Fruit juice for babies: When to give and how much is too much

Fruit juice is a popular drink for both adults and children, but when it comes to babies, it's important to know when and how much to give. Introducing fruit juice to your baby at the right time can provide essential nutrients and health benefits, but giving too much can be harmful.

Is fruit juice really healthy for our kids? Here's why experts are tightening fruit juice intake guidelines for children.

In this article, we will discuss when to give fruit juice to babies, how much is too much, the benefits of low-sugar options, and tips for making homemade juice. Giving babies the right amount of fruit juice is essential to ensure their health and well-being.

Benefits of fruit juice for babies

Fruit juice can be a nutritious addition to your baby's diet when introduced at the right time and in the right amount. Here are some benefits of fruit juice for babies:

Fruit juice is a good vitamin C, fibre, and water source. These vitamins and minerals help prevent diarrhoea and dehydration, common causes of infant illness.

Fruit juice can help reduce gas and constipation in babies who are not breastfed because it adds bulk to their diets.

Fruit juice helps provide energy for growth, brain development, and physical activity.

Nutrients found in fruit juice

Fruit juice is a good source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants for your baby's growth and development.

Health benefits of fruit juice for babies

Some fruit juices, such as orange juice, contain vitamin C, which can help boost your baby's immune system. Other juices, such as prune juice, can help regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation.

When can babies start drinking fruit juice?

Choosing the right fruit juice and introducing it in moderation can give your baby important nutrients and health benefits.

Fruit juice is the drink all parents count on — it's full of nutrients, and the kids love it. Unfortunately, you might want to think twice the next time you squeeze out fruit juice to beat the heat in Singapore.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has released new fruit juice intake guidelines, advising that the drink isn't as healthy as most parents believe. They now recommend tougher restrictions for kids of all ages than those set out previously.

The new report explains that even 100 per cent fruit juice doesn't equal fresh fruit, as we might think. While fruit juice may contain vitamins C and calcium, it lacks the protein and fibre important for your children's growth.

Too much fruit juice might have adverse effects on younger kids! Dr Elsie Taveras, commenting on the changes in The Straits Times, said, "We have studies that show infants who drink more juice in that early life period are more likely to go on to drink soda and sugar-containing beverages."

Here are the new guidelines recommended for parents, broken down by the age of the child:

Babies from zero to one year old

Children aged one and below should be given no fruit juice, unless advised by doctors to treat constipation.

Previously, the AAP advised zero intakes only for babies below six months. However, since then, research has shown possible links between fruit juice consumption and obesity, as well as dental cavities.

Though fruit juice can be nutritious, the report states it has "virtually no role" during your child's first year. Also, those expensive juice products that claim to be designed for infants are "not of value"!

Toddlers aged one - three years

Daily intake of 100 per cent juice products should be no more than four ounces or about 118ml.

The researchers warn that for older toddlers, juice should not be sipped throughout the day as we do with water, nor drunk at bedtime. It can over-expose their teeth to the carbohydrates in fruit juice, leading to dental cavities.

Parents shouldn't use it to calm upset children or manage diarrhoeal illnesses. Drinking too much fruit juice can cause diarrhoea or abdominal distention.

Children aged four - six years

Daily 100 per cent fruit juice consumption should be no more than four to six ounces or about 118 to 177ml.

Children aged seven - 18 years

Daily 100 per cent fruit juice intake should not exceed eight ounces, or around 236ml. This comprises one cup of the daily recommended two to two and a half cups of fruit servings.

If you'd still like some clarification, here's a helpful video from the AAP that sums up the changes:

It's essential to choose a fruit juice that is appropriate for your baby's age and development. Some juices, such as apple juice, can be high in sugar and should be given in moderation or avoided altogether. Low-sugar options, such as watered-down juice or pureed fruits, are a better choice.

The dangers of too much sugar in fruit juice

Fruit juice can be a delicious and convenient way to get your daily dose of vitamins and minerals. Still, it's important to be aware of the dangers of consuming too much sugar in fruit juice, especially for babies and young children.

Here's what you need to know about the sugar content in different types of fruit juice, the risks of giving high-sugar fruit juice to babies, and how to choose low-sugar fruit juice options.

