Free unlimited entry to Jewel Changi Airport's Canopy Park for 3 months with bundle package purchase

Purchase a bundle package at Jewel Changi Airport's Canopy Park to enjoy three months of unlimited entry to its attractions as well as the Changi Experience Studio.

Tickets are priced at $54 for Bundle Package 2 and $71 for Bundle Package 4, and is inclusive of a 60-minute session.

Do note that the Changi Experience Studio opens from 11am to 8pm, with the last admission at 7pm.

Tickets are strictly to be purchased online and the patron's account holder must be present with the group on the day of their visit.

Deal ends: Aug 10

