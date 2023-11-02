From 60s-styled hawker pushcarts to DIY meal kits: This modern wet market is anything but traditional

Wet markets are considered one of Singapore's heritage gems, but for those who dislike the chaos, odours, and muggy atmosphere, there's an alternative.

Enter wet market 2.0, or otherwise known as Quan Shui Wet Market.

Don't be deceived by the name, as the store in the Upper Thomson district is anything but traditional.

The flagship store is adorned with decor resembling a cafe, featuring mood lighting, wooden furnishings, and a touch of local charm.

Just outside the entrance, you'll spot a hawker pushcart from the 60s, a nostalgic sight reminiscent of Singapore's yesteryears.

There's even an outdoor table and chairs that resemble the blue and white checkered ones commonly found at the void decks of old HDB blocks.

Once inside, you'll be greeted by an array of fresh produce. For vegetables, you'll find the usual offerings such as tomatoes, corn, carrots, and broccoli.

When it comes to protein, there are options like antibiotic and hormone-free fresh chickens, grass-fed beef, and an assortment of pork, including the prized Iberico and Hokkaido Cherry Blossom varieties.

Seafood enthusiasts can delight in fresh salmon, wild-caught grouper, and XXL tiger prawns. The freezer section proudly showcases handmade dim sums, like pork wontons and siew mai.

On top of that, you can pick up their DIY meal kits, complete with pre-packaged ingredients and step-by-step instructions for cooking up a storm at home.

There's also a dedicated section for homeware and merchandise, featuring solid-colored bowls, plates, and shirts with wet market motifs.

In a bid to reduce food wastage, the store allows customers to help themselves to free greens or fruits that need to be consumed as soon as possible to prevent spoilage.

For those on the go, they also offer a next-day delivery service, or you can simply place your order in advance and head down directly to pick up your groceries.

What's more, they are also running an 11.11 sale that's happening now until Nov 11. Enjoy newly launched items like gyozas and Chinese chives pockets at just $11.

Additionally, customers can enjoy an 11 per cent discount on a wide array of products, including meats, seafood, condiments, and homeware goods.

The origin story

The story of Quan Shui Wet Market traces its origins back to 1968 when it began as Quan Shui Fresh Pork.

The founder, Oh Quan Shui, embarked on this journey to support his family of 11 by selling fresh pork.

Beginning as a humble street stall, the business eventually evolved, establishing its first physical stall in Ang Mo Kio.

Today, it remains a family-run enterprise, now in its third generation.

With its rebranding as Quan Shui Wet Market, the brand has expanded its offerings to include a diverse range of fresh produce in addition to pork.

The company also actively contributes to society by partnering with Touch's Meals-on-Wheels program, a service that delivers meals to homebound senior citizens who lack caregivers and the means to prepare or purchase their own meals.

During the period from Oct 16 to Oct 29, they generously donated 25 per cent of all their t-shirt merchandise sales, which amounted to $5 per shirt, towards the cause.

Their efforts resulted in raising a total of $75 from merchandise sales, and with direct donations, the grand total reached $2033.88.

Address: 50 Tagore Ln, #B1-01, Singapore 787494

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 6pm

