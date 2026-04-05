Should I buy a freehold condo in a landed enclave — or look elsewhere for better growth?

Freehold landed properties are a unique segment of the Singapore property market. As a caveat, analysing these properties tends to be harder to generalise given the relatively scarce set of transaction data available. Unlike typical condos, where units are more similar and cater to a defined buyer profile, properties in landed areas are highly individual. Each unit comes with its own set of characteristics, trade-offs, and buyer appeal.

Condo developments in landed enclaves also tend to see fewer nearby launches, and big changes to infrastructure are less frequent. Moreover, given the prices commanded by these properties, there’s also invariably a smaller pool of potential buyers.

That raises some important questions around long-term demand, and how easy it will be to exit down the road. To better understand this, we'll look at how freehold condos in landed enclaves have historically performed, who tends to buy them, and the main factors driving resale demand.

How do condos in landed enclaves perform?

A practical way to approach this is to use a street-based approach, and hunt down freehold condos sitting within landed enclaves.

First we filter for streets with landed property transactions, then pick out non-landed developments on those streets. It's not perfect and we can't guarantee we got every single one, but we should have most of them this way.

We'll use only transactions from 2015 to 2025 to keep our analysis within a relevant timeframe.

Year Avg. $PSF of FH condos within a landed estate (resale) Avg. $PSF of FH condos not within a landed estate (resale) Avg. $PSF of 99y LH condos not within a landed estate (resale) 2015 $1,195 $1,457 $1,060 2016 $1,205 $1,516 $1,165 2017 $1,300 $1,521 $1,140 2018 $1,296 $1,675 $1,174 2019 $1,300 $1,747 $1,204 2020 $1,279 $1,612 $1,160 2021 $1,381 $1,704 $1,217 2022 $1,497 $1,859 $1,350 2023 $1,645 $1,877 $1,493 2024 $1,750 $1,944 $1,578 2025 $1,797 $2,013 $1,666 Annualised 4.16 per cent 3.29 per cent 4.62 per cent

From 2015 to 2025, freehold condos within landed enclaves saw slightly stronger price growth compared to those outside of landed areas, with annualised growth of 4.16 per cent versus 3.29 per cent. That's less than a percentage point of difference and we think it is almost negligible.

Also, if we focus on slim differences, note that 99-year leasehold condos outside landed enclaves saw an average price growth of 4.62 per cent. Again, it's a difference of less than a percentage point, but the leasehold projects technically came out ahead.

So, while being in a landed enclave may provide some support for prices, it may not be as huge a benefit as one might assume.

But does this apply differently in various districts?

District FH condos within a landed estate (resale) FH condos not within a landed estate (resale) 99y LH condos not within a landed estate (resale) 2 1.83 per cent 2.82 per cent 1.35 per cent 3 – 3.28 per cent 5.58 per cent 4 – 5.37 per cent 3.23 per cent 5 4.14 per cent 1.76 per cent 4.36 per cent 8 1.60 per cent 1.93 per cent 3.38 per cent 9 1.81 per cent 2.15 per cent 3.00 per cent 10 3.30 per cent 2.77 per cent 6.24 per cent 11 3.55 per cent 3.45 per cent 2.18 per cent 12 4.19 per cent 3.10 per cent 4.64 per cent 13 5.08 per cent 4.91 per cent 4.96 per cent 14 3.33 per cent 4.31 per cent 4.75 per cent 15 4.33 per cent 5.40 per cent 4.06 per cent 16 4.23 per cent – 4.19 per cent 17 5.83 per cent 3.54 per cent 2.42 per cent 18 3.65 per cent – 5.35 per cent 19 3.58 per cent 4.67 per cent 4.87 per cent 20 4.30 per cent 4.54 per cent 6.80 per cent 21 4.77 per cent 6.81 per cent 4.85 per cent 23 5.90 per cent 4.38 per cent 5.68 per cent 26 4.61 per cent – 8.97 per cent 27 4.93 per cent – 5.04 per cent 28 5.46 per cent 4.12 per cent 3.57 per cent

Based on the transactions we've examined, we can't see any consistent pattern that suggests being in a landed enclave results in better performance. In some areas, these properties fared better than freehold condos outside landed estates. But in others, the reverse was true.

