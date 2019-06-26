France's Mirazur crowned world's best restaurant; Singapore's Odette at 18th

SINGAPORE - Mirazur from Menton, France, took the top spot in The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2019 at a gala awards ceremony at the Sands Theatre in Singapore's Marina Bay Sands on June 25.

Chef Mauro Colagreco, who is originally from Argentina and runs the fine-dining restaurant in the French Riviera, thanked the countries that have opened doors to him. He said on stage after receiving the award: "We all share the values of France - liberte, egalite, fraternite." French for liberty, equality, fraternity.

The restaurant climbed two positions from No. 3 last year.

Last year's top two winners Osteria Francescana from Modena, Italy, and El Celler de Can Roca from Girona, Spain, were both not eligible for this year's list after a Best of the Best category - a hall of fame for previous No. 1 restaurants - was created this year.

The latest iteration of Noma from Copenhagen took the second position after reopening with a new address and concept in 2018.

Odette remained Singapore's only entry in the list at No. 18. The fine-dining French restaurant helmed by chef Julien Royer at the National Gallery Singapore was No. 28 last year.

The highest entry for a restaurant in Asia was Gaggan from Bangkok, Thailand. It took the No. 4 spot, up a notch from No. 5 last year.

And a Chinese restaurant finally made it to the list. The Chairman from Hong Kong made its debut at No. 41. The highest climber was Azurmendi from Larrabetzu, Spain, which moved from No.43 to No. 14.

Rounding out the top five positions were Asador Etxebarri from Axpe, Spain at No 3. and Geranium from Copenhagen, Denmark at No. 5.

A number of special awards had also been announced in the weeks leading up to the gala. Daniela Soto-Innes, the chef-partner of modern Mexican restaurant Cosme in New York, was named World's Best Female Chef. Best Pastry Chef was Jessica Prealpato, the head pastry chef at fine-dining French restaurant Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athenee in Paris.

Ristorante Lido 84, located on the shores of Lake Garda in northern Italy, was named One To Watch. The Italian restaurant is run by sibling chef-owners Riccardo and Giancarlo Camanini.

This was the first time The World's 50 Best Restaurants' awards ceremony was held in Asia. Last year's event was held in Bilbao, Spain.

The list is produced by UK media company William Reed Business Media and is based on a poll of international chefs, restaurateurs, gourmands and restaurant critics.

