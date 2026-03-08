These freehold condos near Orchard haven't seen much price growth — here's why

Sophia Road is something of an oddity. Its location could be described as liminal. It's close to the Orchard Road shopping belt without being quite in that prime retail strip, and it's close to the fringe of Bencoolen and Rochor.

The Sophia Road residential enclave is often seen as an area one might pass by to get to town, rather than being the intended destination.

It's also worth pointing out that, before its redevelopment into The Collective at One Sophia, the former Peace Centre and Peace Mansion was a bit of a neighbourhood issue. The collection of KTV outlets here (and to some extent at the neighbouring Parklane) caused a bit of disquiet in the past. The area looks set for rejuvenation with the completion of The Collective at One Sophia in 2032.

Full disclosure by the way: the Sophia Road area was almost a second home to this writer for many years. This was where he had his first office and he still comes to this area almost every other weekend.

That said, the drawbacks of the Sophia Road area that I've mentioned aren't always visible. If you don't know the area's history, or don't frequent it on foot, Sophia Road may seem to resemble a typical prime District 9 address: a lot of projects with freehold tenure, good proximity to MRT stations, and proximity to the prime Orchard Road shopping belt.

In terms of data, which we're about to present below, prices in this area tend to be of the slow-and-steady variety. Let's take a look at how things work in this area:

Notable traits of Sophia Road as a micro-location

The Sophia Road area is differentiated in the following ways:

1. This area is central, but less walkable than it would appear

Viewed on the map, Sophia Road is close to Bencoolen MRT Station on the Downtown Line (DTL) and Dhoby Ghaut Interchange on the North-South, North-East, and Circle Lines (NSL, NEL, CCR). Developments that are located near the junction of Sophia Road and Selegie Road, Bencoolen station is typically within a six to nine minute walk; while Dhoby Ghaut is usually a ten-minute walk away.

The issue is that the entire enclave is on an elevated site, and for projects uphill it can take more than 10 minutes to walk out of the estate. The uphill terrain doesn't help either for those with mobility challenges and the elderly. From my experience, it's not uncommon to be drenched in sweat and panting, if you've made your way up from the technically "nearby" Dhoby Ghaut MRT.

As is, most buyers consider a flat seven-minute walk to be a big deal of difference from a 10-minute uphill walk. This is an even bigger distinction in a prime district, where expectations of convenience tend to be much higher.

2. The residential projects here are tilted toward investors, rather than owner-occupiers

Most private residential developments on Sophia Road are:

Boutique to mid-sized project

Unit mixes dominated by one- and two-bedroom unit types

With a more apartment-style profile, rather than a luxury-condo feel

Even a casual stroll will reveal that, unlike other prime residential areas in District 9 like Ardmore Park or Nassim Road, most of the homes on Sophia Road don't cast that kind of luxury vibe.

This area mainly caters to singles, younger couples, and investors, and for a long time, it's been regarded as one of the more affordable locales near the city centre.

By extension, this is also not a family-centric area

Primary school options within proximity are limited and larger units are harder to find. The traffic tends to be more congested, and the stretch along Middle Road is possibly one of the most irritating stretches for pedestrians and drivers alike. There are multiple traffic lights that leave the stretch choked and congested.

This area is also not particularly huge on greenery and is lacking in open spaces. As a result, demand from owner-occupier families tends to be more muted, as compared with areas such as River Valley or Newton.

3. Some buyers aren’t comfortable with tenant profile here

The KTV cluster at Peace Centre may be gone. But this area has the benefit of proximity to Orchard, as well as Bras Basah and the nightlife near Bugis, plus it's one of the most affordable places to rent near the city centre.

Anecdotally, this area has historically tended to attract tenants who work irregular hours in entertainment-related industries.

To be clear, we're not casting aspersions on any particular job, and we don't consider all this to be inherently negative. However, we'd be lying if we said there isn't a perception that can form around this; it doesn't create the same impression as the quiet, prestige-oriented enclaves often associated with D9. Sophia Road may be in the same district, but it doesn't feel the same to many.