Again, note that leasehold condos outside landed enclaves often matched or outperformed both segments, and now we can see it play out across multiple districts. We conclude that, whilst being in a landed enclave may help in some cases, it doesn't reliably result in outperformance in terms of price or the pace of price growth.

Since you also asked about comparisons with growth corridors, it’s useful to look at a few of these districts.

For example, District 19 is often portrayed as a growth area due to the development of the Punggol Digital District. District 22 is tied to the Jurong Lake District transformation, while District 25 may benefit from Woodlands' development as a regional centre.

Districts 4 and 5 are also worth noting, given the long-term plans for the Greater Southern Waterfront, but it's a little early for concrete developments in this master plan to be truly priced in.

Looking at the data, we see indicators that developments outside landed enclaves, particularly 99-year leasehold condos, have performed well — although note that we see the advantage these condos have over freehold projects, as they are often relatively cheaper and will likely see more growth.

In District 19, 99-year leasehold condos outside landed enclaves saw annualised price growth of 4.87 per cent, compared to 3.58 per cent for freehold condos within landed estates. Again, it's not a big gap, but it does show the advantage of starting from a cheaper base.

That said, there are gaps in some areas. In Districts 22 and 25, there were no freehold projects within landed enclaves in the dataset, so no comparison is possible. This makes it hard to draw a firm conclusion, but it does suggest that broader location issues, such as whether the neighbourhood benefits from significant rejuvenation, can contribute a stronger influence.

To see how this plays out more clearly, let’s look at two contrasting examples: District 8 and District 23.

These recorded the weakest and strongest performances respectively, for freehold condos within landed enclaves.

District 8

Average $PSF

Year Avg. $PSF of FH condos within a landed estate (resale) Avg. $PSF of FH condos not within a landed estate (resale) Avg. $PSF of 99y LH condos not within a landed estate (resale) 2015 $1,274 $1,391 $1,438 2016 $1,222 $1,330 $1,367 2017 $1,278 $1,296 $1,284 2018 $1,302 $1,381 $1,469 2019 $1,496 $1,373 $1,322 2020 $1,247 $1,363 $1,358 2021 $1,386 $1,436 $1,516 2022 $1,394 $1,535 $1,621 2023 $1,606 $1,639 $1,748 2024 $1,606 $1,688 $1,850 2025 $1,494 $1,684 $2,006 Annualised 1.60 per cent 1.93 per cent 3.38 per cent

Average price

Year Avg. price of FH condos within a landed estate (resale) Avg. price of FH condos not within a landed estate (resale) Avg. price of 99y LH condos not within a landed estate (resale) 2015 $1,224,253 $1,180,820 $1,473,312 2016 $1,157,719 $1,232,369 $1,281,091 2017 $1,102,700 $1,251,582 $1,218,813 2018 $1,184,619 $1,225,071 $1,262,792 2019 $1,391,138 $1,287,136 $1,358,739 2020 $1,219,493 $1,289,098 $1,265,155 2021 $1,236,751 $1,298,124 $1,460,574 2022 $1,457,744 $1,304,026 $1,314,750 2023 $1,602,205 $1,246,181 $1,525,730 2024 $1,259,278 $1,634,494 $1,529,599 2025 $1,606,861 $1,476,065 $1,773,580 per cent change 31.25 per cent 25.00 per cent 20.38 per cent

Average size (based on units transacted)

