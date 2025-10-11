Unlocking holistic wellness on the go: Introducing Healy's new frequency device, Healy HighWave

Healy, a German pioneer in wellness and frequency technology, has drawn attention in 50 countries for its compact devices, designed to support a sense of balance and wellbeing at the tap of a button.

Known primarily for its flagship Healy device - a technological mainstay among health practitioners and enthusiasts for over a decade - Healy is now taking a bold stride forward. In its latest move, the company unveils Healy HighWave, a next-generation wearable that refines and mobilises the very principle on which Healy built its reputation: holistic wellness, now truly on the go.

"We set out to not simply improve upon our technology, but to fundamentally evolve how people experience wellness in their lives," says Healy founder Marcus Schmieke. The new Healy HighWave highlights years of research, ingenuity, and genuine pursuit of user-friendly wellbeing.

A leap in frequency technology: Breaking the boundaries of wellness

Explaining what is new in a field where breakthroughs are announced with every product cycle requires careful discernment. Healy HighWave offers more than an upgrade; it applies a fundamentally distinct approach to personal wellness. At its heart lies a patented high-frequency carrier system, developed and refined over the years by Marcus and his research team, designed for both robust effect and effortless daily use.

The HighWave device, elegantly minimalist and distinctly lightweight, wears like a modern watch, snug on any arm or leg, wherever the user's day may lead. Under its streamlined exterior, two finely engineered electrodes directly interact with the skin.

Once engaged, these electrodes become the entry point for Healy's signature wellness frequencies. Departing from the limitations of first-generation devices tethered by wires, Healy HighWave harnesses wireless technology, leaving cords and the sense of being physically anchored behind.

"The brilliance of HighWave lies not only in unfettering users from wires, but in what those frequencies do once activated," explains Marcus. He described how the generated electrical field acts as a conductor, harmonising energy across the entire bioenergetic field, with the frequencies dispersing rapidly and with remarkable uniformity.

Here, the carrier wave makes all the difference. The HighWave's frequencies ride atop a carrier frequency approaching 5MHz, a level scientifically designed for broad distribution within the bioenergetic field.

The signals do not merely diffuse along the epidermis but are intended to interact with the body's bioenergetic field broadly and evenly. According to Healy's research, this results in the system distributing the modulated signals to ensure even, continuous, and interruption-free support.

Connecting research, experience, and everyday living

The promise of a frequency technology device is not new, but Healy claims its science-driven approach and accumulated expertise set the HighWave apart even further. Marcus, who's been leading bioenergetic research for decades, credits the evolution of HighWave to years of practical application, real-world feedback, and advances in physics and engineering.

Healy HighWave operates through seamless integration with existing Healy devices. Rather than requiring complex recalibration or new learning curves, HighWave expands the menu of experiences, offering users a choice of 12 meticulously tailored frequency programmes. Each programme aimed to support personal moments of focus and vitality (based on individual experience). Its sleek design lets users personalise their routines at home, in transit, or between high-stakes meetings.

This flexibility is crucial to its appeal among a new, younger generation of wellness seekers and seasoned Healy converts. The device is designed to fit effortlessly into busy routines, inviting users to pursue balance and wellbeing without forfeiting the demands of daily life.

Marcus adds, "The challenge was to ensure that wellness was never a separate activity, but an intrinsic part of every moment. With HighWave, every commute, workout, or late-night work session becomes a potential wellness intervention."

What is more, Healy HighWave rides on the credibility it has amassed: years of published practical findings, informed by input from scientists, engineers, and a vast practitioner network. The device's supporters often share experiences of greater clarity or balance. Though individual results may vary, for many, these benefits invite a new conversation about what science-based wellness can mean in an ordinary day.

A continuous journey to holistic health

For users, the Healy HighWave experience is simple. Fasten the HighWave to the wrist or ankle, select one of the twelve frequency programmes from the Healy app, and let the device transmit frequencies across the body through the two electrodes.

With its patent-protected carrier technology, robust programme offerings, and laser focus on usability, the HighWave aims to democratise the sense of energetic balance that so many seek and so few sustainable routines ever deliver.

Each session can be customised, and the nature of wireless delivery means users need not be restricted in movement or location. This makes the pursuit of inner flow and balance possible everywhere, from bustling city streets to the quietest corner of home.

Healy's commitment to innovation extends beyond the HighWave with the upcoming launch of MagHealy Obsidian, a revolutionary cable-free device featuring 98 specialised frequency programmes designed to enhance balance, clarity, and daily harmony. This advanced system builds upon the original MagHealy while introducing deeper applications, such as the dual-frequency McMakin PLUS technology and lifetime access to future programme updates.

MagHealy Obsidian showcases 12 premium programmes utilising dual-frequency technology for enhanced precision. Users will enjoy Healy Obsidian's notable programmes, including Skin Comfort, which was developed to support a sense of balance in the skin's energetic expression; Weight Harmony, which promotes balance in the body's natural rhythm; and Night Harmony, which offers tailored programmes for both males and females to ensure peaceful sleep.

The release of Healy HighWave and MagHealy Obsidian highlights Healy's track record of established credibility and decade-long leadership in frequency technology. More importantly, it attests to its greatest strength, which lies not just in its technological advances but in its dedication to listening to users and practitioners, and the evolving science to continuously improve people's understanding of holistic wellness.

"We hope that HighWave and Obsidian inspire a more intuitive relationship with wellbeing," Marcus emphasises. "With these new devices, holistic wellness need not be a distant goal. By integrating scientific rigour with lived experience, we open new doors for people to empower their wellness journey, wherever life takes them."

Disclaimer:

The Healy HighWave® is an accessory for the Healy device. It is designed to distribute the frequencies of the Healy wellness applications evenly throughout the body and transmit modulated frequency signals through the skin.

This technology and the Healy programmes are based on the practical expertise of specialists and our understanding of the interaction between frequency application and the Bioenergetic Field.

We have conducted blinded before/after surveys in controlled and randomised groups of participants. These surveys suggest that the participants' well-being was higher after the application. However, the effects described have not been confirmed by independent, double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled studies.

This device is intended for wellness purposes only and not to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, and should not substitute any professional medical diagnosis or treatment. If you have or suspect you have a medical condition, or if you are under the care of a health care provider, you should consult your health care provider before using Healy programmes.

Always use your Healy HighWave® according to the Instructions for Use.

This article is brought to you by Healy.