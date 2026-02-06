A Friends-themed experience is coming to Singapore on March 7 — here's what to expect

If you grew up watching American sitcom Friends, we have some good news for you.

From March 7 to May 3, The Friends Experience will be held in Singapore at Fever Exhibition Hall along Scotts Road.

This follows a successful run in more than 25 cities across US, Europe, and Australia, Fever said on Thursday (Feb 5).

The interactive experience aims to take fans down memory lane and into the world of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey.

"This experience lets fans step inside the world of the show, relive favorite moments, and enjoy Friends in a more immersive, playful way," said Stacy Moscatelli, chief executive officer of Original X Productions.

Visitors can look forward to recreating iconic moments from the popular sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

The exhibition will feature a variety of interactive recreated sets, including Monica's kitchen and the iconic Friends fountain.

Fans will also get a look at the making of the show, replica costumes, and props.

There will be plenty of photo opportunities for fans to recreate some of their favourite scenes, such as peeking around Rachel and Monica's purple door, relaxing in Chandler and Joey's recliners, and helping Ross with the infamous sofa pivot.

Of course, the show's famed coffee house, Central Perk, will be fully recreated, complete with the legendary orange sofa.

At the end of the experience, fans can take home a memento of their visit from The Friends Experience Retail Store by choosing from a selection of exclusive merchandise.

"Bringing The Friends Experience to Singapore is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate one of television's most beloved series with fans here," said Carlos Candal, CEO of GMG Productions.

The Friends Experience was created by Warner Bros Discovery Global Experiences, Original X Productions, and Warner Bros Television Group.

Tickets officially go on sale Feb 12, but those who sign up for the wait list have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Feb 11.

Address: 25 Scotts Road, Singapore 228220