Year Avg. size of FH condos within a landed estate (resale) Avg. size of FH condos not within a landed estate (resale) Avg. size of 99y LH condos not within a landed estate (resale) 2015 967 881 1110 2016 980 954 975 2017 883 1008 997 2018 927 925 892 2019 899 976 1084 2020 1000 983 976 2021 915 944 996 2022 1074 868 857 2023 983 772 911 2024 777 980 853 2025 1087 908 894

Transaction volume

Year Avg. size of FH condos within a landed estate (resale) Avg. size of FH condos not within a landed estate (resale) Avg. size of 99y LH condos not within a landed estate (resale) 2015 13 49 25 2016 16 71 33 2017 30 135 32 2018 29 106 48 2019 13 59 23 2020 16 51 29 2021 33 158 86 2022 20 108 55 2023 19 81 68 2024 14 85 60 2025 15 81 52

In District 8, 99-year leasehold condos outside landed enclaves outperformed freehold projects across the board, whether within landed areas or not.

While freehold condos within landed enclaves saw prices rise by about 31.25 per cent, this seems partly driven by different sizes of units being transacted — namely, the bigger the unit the lower the $PSF in general, and vice versa.

Transaction volumes are also relatively sparse, typically ranging from just 13 to 33 resale deals annually. This is much lower than the volume of freehold condo units transacted outside landed enclaves.

Overall, we believe that there is not enough data to indicate a clear pattern. Granted, this is partly due to lower transaction volumes and varying unit sizes, but there doesn't appear to be a strong, reliable advantage to being within a landed enclave.

Now let's look at 999-year or freehold condos, with the landed enclaves of District 8:

Project Completion year Number of units Unit types BLISS REGALIA 2009 8 1, 2, 3 BRISTOL LODGE 1993 7 Unknown CAMBRIDGE VILLAGE 1983 28 1, 4 CARLISLE COURT 1986 6 Unknown CARLYX GREEN 2007 12 1, 2, 3 CARLYX RESIDENCE 2006 12 1, 2, 3 D’CAMBRIDGE 2006 30 2, 3, 4 FARRER PARK SUITES 2011 29 1, 2 HERTFORD COLLECTION 2013 25 1, 2, 3 HERTFORD MANSION Unknown 12 Unknown KENG LEE COURT 1985 25 1, 2, 3 KENG LEE VIEW 1982 24 2, 3 LITTLE INDIA CONSERVATION AREA Unknown Unknown Unknown MERA SPRINGS 2008 129 2, 3, 4 PETAIN COURT 1994 72 Unknown PETAIN RD/TYRWHITT RD CONSERVATION AREA Unknown Unknown Unknown RESIDENCES @ SOMME 2008 28 1, 2 SUITES @ OWEN 2009 20 1, 2 THE MERLOT 2009 42 1, 2, 3 THE URBANITE 2014 46 1, 2, 3 VANADIUM 2007 35 2, 3, 4

Year BLISS REGALIA BRISTOL LODGE CAMBRIDGE VILLAGE CARLISLE COURT CARLYX GREEN CARLYX RESIDENCE D'CAMBRIDGE FARRER PARK SUITES HERTFORD COLLECTION HERTFORD MANSION KENG LEE COURT KENG LEE VIEW LITTLE INDIA CONSERVATION AREA MERA SPRINGS PETAIN COURT PETAIN RD/TYRWHITT RD CONSERVATION AREA RESIDENCES @ SOMME SUITES @ OWEN THE MERLOT THE URBANITE VANADIUM 2015 $1,137 $1,394 $1,429 $1,032 $1,287 $1,307 $1,262 2016 $1,030 $996 $1,217 $1,269 $972 $1,089 $2,576 $1,239 $1,259 $1,063 $1,211 $1,452 2017 $1,135 $1,527 $1,420 $983 $1,166 $1,271 $1,146 $916 $1,336 $1,408 $1,288 2018 $1,053 $1,108 $1,156 $1,069 $1,174 $1,395 $1,070 $1,167 $1,502 $1,316 $1,309 $1,555 $1,240 $1,492 $1,431 2019 $1,114 $1,270 $1,032 $1,241 $1,524 $2,980 $1,555 $1,529 $1,306 2020 $1,113 $1,138 $1,613 $1,299 $1,151 $1,373 $1,186 $1,460 $1,119 $1,257 2021 $1,326 $1,174 $1,303 $1,165 $1,379 $1,267 $1,543 $962 $1,390 $1,429 $1,403 $1,517 $1,375 2022 $1,171 $1,079 $1,485 $1,305 $1,679 $1,513 $1,131 $1,453 $1,378 2023 $1,506 $1,495 $1,231 $1,484 $1,903 $1,618 $1,442 $1,522 $1,493 $1,597 2024 $1,385 $1,548 $1,826 $1,510 $1,592 $1,971 $1,479 $1,647 $1,597 2025 $1,453 $1,626 $1,621 $1,291 $1,451 $1,517 $1,586 $964 $2,090 $1,572 $1,674 Annualised – – – – – – – – 0.15per cent – 3.93per cent – – 4.96per cent – – – – – – –