Simply put, D9 is not a uniform market

Within the district, upmarket residential enclaves such as Ardmore Park and Nassim Road occupy the ultra-prime tier, while River Valley benefits from stronger family and lifestyle appeal. Sophia Road though, is a more fringe and liminal part of this prime district.

This attracts different sets of buyers and tenants, so we can't have the same expectations here that we have from other parts of D9.

Now for some data: let’s look at why recent launches didn’t lift prices in the area

The following are some of the projects within the Sophia Road micro-location:

Project Tenure Completion year No. of units SOPHIA 98 Freehold 2002 16 SOPHIA LODGE Freehold 2006 15 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA 103-year 2007 313 MOUNT SOPHIA SUITES Freehold 2010 50 PARC SOPHIA Freehold 2011 152 SOPHIA RESIDENCE Freehold 2014 272 LIV ON SOPHIA Freehold 2016 64 SOPHIA HILLS 99-year 2018 493 ORCHARD SOPHIA Freehold 2027 78 THE COLLECTIVE AT ONE SOPHIA 99-year 2028 367

Let's take a look at their price movements, and transaction volumes:

Average $PSF

Year SOPHIA 98 SOPHIA LODGE 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA MOUNT SOPHIA SUITES PARC SOPHIA SOPHIA RESIDENCE LIV ON SOPHIA SOPHIA HILLS ORCHARD SOPHIA THE COLLECTIVE AT ONE SOPHIA 2015 $1,558 $2,000 $1,847 $1,594 $1,910 2016 $1,468 $1,478 $1,305 $1,631 $1,504 $1,415 $1,932 2017 $1,218 $1,417 $1,579 $1,601 $1,526 $2,008 2018 $1,506 $1,492 $1,673 $1,716 $1,606 $2,378 $2,186 2019 $1,503 $1,342 $1,634 $1,696 $2,270 $2,030 2020 $1,239 $1,435 $1,803 $1,613 $1,501 $2,237 $1,992 2021 $1,517 $1,775 $1,671 $1,566 $2,093 $1,959 2022 $1,501 $1,877 $1,766 $1,837 $2,020 2023 $1,868 $1,565 $1,769 $1,792 $1,728 $2,095 $2,101 $2,818 2024 $1,608 $1,633 $1,658 $1,928 $1,840 $2,132 $2,884 $2,739 2025 $1,632 $1,711 $1,875 $1,775 $1,728 $2,311 $2,115 $2,793 $2,791 per cent change in $PSF from 2023 to 2025 – – 9.35 per cent 5.97 per cent -0.93 per cent 0.00 per cent 10.30per cent 0.71 per cent -0.86 per cent – Annualised growth rate from 2015 to 2025 – – 0.95 per cent -0.65 per cent -0.39 per cent 0.81 per cent – 1.03 per cent

Transaction volume

Year SOPHIA 98 SOPHIA LODGE 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA MOUNT SOPHIA SUITES PARC SOPHIA SOPHIA RESIDENCE LIV ON SOPHIA SOPHIA HILLS ORCHARD SOPHIA THE COLLECTIVE AT ONE SOPHIA 2014 1 1 2 10 8 2015 8 1 3 9 46 2016 1 1 12 1 2 5 102 2017 1 15 2 9 10 310 2018 1 14 4 7 16 1 25 2019 1 7 5 6 2 1 2020 1 7 5 8 11 1 1 2021 15 4 7 12 3 10 2022 13 3 6 7 25 2023 1 12 2 9 5 1 24 32 2024 18 1 4 11 2 23 13 65 2025 2 15 3 7 3 5 26 25 19

Usually, new launches have a positive knock-on effect that help to raise prices of existing projects, usually by setting a new average benchmark $PSF for the area.

Looking at the data, the 2023 launches didn't seem to accomplish this for this area. Between 2023 and 2025, resale performance in the area was uneven. Some projects recorded gains, others remained flat, but there was no clear sign of the new launches helping prices rise across the board.

