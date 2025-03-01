Freehold terrace houses from $3.38m in East Coast: Touring Lorong Stangee

This week, we're taking a tour of Lorong Stangee, a small residential enclave just off East Coast Road, which is well-known for its eateries.

Although I love the idea of living close enough to walk to restaurants and cool cafes, living next to a main road comes with its challenges, such as traffic noise.

What drew my attention to Lorong Stangee was that though it is very close to East Coast Road, it's separated by two streets: Stangee Place and Stangee Close. This helps to serve as a buffer (and indeed I didn't hear any road noise when I was walking around.)

Now that we've done the general introduction to the area, let's go take a look!

Before we go, some housekeeping issues:

- A dengue cluster was reported in the area in 2020

CHIJ (Katong) Primary, Haig Girls' School, Tao Nan School (Primary), and Tanjong Katong Primary School are located within a 1 km radius of some of the houses on the street (you would need to double-check for the exact house you're looking at though.)

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.