The relatively weaker price performance of these condos in District 8 is attributed to the nature of its housing stock. Many of the freehold developments within landed pockets are small, boutique projects with low transaction volumes. As a result, price movements tend to be volatile.

These boutique projects also typically feature smaller-sized units. Generally, freehold buyers are more inclined towards larger family-sized units or intergenerational homes. So freehold homes with compact units tend to appeal to a smaller pool of prospective buyers on the resale market.

In addition, a number of these developments were completed in the 1980s and 1990s. Older boutique projects often come with higher maintenance costs, and this is exacerbated than when it happens in larger condos since there are simply fewer owners to split the costs.

District 23

Average $PSF

Year Avg. $PSF of FH condos within a landed estate (resale) Avg. $PSF of FH condos not within a landed estate (resale) Avg. $PSF of 99y LH condos not within a landed estate (resale) 2015 $928 $990 $823 2016 $960 $939 $804 2017 $982 $978 $822 2018 $1,112 $1,047 $866 2019 $1,142 $1,098 $890 2020 $1,117 $1,114 $908 2021 $1,255 $1,216 $985 2022 $1,390 $1,355 $1,114 2023 $1,557 $1,456 $1,277 2024 $1,580 $1,509 $1,339 2025 $1,645 $1,519 $1,430 Annualised 5.90per cent 4.38per cent 5.68per cent

Average price

Year Avg. price of FH condos within a landed estate (resale) Avg. price of FH condos not within a landed estate (resale) Avg. price of 99y LH condos not within a landed estate (resale) 2015 $1,347,270 $1,420,733 $969,024 2016 $1,335,484 $1,313,963 $911,219 2017 $1,293,471 $1,274,725 $921,503 2018 $1,464,812 $1,402,830 $962,645 2019 $1,645,000 $1,409,253 $997,896 2020 $1,543,884 $1,480,446 $998,773 2021 $1,718,877 $1,532,982 $1,021,520 2022 $1,842,716 $1,646,310 $1,099,274 2023 $2,068,442 $1,688,506 $1,199,201 2024 $1,951,289 $1,912,654 $1,314,515 2025 $2,052,963 $1,900,990 $1,371,085 per cent change 52.38per cent 33.80per cent 41.49per cent

Average size (based on units transacted)

Year Avg. size of FH condos within a landed estate (resale) Avg. size of FH condos not within a landed estate (resale) Avg. size of 99y LH condos not within a landed estate (resale) 2015 1470 1437 1209 2016 1405 1431 1170 2017 1328 1316 1171 2018 1333 1366 1165 2019 1451 1301 1173 2020 1384 1373 1143 2021 1378 1288 1090 2022 1337 1224 1042 2023 1345 1176 973 2024 1240 1283 1017 2025 1248 1274 992

