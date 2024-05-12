Freehold landed homes from $3.45m: Reviewing Toh Tuck Place, elevated living above a forest close to Beauty World

A few articles ago, a reader asked for a tour of Cheng Soon Gardens, an estate in the Toh Tuck vicinity- but I've already written about it a year ago!

Hence, I decided to do a tour of another landed enclave close to Cheng Soon Gardens instead: Toh Tuck Place. Toh Tuck Place is across the road from Highgate estate, and next to Bukit Timah Primary School, Toh Tuck Forest, and Eng Kong Place.

This is reflected in the selling prices: at the time of writing, the asking prices ranged from $ 6 million to $8.5 million (both for semi-Ds, the only difference was in the age of the property.) There were no terrace houses on the market at the time of writing, with only 3 properties in Toh Tuck Place listed.)

If you turn and follow Toh Tuck Crescent to the end, you'll reach the main road: Toh Tuck Road. This is one of four ways you can enter/exit the estate, so it's pretty convenient! (The four ways are via Toh Tuck Rise, Toh Tuck Place, Toh Tuck Crescent, and Lorong Kismis.)

We're going to turn into Toh Tuck Place for now, so we won't walk all the way to Toh Tuck Road for now.

We'll walk out of Toh Tuck Place, onto Toh Tuck Rise, and turn left, to head deeper into the estate.

One thing you may have noticed is that we're pretty far from amenities (shops, restaurants, and the like.) The main area for that would be Jalan Jurong Kechil/Beauty World. Alternatively, there is also a small stretch of shophouses at Eng Kong, which includes a provision shop, Baker and Cook, open shop, barber etc

In the opposite direction i.e. to the left instead of to the right) is mainly an industrial estate, so no shops.

There are a few good eateries though, such as Laifaba (Wanton Noodles. But generally, residents of Toh Tuck will be more likely to head towards Beauty World for recreation than in the Bukit Batok direction.

Unless they want to drive a little further, which would bring them to the Jurong East Westgate-IMM-Jem shopping area which has so many shops it's like Orchard in the heartlands. (You can even find Ikea and Sephora there.)

ALSO READ: Touring a lesser-known landed estate near Orchard: A review of Fernhill Estate (from $4.8m)

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.