The pricing gap between new launches, which saw prices of around $2,800 psf, and surrounding resale stock, where average prices were in the $1,600 to $2,100 psf range, was more or less maintained.

If we zoom out further, we see that from 2015 to 2025, annualised growth in this cluster has been quite weak, ranging from flat to single digits. The properties here are trailing both D9 and the Singapore-wide private home averages.

But to be more precise, let's look at how specific unit sizes fare at Sophia Road

1-bedroom units

Average $PSF

Year SOPHIA 98 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA MOUNT SOPHIA SUITES PARC SOPHIA SOPHIA RESIDENCE SOPHIA HILLS ORCHARD SOPHIA THE COLLECTIVE AT ONE SOPHIA 2015 $1,614 $2,000 $1,916 $2,092 2016 $1,458 $1,573 $1,886 $1,998 2017 $1,398 $1,579 $1,601 $2,050 2018 $1,452 $1,688 $1,775 $2,271 2019 $1,503 $1,630 2020 $1,518 $1,814 $1,613 2021 $1,525 $1,703 $1,669 $1,981 2022 $1,571 $1,910 $1,780 $2,082 2023 $1,539 $1,769 $1,785 $2,137 $2,821 2024 $1,593 $1,828 $2,082 $2,864 $2,779 2025 $1,604 $1,894 $1,783 $2,005 $2,775 per cent change in $PSF from 2023 to 2025 – 4.24per cent 7.07per cent -0.14per cent – -6.18per cent – –

Average price

Year SOPHIA 98 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA MOUNT SOPHIA SUITES PARC SOPHIA SOPHIA RESIDENCE SOPHIA HILLS ORCHARD SOPHIA THE COLLECTIVE AT ONE SOPHIA 2015 $1,390,000 $732,000 $907,500 $1,070,500 2016 $1,267,500 $1,050,000 $1,157,000 $1,066,591 2017 $1,198,333 $884,000 $1,005,000 $1,159,671 2018 $1,278,600 $880,000 $961,600 $1,321,182 2019 $890,000 $986,950 2020 $1,306,667 $817,750 $938,500 2021 $1,323,200 $895,500 $937,800 $1,130,000 2022 $1,377,000 $760,400 $982,000 $1,141,296 2023 $1,380,000 $928,500 $1,101,667 $1,143,861 $1,289,308 2024 $1,368,955 $1,220,000 $1,188,000 $1,366,781 $1,310,933 2025 $1,390,000 $958,000 $1,137,000 $1,147,625 $1,332,889

Average unit size (based on transactions done)

Year SOPHIA 98 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA MOUNT SOPHIA SUITES PARC SOPHIA SOPHIA RESIDENCE SOPHIA HILLS ORCHARD SOPHIA THE COLLECTIVE AT ONE SOPHIA 2015 861 366 474 517 2016 869 667 614 535 2017 857 560 636 565 2018 883 522 551 583 2019 592 605 2020 861 458 584 2021 867 528 564 570 2022 878 399 558 549 2023 899 528 619 536 457 2024 859 667 570 477 471 2025 866 506 638 572 481

Transaction volume

Year SOPHIA 98 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA MOUNT SOPHIA SUITES PARC SOPHIA SOPHIA RESIDENCE SOPHIA HILLS ORCHARD SOPHIA THE COLLECTIVE AT ONE SOPHIA 2015 1 1 2 2 2016 4 1 1 11 2017 3 2 9 82 2018 5 2 5 11 2019 1 4 2020 3 4 8 2021 5 2 5 1 2022 7 2 5 3 2023 2 2 6 7 13 2024 7 1 5 3 15 2025 6 1 4 12 9

For one-bedders, the pricing gap between new and resale stock hasn't moved much.

Orchard Sophia and The Collective at One Sophia transact well above the rest of the cluster on a $PSF basis, but this pricing has remained among the new projects only; there's no sign that the new benchmark managed to uplift older resale stock (at least not in any visible, consistent way).