Transaction volume

Year Avg. size of FH condos within a landed estate (resale) Avg. size of FH condos not within a landed estate (resale) Avg. size of 99y LH condos not within a landed estate (resale) 2015 44 82 261 2016 39 93 268 2017 55 182 375 2018 45 175 431 2019 44 113 337 2020 38 122 519 2021 58 180 810 2022 25 119 603 2023 40 133 783 2024 42 99 846 2025 28 90 606

In District 23, freehold condos within landed enclaves slightly outperformed condos outside of landed areas. Unlike District 8, the price growth here is more straightforward: it's driven by real $PSF increases, rather than shifts in unit sizes.

Units transacted also tend to be larger and more consistent, generally in the 1,200 to 1,400 sq ft range. While transaction volumes are still lower than leasehold developments, resale activity is very steady from year to year.

This points to a segment with more stable and consistent price growth, supported in part by the larger, family-sized units here.

To understand this better, we'll zoom in on the freehold / 999-year condos within landed enclaves in District 23.

Project Completion year Number of units Unit types CASHEW HEIGHTS CONDOMINIUM 1992 596 3 CASHEW PARK CONDOMINIUM 1983 148 2, 3 CENTURY MANSIONS 1998 64 3 CHESTNUT VILLE 1984 45 3 ESPA 2009 78 2, 3, 4 HAZEL PARK CONDOMINIUM 2000 696 2, 3, 4, 5 HILLVIEW GARDEN ESTATE Unknown Unknown Unknown HILLVISTA 2010 127 2, 3, 4 MONT BOTANIK RESIDENCE 2023 108 2, 3

Year CASHEW HEIGHTS CONDOMINIUM CASHEW PARK CONDOMINIUM CENTURY MANSIONS CHESTNUT VILLE ESPA HAZEL PARK CONDOMINIUM HILLVIEW GARDEN ESTATE HILLVISTA MONT BOTANIK RESIDENCE 2015 $890 $873 $837 $827 $981 $946 $1,217 2016 $911 $900 $860 $840 $969 $845 $1,174 2017 $946 $907 $866 $1,072 $990 $871 $1,127 2018 $1,194 $894 $1,000 $1,129 $1,093 $1,219 2019 $1,143 $944 $994 $1,109 $1,120 $1,254 2020 $1,169 $1,044 $975 $977 $1,083 $1,128 $1,280 2021 $1,269 $1,101 $993 $1,020 $1,400 $1,243 $1,368 $1,350 2022 $1,411 $1,269 $1,294 $1,191 $1,452 $1,408 $1,486 2023 $1,461 $1,342 $1,312 $1,662 $1,533 $2,025 2024 $1,538 $1,323 $1,375 $1,689 $1,641 $1,638 $1,824 2025 $1,578 $1,401 $1,441 $1,658 $1,607 $1,762 $1,781 Annualised 5.89 per cent – 5.29 per cent – 3.92 per cent 5.76 per cent – 3.77per cent –

While projects in District 8 struggled due to the number of smaller boutique projects, District 23 saw the opposite. Here, freehold condos within landed enclaves tend to be larger projects, this contributed to a more consistent volume of resale transactions. Even the unit mix of smaller projects feature bigger, family-sized units. Combined with lower entry prices that these projects recorded back in 2015, this has helped support stronger sustained price growth.

Buyer profiles: Who buys freehold condos within landed enclaves?

By Hailey, Real Estate Writer at Stacked

In general, we expect most buyers in this segment will lean towards own-stay properties rather than investment assets. Developments within landed enclaves tend to enjoy attributes like a quieter, lower-density environment that are further from the buzz of town centres and MRT hubs.

These residential settings are not what most rental tenants are specifically looking for, and investors chasing yield tend to prioritise accessibility and amenities. This suggests that the buyer base largely comprises existing private homeowners repositioning within the market, rather than first-time private buyers upgrading from HDB.

