French restaurants Les Amis and Odette get three Michelin stars for the first time

SINGAPORE - Once again, Singapore has restaurants with three Michelin stars. And not one but two.

Odette and Les Amis were both given the maximum three stars in the fourth edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore unveiled on Tuesday (Sept 17) at a ceremony in Capella Singapore hotel.

Both fine-dining French restaurants had received two stars in the last three years since the guide was launched in 2016.

Singapore had three-star Restaurant Joel Robuchon in 2016 and 2017, but it closed down in June 2018, leaving a vacuum until now.

Odette's chef-owner Julien Royer, 37, said the top award was only the beginning and not the end for what he and his team were trying to achieve for the restaurant. “We try to get better every day.”

He added: “It’s due time for Singapore restaurants to get three stars as we are a nation of foodies. We have a strong responsibility to be at the top of our game. It is like winning the gold medal at the Olympics.”

The restaurant at the National Gallery Singapore is co-owned by the Lo And Behold group of restaurants.