Also note that in some projects, like 8@ Mount Sophia, one-bedders are substantially larger than those in other resale developments and the new launches.

As a result, despite transacting at a much lower $PSF, the total quantum can be comparable to or even higher than the new projects. Those buyers seem to be making a direct trade-off between space and new homes.

Transaction volumes across resale projects remained steady, but didn't see a sharp jump post-2023. Overall, the data suggests that recent launches here introduced a different subgroup with a higher $PSF, rather than uplifting general prices in the area.

Two-bedroom units

Average $PSF

Year SOPHIA 98 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA MOUNT SOPHIA SUITES PARC SOPHIA SOPHIA RESIDENCE LIV ON SOPHIA SOPHIA HILLS ORCHARD SOPHIA THE COLLECTIVE AT ONE SOPHIA 2015 $1,530 $1,708 $1,535 $1,898 2016 $1,468 $1,196 $1,631 $1,435 $1,936 2017 $1,218 $1,452 $1,805 $2,004 2018 $1,554 $1,658 $1,570 $2,378 $1,889 2019 $1,578 $1,650 $2,270 $2,030 2020 $1,239 $1,645 $1,760 $1,657 $2,237 $1,992 2021 $1,588 $1,846 $1,676 $2,093 $1,938 2022 $1,606 $1,811 $1,694 $1,808 $2,012 2023 $1,868 $1,442 $1,805 $2,009 $2,095 $2,109 $2,829 2024 $1,633 $1,633 $1,601 $1,864 $1,840 $2,136 $2,936 $2,731 2025 $1,678 $1,865 $1,765 $2,009 $2,311 $2,198 $2,813 $2,807 per cent change in $PSF from 2023 to 2025 – 16.37 per cent – -2.22 per cent 0.00 per cent 10.30 per cent 4.20 per cent -0.56per cent –

Average price

Year SOPHIA 98 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA MOUNT SOPHIA SUITES PARC SOPHIA SOPHIA RESIDENCE LIV ON SOPHIA SOPHIA HILLS ORCHARD SOPHIA THE COLLECTIVE AT ONE SOPHIA 2015 $1,490,000 $1,250,000 $1,388,000 $1,326,415 2016 $1,438,000 $1,390,000 $1,106,000 $1,528,888 $1,343,624 2017 $1,705,000 $1,500,000 $1,438,000 $1,379,972 2018 $1,510,150 $1,089,000 $1,149,000 $1,280,000 $1,342,000 2019 $1,750,000 $1,190,000 $1,209,444 $1,420,000 2020 $1,840,000 $1,700,000 $1,118,000 $1,320,000 $1,180,000 $1,415,000 2021 $1,614,500 $1,211,500 $1,217,500 $1,206,000 $1,322,143 2022 $1,659,000 $1,150,000 $1,240,000 $1,440,000 $1,399,833 2023 $1,830,000 $1,381,500 $1,321,333 $1,600,000 $1,150,000 $1,481,333 $1,785,286 2024 $1,793,333 $1,160,000 $1,280,667 $1,525,000 $1,275,000 $1,418,923 $1,873,955 $1,940,833 2025 $1,629,000 $1,184,500 $1,310,000 $1,600,000 $1,233,600 $1,522,525 $1,742,458 $1,998,500

Average unit size (based on transactions done)

Year SOPHIA 98 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA MOUNT SOPHIA SUITES PARC SOPHIA SOPHIA RESIDENCE LIV ON SOPHIA SOPHIA HILLS ORCHARD SOPHIA THE COLLECTIVE AT ONE SOPHIA 2015 974 732 904 699 2016 980 1163 678 1066 695 2017 1399 1033 797 689 2018 974 657 732 538 710 2019 1109 721 533 700 2020 1485 1033 635 797 527 710 2021 1014 657 727 581 683 2022 1033 635 732 797 696 2023 980 958 732 797 549 703 631 2024 1102 710 804 818 694 664 639 709 2025 969 635 743 797 534 693 619 712

