Fresh graduate jobs in Singapore: How to write your resume & other tips

Nobody teaches you how to "adult", least of all your teachers at school. Whether you scored As or Ds, you'll be just as lost as everyone else when you wade through the never-ending sea of job ads on JobsDB or JobStreet, and upload your CV into the abyss.

As a fresh grad, you might be wondering: Is my resume good enough? What is the average salary for a degree holder? How can I score a job with no experience?

TOP TIPS FOR FRESH GRADUATES IN SINGAPORE

Here are some tips that took the rest of us years to figure out.

1. USE JOB PORTAL FILTERS - "ENTRY LEVEL"

Are you feeling discouraged because all the interesting jobs seem to require experience? Have you wondered how you can get any experience in the first place if there are no jobs willing to take on people without?

Well, entry-level jobs do exist - they just tend to get lost in a sea of posts for more experienced candidates, since most of the workforce already have some years under their belt.

To narrow down your search, use the job portal's filter to select "entry level" or an experience level of "0 to 2 years".

This way, you instantly get rid of irrelevant job listings for more experienced hires. If the jobs database does not have these filters, try typing "junior executive", "entry-level", "junior" or "fresh grad" into the search field instead.

Don't be intimidated if you find a job you really like, but it requires a minimum of 1 or 2 years experience. HR people often overstate their requirements, so if you feel you have 80 per cent of the skills listed, go ahead and apply.

Here are some sample entry-level jobs we found on the various job portals.

Role Experience Salary Programmer Programming industry certification, preferably at least one year of programming experience in AMX, Crestron and Extron control systems. $2,000 to $2,800 Digital Marketing Executive Diploma or degree $2,000 to $3,500 HR Assistant (2 year contract) Minimum diploma in Business or HR $2,500 Management trainee Diploma or degree $3,000 to $6,000 Client Relationship Executive (Business Customer Management), Sales and Marketing Pre-U, A Level, diploma or degree $3,000 to $6,000 (salary + commission) Underwriting assistant Bachelor’s degree, 1 year experience $3,333 Business Analyst (Investment) Bachelor’s degree in mathematics, physics, computer science or equivalent $3,500 to $5,000

2. APPLY DIRECTLY ON COMPANY WEBSITES

Job portals can be very hit-and-miss, and many companies do not use them when trying to recruit candidates. They should not be your only port of call when searching for jobs.

Instead, make a list of all the companies you're interested in working for, and then go directly to their websites. Most company websites have a "recruitment" or "career" page that lists the current openings and instructions on how to apply.

3. YOUR FRESH GRAD RESUME CAN STILL APPEAL TO KEY SKILL SETS