Freelance jobs in Singapore: How much can you earn?

The shift sped up with the Covid-19 pandemic, as it forced businesses and individuals to stay at and work from home. We collectively realised that certain roles can actually be done remotely (and, often, more efficiently).

In the time to come, freelance/remote work is slated to become the new norm for businesses around the world.

The biggest perk of being a freelancer, especially in our post-Covid world, is that you get an opportunity to supplement your income — a necessary step towards building a cash cushion.

The second best perk is to have the flexibility to choose the jobs you want to accept and be your own boss. It’s a lot like building your own one-man business and raking in all the income just for yourself.

So, if you’re looking to transition to freelancing or supplementing your current income, here is a handy list of freelance jobs that you could consider.

1. Games Tester

If gaming is your jam, then you’re the go-to person for this role. The job of a games tester is pretty simple, but you will need to be very meticulous and diligent.

There are two main tasks that a games tester needs to accomplish. First, execute predefined use cases. This involves performing a series of instructions provided by the company on the app. After that, you will need to compare what you’ve observed on the app against the expected results.

The second task is to go on an unscripted exploration of the app to find bugs. For instance, if the button is not working, consider it a rogue bug. If you find your in-game character missing after performing an action, that’s your next bug. Remember, the more bugs you uncover, the more you will get paid.

Rate Card: $20 – $40 per hour + bonus for each bug uncovered

2. Social Media Specialist

Life hasn’t been the same ever since the term ‘social media’ was coined. Most of us can’t even imagine a life without the existence of our social media feeds. With competition among brands and influencers on social media getting more and more intense, as they vie for consumers’ attention, many businesses (MNCs, SMEs etc.) spend money to pay for the services of a social media specialist to curate and execute a social media strategy for them.

This is where you get to grab those opportunities as a freelance social media specialist to help them build their social media presence.

Rate Card: $15 – $150 per hour, depending on experience

3. Copywriting

What would the world look like without freelance copywriters flocking your favourite cafés? Okay, jokes aside, it’s a pretty fulfilling and creative job. The primary task of a copywriter, or content writer, is to write relevant content/copy for the purpose of advertising — be it for a blog, social media posts or a website.

You could choose to either be a generalist or a specialist. Generalists can take on any copywriting job for any products or services under the sun. For specialists, the expertise lies in writing on specific subjects (for example, fashion or finance).

Rate Card: $50 – $500 per copywriting job depending on word count, research required and experience

4. Photographer

As a freelance photographer in Singapore, weddings, casual photoshoots and events are some of the biggest potential sources of income. There’s never going to be a dearth of weddings and birthdays, so with a few more years of experience under your belt, you can consider exploring photography as a long-term freelance gig.

If you’re not too picky, browse the corporate market to help clients with their product photoshoots and event shoots.

Rate Card: $100 – $500 per hour

5. Designer

Graphic design is the adhesive that takes communication to the next level. From logo, banner ads, infographics to product design, this job means being able to deliver complex messages in a simple manner.

Without good design, businesses will rarely find it easy to convince customers to make the purchase. It’s a job that never goes out of style or demand.

But, in order to survive as a freelance designer, you will need to build a strong portfolio of designs that you can showcase to your potential clients. If you don’t already have one, start building it today.

Rate Card: $60 – $250 per hour

6. Tutor

Like several Asian countries, Singapore is known for being a ‘tuition nation’. If you’ve attended tuition lessons while growing up, you’d know what we mean.

Singaporean parents are known to spend more than $1 billion a year just on tuition for their kids! Now imagine the market out there for you to earn a living as a freelance tutor. If you have a good reputation and play your cards right, you can even be making a five-digit figure every month.

Rate Card: $15 – $100 per hour

7. Website Developer

Websites are the basic must-haves for businesses to survive in our fast-paced digital lives. Admit it, a lot of us look at a website to conclude if a company is legitimate or not. If you do not own a website, it’s hard for your potential customers to treat you seriously.

For someone with the skills to design and build a website, it’s a lucrative skill. You can start off by picking up jobs for smaller companies to build your reputation and your portfolio on UpWork. Once you have established a name for yourself, you can target more reputable clients.

Rate Card: $500 – $5,000 per website

Finding a freelance job is the first step towards financial freedom. Besides having a stable income, you also need to cultivate your saving habits to ensure you have a lump sum of emergency funds. Make sure to separate your income from your expenditure bank account to avoid overspending.