The typical profile of a buyer like this is someone who already owns a condo or landed property, and is looking to move into something quieter, more spacious, or with a longer-term tenure.

This has a few implications. Owner-occupier demand tends to be more stable than investor demand. Owners who buy to live in are generally not rushing to sell when the market softens, and they are less likely to list their properties for sale within the same period. That partly explains why the better-performing projects in this segment, particularly in District 23, have shown relatively steady price appreciation even during less volatile periods in the property market.

The flip side is that a more niche catchment of buyers means lower overall transaction volumes, and that has a direct impact on available exit options.

As for whether this segment attracts HDB upgraders in particular, the data suggests this is not really the case, at least not as a primary demand driver. That is not surprising. HDB upgraders making their first move into private property tend to prioritise newer developments, MRT proximity, and established amenities.

A clear takeaway based on our analysis so far, is that the landed enclave setting on its own does not determine how a freehold condo performs. The development's characteristics matter far more: its size, its unit mix, how actively it trades, how it is priced relative to nearby projects, and how accessible it is.

Many buyers treat freehold tenure within a landed neighbourhood as a kind of double premium. Quiet surroundings plus long-term tenure security equals a safe, appreciating asset. Our examination of the available transaction data does not support that framing.

Across the island, 99-year leasehold condos outside landed enclaves recorded the strongest annualised growth of the three categories from 2015 to 2025, at 4.62 per cent. Freehold condos within landed estates came in at 4.16 per cent, and freehold condos outside landed estates at 3.29 per cent. The gaps are not enormous, but the direction is notable.

The freehold vs leasehold debate

We have written before about the freehold versus leasehold debate in Singapore: tenure is just one variable, and often not the most important one.

The 99-year leasehold condos that outpaced freehold landed enclave condos over this period are sited in well-located clusters near MRTs and town centres, where demand is broader and more consistent. The landed enclave setting offers a quieter, lower-density environment, but that also means a smaller buyer pool and fewer nearby catalysts to drive prices.

That said, freehold tenure does offer a genuine hedge against the negative impact of lease decay on resale price over the long run. If you are buying a freehold condo in a landed enclave as a 30-year hold, or for intergenerational purposes, that tenure premium is substantial and it compounds over time. Over a five to seven-year horizon though, that benefit is unlikely to show up significantly in your exit price. What will matter much more is whether the project has the right fundamentals to attract buyers when you need to sell.

So what should you actually look out for?

For the specific projects you mentioned, Clementi Park, Faber Park Residences, Stratford Court and The Garden Residences, the analysis we have walked through in this article gives you a practical framework for evaluation rather than a simple yes or no.

Start with the unit mix. Projects with predominantly family-sized layouts tend to attract the owner-occupier profile that has driven the better performers in this segment. Developments that skew towards compact one- and two-bedders tend to see a smaller pool of freehold buyers, and that shows up in the transaction volumes and price consistency over time.

Then look at how many units the development has and how many resale transactions it records in a typical year. A project transacting five to 10 units annually will be harder to exit cleanly than one doing 30 to 50. Thin liquidity not only affects your ability to find a buyer within your target timeframe, it also makes it harder to price your unit accurately in the first place, since there are few recent comparable transactions to benchmark against.

Check how the development is priced relative to nearby condos. In areas where newer projects or larger developments have set higher pricing benchmarks, older resale condos nearby tend to get pulled up over time. Where no such benchmarks exist, prices can stagnate even when the broader market is rising.

Finally, think about accessibility. The privacy of a landed enclave is part of the appeal for certain buyers, but it does narrow your eventual buyer pool. Developments that sit within a reasonable walk of an MRT station tend to sustain broader demand. As we noted earlier, much of District 23's Hillview and Cashew corridor has the Downtown Line running through it, and that connectivity is a big part of why demand there has held up as well as it has. A relatively inaccessible development with no nearby MRT and limited amenities will face a tougher resale market regardless of tenure.