.15am & 12pm · Victoria Concert Hall Atrium

This 30-minute performance blends traditional Malay rhythms like joget and zapin with Western instruments like piano, harp, and guitar. Led by Syafiqah ‘Adha, the SOTA Malay Fusion Ensemble brings experimental arrangements and student-composed works into the spotlight. Singapore Symphony Choruses (SSO Open House)

Sat, May 31 · 2pm & 4pm · Victoria Concert Hall Atrium

Catch members from the Singapore Symphony Chorus, Youth Choir, and Children’s Choir in two half-hour sets of beautiful choral harmonies. A wonderful intro for those curious about choral music, and a treat for seasoned fans too. Magic Hour @ Raffles Hotel Singapore

Sat, June 7 · 6pm · The Lawn, Raffles Arcade at Raffles Hotel

As the sun sets, enjoy a live SSO performance surrounded by colonial architecture and lush greenery. The Magic Hour series brings a relaxed atmosphere to classical music, perfect for winding down your Saturday evening. Capacity is limited to around 250, so come early to grab a good spot.

3. An Evening with Andrea Griminelli (June 4)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJtzPRAIaTp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

If you're in the mood for something a little more refined, An Evening with Andrea Griminelli might be just the thing. This free concert at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Field Hall features celebrated Italian flutist Andrea Griminelli — an artist known for his lyrical sound and collaborations with greats like Pavarotti and Bocelli.

Joining him on stage are Singaporean string ensemble Strings&Things Collective and pianist Matthew Mak, coming together for a one-hour programme that flows from Baroque gems to sweeping cinematic scores.

Whether you're a classical enthusiast or just curious, this performance promises to be a gentle, moving escape in one of Singapore's most scenic indoor venues.

An Evening with Andrea Griminelli

Date: June 4, 2025

Time: 530 pm – 630 pm

Location: Flower Field Hall, Gardens by the Bay (Group Entrance next to Flower Dome)

Admission: Free

4. Music Programmes at the Esplanade: Songs We Grew Up With 2025 (May 1 – 31)

This May, the theme for the Esplanade’s free programmes is Songs We Grew Up With 2025. Youths take the spotlight, showcasing verve and vigour through music, movement and more. Here are some highlights:

80s – 90s: The music of The Smashing Pumpkins (May 24) — I love it when people have niches, because that means they have found something they are deeply passionate about—and it shows in what they create. For Porcelina, that niche is the music of the alternative rock legends The Smashing Pumpkins. Join Southeast Asia's Smashing Pumpkins tribute band for an evening of authentic renditions of classics like 1979, Tonight Tonight and Bullet with Butterfly Wings.

80s – 90s: Tango’s Harmonica Trio (May 25) — Harmonica, classical guitar and vocals come together for an evening of timeless '80s and '90s Mandarin, Cantonese and English hits.

5. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Every Sunday)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Cafe at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with rotating trios of well-loved pianists, bassists and drummers, such as pianist Rachma Lim, bassist Nobu Shiraishi, and drummer Ting Wei.

Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage-some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz.

You never really know exactly who you'll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don't publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Sessions at The Jazz Loft

Date and time: Sundays, 7.30 – 11pm (Doors open at 7pm)

Venue: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

Free community events in Singapore

1. Repair Kopitiam (May 25)

I don't know about you, but I am a destroyer of household items. I break things around the house on an almost weekly basis sometimes. Enter Repair Kopitiam, a haven for anyone looking to mend their broken goods rather than tossing them aside.

Gathering on the last Sunday of every month, this initiative is more than just a repair session — it's a movement towards sustainability.

Whether it's faulty electronics, torn outfits, or wobbly furniture, the Repair Coaches are on hand to guide you through the fixing process. Bring your damaged treasures and discover the joy of fixing, saving, and learning — all in the name of reducing waste and embracing sustainability.

The next Repair Kopitiam session is scheduled for May 25, 2025, and is your chance to embrace repair over despair.

Repair Kopitiam

Date: May 25, 2025

Time: 10am to 4pm

Venue: Various, see their Facebook page for more details.

2. Growth Circles (various dates)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives — but everyone deserves them.

That's why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, 2-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other. It's about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here's how a month's worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions from now to June 2025:

Event Date and Time Venue Growth Circle 27 May’25 (Online) Tue, May 27· 7.30pm – 9.30pm Online Growth Circle 04 June’25 (In-Person @ The Red Box) Wed, June 4 · 7.30pm – 9.30pm The Red Box, 113 Somerset Road, Singapore 238165 Growth Circle 10 June’25 (Online) Tue, June 10 · 7.30pm – 9.30pm Online Men’s Growth Circle 14 June’25 (In-Person @ Cairnhill CC) Sat, June 14 · 7pm – 9pm Cairnhill CC, 1 Anthony Road #01-05, Singapore 229944 COP: What Can I Do to Help a Person with Suicide Ideations? Mon, June 16 · 7.30pm – 9.30pm Cairnhill CC, 1 Anthony Road #01-05, Singapore 229944 MOCA Growth Circle 21 June’25 (In-Person @ Pek Kio RN) Sat, June 21 · 2pm – 4pm Pek Kio RN, 48 Dorset Road #01-113, Singapore 210048 Growth Circle 24 June’25 (Online) Tue, June 24 · 7.30pm – 9.30pm Online

3. Zalora's Snap and Drop Programme

Zalora is extending its Snap and Drop Programme, a programme that lets you donate your unwanted clothing to reduce the amount of apparel that ends up in landfills. On top of that, you'll receive a $10 cashback voucher from Zalora for each clothing drop you make. How does it work? It's pretty simple:

Pack your clothes, shoes, bags and more — basically any fabric item.

