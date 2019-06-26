France's Mirazur crowned world's best restaurant; Singapore's Odette at 18th

Italian-Argentinian chef Mauro Colagreco poses for a photo in the 'Mirazur' restaurant in the French riviera city of Menton on April 13, 2019.

SINGAPORE - Mirazur from Menton, France, took the top spot in The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2019 at a gala awards ceremony at the Sands Theatre in Singapore's Marina Bay Sands on June 25.

Chef Mauro Colagreco, who is originally from Argentina and runs the fine-dining restaurant in the French Riviera, thanked the countries that have opened doors to him. He said on stage after receiving the award: "We all share the values of France - liberte, egalite, fraternite." French for liberty, equality, fraternity.

The restaurant climbed two positions from No. 3 last year.

Last year's top two winners Osteria Francescana from Modena, Italy, and El Celler de Can Roca from Girona, Spain, were both not eligible for this year's list after a Best of the Best category - a hall of fame for previous No. 1 restaurants - was created this year.