Sugar content in different types of fruit juice

The sugar content in fruit juice can vary widely depending on the type of fruit and how it's processed. Some fruits naturally contain high sugar levels, such as grapes, pineapples, and mangoes. Additionally, many types of fruit juice sold in stores contain added sugars or sweeteners.

For example, a 12-ounce (355ml) serving of apple juice contains around 39 grams of sugar, almost as much as a soda. Orange juice is slightly better, with around 21 grams of sugar per 12-ounce serving, but it still contains a significant amount of sugar.

Risks of giving high-sugar fruit juice to babies

Giving high-sugar fruit juice to babies can have several negative effects on their health. Consuming too much sugar can lead to tooth decay, obesity, and other health problems. Additionally, giving babies sugary drinks can contribute to a preference for sweet foods later in life, leading to unhealthy eating habits.

It's also important to note that babies under six months should not be given fruit juice, as it can interfere with their nutrient intake and increase the risk of diarrhoea and other digestive problems.

How to choose low-sugar fruit juice options

If you want to give your child fruit juice, choosing low-sugar options is important. Look for juices labelled as 100 per cent fruit juice, as these are less likely to contain added sugars or sweeteners. You can also dilute fruit juice with water to reduce the sugar content.

Another option is to give your child whole fruits instead of juice. Whole fruits contain fibre, which can help slow down the absorption of sugar and reduce the impact on blood sugar levels. Additionally, whole fruits provide a variety of vitamins and minerals that are not found in juice.

While fruit juice can be a healthy part of a balanced diet, it's important to be aware of the dangers of consuming too much sugar. By choosing low-sugar fruit juice options and limiting your child's intake, you can help promote healthy eating habits and reduce the risk of health problems associated with high-sugar consumption.

Fruit juice for sore throat in babies

It’'s important to note that giving fruit juice to babies with a sore throat should only be done under the guidance of a paediatrician. However, in some cases, fruit juice can help soothe a sore throat in babies. Here's what you need to know about using fruit juice for a sore throat in babies, including the best fruit juice and how much to give.

Fruit juice can help soothe a sore throat in babies in a few different ways. First, the liquid can help keep the throat moist and reduce irritation. Additionally, some types of fruit juice, such as those high in vitamin C, can help boost the immune system and aid healing.

Types of fruit juice that are best for a sore throat

When choosing a fruit juice to give a baby with a sore throat, it's important to choose a low-sugar option. High-sugar juices can worsen a sore throat by feeding the mouth and throat bacteria.

Some good options for fruit juice for a sore throat in babies include:

Pomegranate juice: Pomegranate juice is high in antioxidants and can help reduce inflammation in the throat.

Pineapple juice: Pineapple juice contains an enzyme called bromelain, which can help reduce swelling and inflammation in the throat.

Apple juice: Apple juice is a good source of vitamin C, which can help boost the immune system.

Grapefruit juice: Grapefruit juice is another good source of vitamin C and can help reduce inflammation in the throat.

How much fruit juice to give a baby with a sore throat

The amount of fruit juice for a baby with a sore throat will depend on their age and overall health. It's important to consult with a paediatrician before giving fruit juice to a baby with a sore throat to ensure that it's safe and appropriate.

In general, babies under six months of age should not be given fruit juice at all. For babies over six months, starting with a small amount, such as one to two ounces, it is best to increase gradually.

It's important to monitor your baby's symptoms and ensure they get enough fluids overall. Sometimes, water or breast milk may be more appropriate than fruit juice for a sore throat.

Tips for parents

Here are some tips to help you and your family adapt to the new fruit juice intake guidelines!

Replace fruit juice with milk or water — Chilled, low-fat or non-fat milk is a great option to beat the heat. And of course, nothing beats a cup of water for refreshment and rehydration.

Turn to fresh fruit — Fresh, whole fruit is packed with fibre and essential in kids' diets! For infants, you can mash or puree the fruit to make it easy to swallow or cut it into wedges if you are following baby-led weaning.

Don't dilute — You might wonder if you can 'cheat' a little on the guidelines by mixing fruit juice with water. Unfortunately, according to the report, diluting doesn't necessarily decrease the dental health risks to your kids.

Blend, don't juice — Juicing removes the fruit's fibre, whereas blending retains it!

Wait an hour to brush — Fruit juice softens the enamel protecting teeth from decay. Wait an hour before brushing to let the enamel harden again.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.