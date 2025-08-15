From froyo to acai: Australian dessert chain Yo-Chi launches first international outlet in Singapore

Fans of Yo-Chi will be pleased to know that they won't need to take a trip down under when craving its signature self-serve frozen yoghurt or acai.

The popular Australian dessert chain has launched its first international outlet today (Aug 15) at Singapore's Orchard Central, it shared in a press release.

Customers can expect to personalise their yoghurt cups and acai bowls at the self-serve stations before picking a selection of toppings.

Classic garnishes include chocolate chip cookie dough, fresh strawberries and mini mochi.

If you're looking for more familiar flavours, toppings with a localised twist include coconut jelly and nata de coco.

Yo-Chi noted that its yoghurts are made with real Australia milk, with dairy-free and gluten-free options also available.

The brand also said the majority of its flavours are 98 per cent fat-free.

Flavours available all-year round include Salted Butterscotch, Signature Tart and Classic Vanilla.

Seasonal options to look out for are Cookies and Cream, Coconut, Matcha and Mango.

Launched in Melbourne in 2012, Yo-Chi is one of Australia's most popular frozen yoghurt and acai brand with 56 outlets currently.

Yo-Chi mentioned that it has "big plans for more".

For froyo and acai lovers, let's hope this launch at Orchard Central is just the beginning of Yo-Chi's growth in Singapore.

Address: 181 Orchard Rd, #01-06 Orchard Central Singapore 238896

[[nid:721276]]

amierul@asiaone.com