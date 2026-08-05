Frites & Co to close a year after reopening at Bali Lane

A year after reopening at Bali Lane, Frites & Co is closing once again.

The restaurant, best known for its loaded fries, announced the upcoming closure in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Aug 5).

Its last day will be on Aug 16.

"After an incredible journey, it's time for us to say goodbye," Frites & Co wrote.

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"From our humble beginnings as a takeaway shop in Arab Street to our home here in Bali Lane, every step of this journey has been possible because of you."

While this "wasn't an easy decision", Frites & Co said they are thankful to every customer who has supported them over the years.

They also urged diners to pay them a visit during their final days.

"We'd love to welcome you back one last time. Whether it's for your favourite loaded fries, a steak, a cup of matcha, or simply to relive a memory, we'd be honoured to serve you again."

AsiaOne has reached out to Frites & Co for more details.

Netizens expressed their sadness over the closure announcement.

Many said they would miss the food, including the steak and fries, chicken chop and hotdogs.

"Please tell me you're opening somewhere else, and not closed down permanently. I love your food and drinks!" one wrote.

Another asked if the brand will continue setting up booths at bazaars.

In a video posted in May, owner Ikah Jamil shared that the biggest challenge of running the business was manpower.

Frites & Co started out in 2018, doing pop-ups at events such as Twilight Feast and Gegar Moto Fest.

They opened their first physical store at 114 Arab Street in September 2023. It shuttered in June 2025.

Frites & Co reopened a month later at 16 Bali Lane with a new menu.

Address: 16 Bali Lane, Singapore 189852

Opening hours: Mon-Thu and Sun, 12pm to 10pm. Fri and Sat: 12pm to 11pm

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melissateo@asiaone.com