Transaction volume

Year SOPHIA 98 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA MOUNT SOPHIA SUITES PARC SOPHIA SOPHIA RESIDENCE LIV ON SOPHIA SOPHIA HILLS ORCHARD SOPHIA THE COLLECTIVE AT ONE SOPHIA 2015 2 1 1 38 2016 1 1 1 1 74 2017 1 1 1 177 2018 2 2 2 1 1 2019 1 1 2 1 2020 1 1 1 1 1 1 2021 4 2 2 3 7 2022 2 1 1 4 18 2023 1 2 3 1 1 12 14 2024 3 1 3 1 2 13 6 18 2025 3 2 3 1 5 11 21 6

The two-bedroom segment shows the same pattern. Since 2023, price gains have been confined to the newer projects, while others have remained largely flat.

Differences in unit size might account for this. Older resale projects tend to have bigger two-bedders, and larger units often transact at a higher overall price (quantum), whilst having a lower $PSF.

Overall, our analysis in this segment is similar to what we saw among one-bedders.

Three-bedroom units

Average $PSF

Year SOPHIA LODGE 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA SOPHIA RESIDENCE SOPHIA HILLS ORCHARD SOPHIA THE COLLECTIVE AT ONE SOPHIA 2015 $1,558 $1,603 $1,909 2016 $1,478 $1,232 $1,136 $1,872 2017 $1,419 $1,537 $1,947 2018 $1,506 $1,503 $1,626 $2,213 2019 $1,303 $1,719 2020 $1,282 $1,439 2021 $1,463 $1,520 $2,024 2022 $1,324 $1,886 $2,012 2023 $1,602 $1,577 $2,048 $2,779 2024 $1,613 $1,979 $2,171 $2,821 2025 $1,632 $1,836 $1,587 $2,255 $2,839 per cent change in $PSF from 2023 to 2025 – 14.55 per cent 0.61 per cent 10.07 per cent – –

Average price

Year SOPHIA LODGE 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA SOPHIA RESIDENCE SOPHIA HILLS ORCHARD SOPHIA THE COLLECTIVE AT ONE SOPHIA 2015 $2,225,000 $2,391,667 $1,785,250 2016 $1,480,000 $2,045,857 $2,525,000 $1,822,568 2017 $2,002,727 $1,961,984 $2,019,066 2018 $1,540,000 $2,142,857 $2,341,000 $2,249,700 2019 $2,251,667 $2,297,250 2020 $2,223,333 $2,186,667 2021 $2,224,815 $2,332,000 $2,059,000 2022 $2,753,250 $2,700,000 $2,025,000 2023 $2,426,625 $2,863,333 $1,940,000 $2,249,400 2024 $2,508,611 $2,635,714 $2,139,800 $2,254,528 2025 $1,625,000 $2,658,333 $2,970,000 $2,198,333 $2,903,000

Average unit size (based on transactions done)

Year SOPHIA LODGE 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA SOPHIA RESIDENCE SOPHIA HILLS ORCHARD SOPHIA THE COLLECTIVE AT ONE SOPHIA 2015 1427 1563 934 2016 1001 1758 2218 974 2017 1412 1318 1037 2018 1023 1428 1452 1019 2019 1821 1338 2020 1797 1616 2021 1575 1587 1018 2022 2185 1432 1007 2023 1537 1891 943 810 2024 1589 1345 986 799 2025 996 1448 1997 976 1023

Transaction volume

Year SOPHIA LODGE 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA SOPHIA RESIDENCE SOPHIA HILLS ORCHARD SOPHIA THE COLLECTIVE AT ONE SOPHIA 2015 5 6 4 2016 1 7 2 17 2017 11 7 46 2018 1 7 15 10 2019 6 4 2020 3 6 2021 6 10 2 2022 4 1 4 2023 8 3 3 5 2024 8 7 5 4 2025 2 6 2 3 2

The pattern holds again for three-bedders, where new launches didn't pull prices up and instead carved out a separate price tier for the newer condos.

