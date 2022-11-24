'Friends thought I was either weird or sick': This crocodile trainer shares how her hobby became a career

UnXpected is an original AsiaOne series where we speak to people with unconventional interests to find out what keeps them going despite the sometimes negative perceptions of others.

Usually, the first instinct when you see a crocodile is to run. However, that is not the case with Sashimi, who has to clean up and care for these imposing creatures.

In this episode, Taiwanese crocodile trainer Sashimi shares how her fascination for the giant reptiles began as a hobby and developed into a fully-fledged career. At the same time, she details the scepticism and challenges she faced along the way.

Despite receiving "a fair bit of flak", Sashimi feels that her efforts as a crocodile trainer are worthwhile because she gets to "change the public's stigma around crocodiles".

ALSO READ: This 58-year-old scientist and martial artist can train anywhere — including the office

editor@asiaone.com