Snap a photo of your bag of unwanted fabric items in front of the collection box at any of these drop-off locations.

Drop your items into the collection box. You'll also want to note down the collection box number (SG0XXX) on the front of the box.

Fill in this form to get your cashback! You can only redeem this once a month, and the cashback expires in one month.

For this initiative, Zalora is partnering with Life Line Clothing, a Malaysia-based zero waste textile collector. They'll sort the donated items and resell the apparel in good condition while refurbishing, upcycling, recycling, or even reprocessing the poorer condition items into fuels.

Free learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement events in Singapore

1. Free toastmasters clubs

If you've always wanted to upgrade your public speaking skills but don't know where to start, there are a number of toastmaster clubs that offer free sessions once or twice a month.

These supportive spaces are perfect for you to practise speeches and impromptu dialogue, and are suitable for both beginners and experienced public speakers.

Free toastmasters club in Singapore When they meet Where they meet Bishan Toastmasters Club Every fourth Tuesday of the month, 7 pm Bishan Community Club, 51 Bishan Street 13 Singapore, Singapore 579799 Breakthrough Toastmasters Club Every last Wednesday of the month, 730 pm imPAct@Hong Lim Green (Level 2, Zen Room), 20 Upper Pickering Street Singapore, 058284 Jurong Green English Toastmaster Club Every second and fourth Friday, 730 pm Room 03-02, Jurong Green Community Club, 6 Jurong West Avenue 1 Singapore, 649520 Katong Toastmasters Club Every third Thursday of the month, 7 pm Room 301, Katong Community Club, 51 Kampong Arang Road, Singapore 438178 Nee Soon East Toastmasters Club Every second and fourth Thursday of the month, 730 pm Nee Soon East Community Club, Level 4, Room 3, 1 Yishun Avenue 9 Singapore, Singapore 768893 West Coast Toastmasters Club Every second and fourth Saturday of the month, 230 pm West Coast Community Centre #03-10, 2 Clementi West Street 2 Singapore, 129605

2. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (various dates)

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who's seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others. Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore.

I love how Uncle Chris always comes up with interesting itineraries and angles. He spills all he knows, and isn't afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only — Geylang Red-Light District Walking Tour, anyone?

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are not ticketed, you're strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour. Their tipping guidelines are $20 for a satisfactory guide, $20+ for a guide who exceeds expectations, and $30 for an outstanding guide.

3. My Community Heritage Tours (weekends)

If you're keen on tours in Singapore, another great option for you is the heritage tours conducted by My Community , a non-profit organisation that showcases and celebrates the community, culture and heritage in locales like Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru.

Off the mainland, they also conduct tours to St John Island, Sentosa, and Pulau Ubin. These tend to be pretty popular, so be sure to reserve your slot early!

Check out the My Community Heritage Tours line-up for the month. But be warned that at the time of writing, many are already fully booked!

4. Get Professional by NLB (various dates)

Whether you're looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their Get Professional series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work-all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who've coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

View the various NLB Get Professional series sessions lined up for you this month. Do note that the events that are labelled as part of their Get Professional X TOYL series are for participants aged 50 years old and up.

5. Future of Work by NLB (various dates)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it's certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work.

These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

For more details, view this month's Future of Work sessions. Like NLB's "Get Professional" series, some of the "Future of Work" events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as "Future of Work X TOYL" on their page.

Free fitness, dance, and wellness events in Singapore

1. Pay What You Wish Yoga (May 25, June 1)

Exactly as it sounds. These yoga sessions from Pay As You Wish Yoga are all donation-based, meaning you only pay what you can and want to. All proceeds from these sessions go to Yoga Circle, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in yoga.

This month, there are two sessions you can sign up for:

Hatha Yoga with Miranda - May 25, 2025

Hatha Yoga with Shim-Ida - June 1, 2025

Pay What You Wish Yoga

Venue: Mudita Yoga SG

Address: 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729

Mat and props are provided.

Arrive 10 minutes before class starts.

2. Let's Meditate Singapore (Sundays)

Meditating is hard. Anyone who's tried it can attest to the surprising difficulty of being present. That's why sometimes we need a little help from seasoned meditators with years of experience.

With Let's Meditate Singapore, start every Sunday morning off on the right foot with a free guided 'Sahaja Yoga' online meditation class. Sahaja Yoga is a gentle, beginner-friendly technique that's always free.

In these weekly sessions, let experienced volunteers guide you through a 9-step "self-realisation" guided meditation to get you started followed by a 3-step "balancing" guided meditation to stay in the present and distance yourself from unnecessary or unproductive worries and concerns about the past and future.

Sessions are conducted online every Sunday at 9.45am using the same Zoom link. Sign up at the link below!

Let's Meditate Singapore

Date and time: Sundays at 945 am

Venue: Online at this link https://zoom.us/j/9181716151

Join via laptop for the best experience.

3. Puma Run Club (Saturdays)

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals.

Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you'd pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with? Well for this run sesh, there'll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who'll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less.

After you're done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time: Saturdays, 7 – 10pm

Venue: Esplanade Park

Address: Raffles Avenue, Esplanade Mall, Singapore Singapore, 039802

4. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore's New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you've been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City's New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek — that's Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times: Tuesdays, 7 – 10pm

Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

This article was first published in MoneySmart.