We do notice that the older resale projects have substantially larger three-bedders, which shifts the buyer profile dramatically toward owner-occupiers rather than investors. This is a break from the one- and two-bedder units that predominate in the Sophia Road area.

That said, very large units also mean a correspondingly high price quantum, despite the lower $PSF. This can limit transaction volumes, which in turn inhibit price discovery and sharper price increases.

Looking across the unit-types, one pattern seems to hold: larger units have generally shown a more stable price appreciation trajectory.

This is most evident at 8 @ Mount Sophia, which recorded price growth across all unit types. Unlike the newer launches, which tend to have more compact units, 8 @ Mount Sophia has larger layouts priced at a lower $PSF - though at a comparable quantum.

This could be read as being a better value buy by those who emphasise sheer square footage in their homes.

Larger units in this area are also more scarce and they ultimately have less competition, as the many one- and two-bedders here aren’t viable replacements – at least not in the eyes of most owner-occupier families. This can sometimes insulate them from the pricing segmentation (old versus new) that we see above.

Within the Sophia Road area, it would seem that buyer concerns are more angled towards price than about other factors like lease tenures.

Zooming out: Sophia Road versus the wider market

To get some context on what the typical performance of private residential properties in D9 means, here’s a comparison of the Core Central Region (CCR), versus the Rest of Central Region (RCR) and Outside of Central Region (OCR).

Year CCR RCR OCR 2015 $1,815 $1,378 $1,015 2016 $1,942 $1,380 $1,008 2017 $1,906 $1,453 $1,053 2018 $2,100 $1,586 $1,136 2019 $2,242 $1,714 $1,219 2020 $2,130 $1,670 $1,221 2021 $2,271 $1,796 $1,251 2022 $2,359 $2,035 $1,382 2023 $2,352 $2,220 $1,523 2024 $2,320 $2,157 $1,654 2025 $2,620 $2,357 $1,769 Annualised 3.74per cent 5.51per cent 5.71per cent

Over the past decade, the Core Central Region (CCR) has generally lagged the Rest of Central Region (RCR) and the Outside Central Region (OCR) in annualised growth.

This isn't inherently surprising, since CCR properties start off more expensive and naturally show weaker percentage growth.

Nonetheless, we can see that the Sophia Road cluster appears to have underperformed even the lower CCR baseline. Sophia Road developments have sometimes delivered flat to single-digit annualised gains over the same period.

What does this mean for buyers?

First, it means we need to consider that different areas within the same district can be very different. Despite its largely freehold status and District 9 address, the Sophia Road enclave is not a traditional prestige enclave.

It's not Ardmore Park, Nassim Road, Tanglin, or Orchard Road. It’s more of a gateway into these areas. It's also a functional area, where those who need to live or work near the city centre can find affordable options.

Freehold tenure is also less of a differentiator here; at least in part because freehold is a norm in areas like D9. Freehold tends to have a stronger effect when there's contrast - such as being a freehold property among leasehold options.

This is why we see several freehold projects in the area have recorded muted long-term growth, whereas leasehold developments such as 8 @ Mount Sophia and Sophia Hills have shown more consistent price growth. When most of the district's options are freehold, other differentiators like size, facilities, and nearby amenities matter more.

One thing we did see was that larger units tend to fare better in the Sophia Road area; mostly on account of the area having so many one- or two-bedders, which can't substitute the larger projects for family members.

The recent new launches here also have less of a knock-on effect. They introduced a subset of higher-priced compact units, without helping to raise the floor for existing resale units (the exception being, again, for larger layouts).

Sophia Road is best understood as a CCR micro-market. While there's certainly price growth, buyers should calibrate their expectations. This is not an area where you're likely to see outsized gains very quickly; you need to be braced for gradual increases with a longer holding period.

