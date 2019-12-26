Freehold or leasehold properties: Which are better?

Purchasing a home is a major investment. Therefore, just like any other asset, it is crucial to thoughtfully compare your options before making this significant financial decision.

For property owners in Singapore, it is important to understand the difference between freehold and leasehold properties.

In this article, we examine the differences between these types of homes to help prospective buyers make an educated decision.

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTIES?

Before we get to the nuts and bolts of this subject, let's begin by understanding what 'freehold' and 'leasehold' mean in Singapore.

With a freehold property, the owner can retain ownership over an indefinite period.

It is because of this perpetual ownership that many home buyers and even property investors seek to acquire such properties despite their hefty price tags.

With leasehold, the owner can only claim ownership for a fixed period (typically 99 years or 999 years in Singapore), thereafter, the property will have to be returned to the government. An example of a leasehold property is Singapore HDB flat.

All HDB flats are granted 99-year lease and once they expire, the flats will be repossessed by the government.

Freehold: Property owner has no limit to his period of ownership

Leasehold (99 years): Ownership of the property will return to the government after 99 years

Leasehold (999 years): Ownership of the property will revert to the government after 999 years

999-year leasehold properties are similar to the freehold variety given the extensive tenure. For the ease of discussion, any reference of leasehold in this article will be referred to the 99-year lease only.

WHICH IS BETTER, FREEHOLD OR LEASEHOLD?

Freehold properties do have some clear advantages. These properties typically come with premium price tags and the perpetual ownership ensures that owners can have their peace of mind since they don't have to be too concerned about their lease running out.

Property financing seems to be a lot easier since there are fewer property aging issues.