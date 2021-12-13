Full list of BTO projects hitting MOP in 2022 and our picks near the MRT

BTO projects are taking longer to build due to the Circuit Breaker last year, as well as manpower and supply crunch driven by the pandemic.

The construction delays have even led HDB to allow you to cancel your BTO to buy a resale flat if you have urgent housing needs.

On the other hand, buying a resale flat comes with a shorter lease. And if you’re purchasing an older flat, it may require a more extensive renovation, which means you’ll have to spend even more on it.

So in this case, the best option is to buy a flat that has just met its Minimum Occupation Period (MOP). This means it’s only five years old and has around 94 years of remaining lease. And of course, it’s still in relatively good condition.

Looking for such a flat? Here’s a list of projects that were expected to be completed in 2017, so they’ll be hitting their MOP next year in 2022.

The full list of BTO projects to hit MOP in 2022

Project name HDB estate Number of units Skyline II @ Bukit Batok Bukit Batok 744 Teck Ghee Parkview Ang Mo Kio 576 Toa Payoh Crest Toa Payoh 1,007 Ghim Moh Edge Queenstown 1,179 Whampoa Dew Kallang/Whampoa 405 Kebun Baru Court Ang Mo Kio 283 SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok Bukit Batok 1,430 Woodlands Pasture I, Woodlands Pasture II Woodlands 1,018 Spring Haven @ Jurong Jurong 478 Keat Hong Crest Choa Chu Kang 682 EastBrook @ Canberra Sembawang 1,030 EastWave @ Canberra Sembawang 714 Telok Blangah ParcView Bukit Merah 1,480 Fernvale Riverwalk Sengkang 727 Angsana Breeze @ Yishun Yishun 958 Saraca Breeze @ Yishun Yishun 432 Khatib Court Yishun 310 Waterway View Punggol 1,057 The Verandah @ Matilda Punggol 481 Matilda Edge Punggol 1,330 Hougang Meadow Hougang 732 EastLawn @ Canberra Sembawang 337 Yung Kuang Court Jurong West 528 Boon Lay View Jurong West 810 Admiralty Grove Woodlands 993 Golden Ginger Serangoon 150 Woodlands Glen Woodlands 888 Golden Lavender Jurong West 149 Bukit Gombak Vista Bukit Batok 286 Fern Grove @ Yishun Yishun 1,294 Anchorvale Parkview Sengkang 503 EastCrown @ Canberra Sembawang 1,220 EastLace @ Canberra Sembawang 480 Admiralty Flora Woodlands 402 West Crest @ Bukit Batok Bukit Batok 495 Park Grove @ Yishun Yishun 588 Waterway Sunray Punggol 582 Matilda Court Punggol 1,162 Buangkok Edgeview Hougang 467 Tampines GreenEdge Tampines 451

We took a quick look at the location of these projects, and found some that we like because of their proximity to the MRT (and a few other amenities). Here are our picks.

1. Toa Payoh Crest

Flat types in the project: Studio apartment Type A, Studio apartment Type B, three-room and four-room

Nearest MRT: Braddell MRT, Caldecott MRT (seven-minute walk)

As a mature estate, Toa Payoh doesn’t have as many BTO launches (no, we’re not looking at Bidadari here). So Toa Payoh Crest is one of the rare BTO projects that’s actually located in the Toa Payoh area itself.

It’s also nice that it’s located within walking distance to two MRT stations. Plus, the project is just a five-minute walk to Toa Payoh West Market and Food Centre.

Another thing we notice is that Toa Payoh Crest is just 300m away from The Peak @ Toa Payoh, the estate’s DBSS project that’s seen million-dollar-flat transactions lately.

2. Ghim Moh Edge

Flat types in the project: Studio apartment Type A, Studio apartment Type B, three-room and four-room

Nearest MRT: Dover MRT (11-minute walk)

Instead of waiting for the Ulu Pandan BTO (which may be coming our way in the May 2022 BTO), you might want to get a flat from Ghim Moh Edge instead.

Ghim Moh Edge is located just adjacent to the Ulu Pandan site that will be developed for housing. As part of the development plans, you can expect a nature park in the western part of the Ulu Pandan area.

What’s more, The Star Vista is eight minutes away on foot. The popular Henry Park Primary School is within a 1km radius of the project.

Another thing is that this is the last BTO project launched in Queenstown before Queen’s Arc during the August 2021 BTO launch.

3. Kebun Baru Court

Flat types in the project: Four-room, five-room

Nearest MRT: Mayflower MRT (nine-minute walk)

Kebun Baru Court is one of the few projects where you can get a new five-room flat in a mature estate.

Since BTO launches these days don’t offer five-room units in mature estates anymore, the resale units listed here come with some of the most expensive price tags we’ve seen for HDB flats.

This is also because these flats are within a 1km radius of two popular primary schools, Ai Tong School and CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’.

Plus, flats here are ideal for nature lovers and pawrents (and dog watchers). The Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park is just around nine minutes walk away.

4. Telok Blangah Parcview

Flat types in the project: Studio apartment Type A, Studio apartment Type B, three-room and four-room

Nearest MRT: Labrador Park MRT, Telok Blangah MRT (14-minute walk)

Compared to the other BTO projects on this list, Telok Blangah Parcview is not the nearest to the MRT. But it’s worth a mention because it’s the last BTO project in Bukit Merah before May 2021 BTO’s Telok Blangah Beacon.

Another thing is that it’s adjacent to Telok Blangah Hill Park, which is connected to other parks such as Mount Faber Park and Hort Park via the Southern Ridges.

There’s also Blangah Rise Primary School that’s located just 10 minutes away on foot.

5. Fernvale Riverwalk

Flat types in the project: Two-room (Type 1), two-room (Type 2), three-room, four-room

Nearest LRT: Layar LRT (three-minute walk)

Moving up north-east, we like that there’s an LRT station just in front of Fernvale Riverwalk. What’s more, the project is just around a six-minute walk to The Seletar Mall.

Given that it’s located along Punggol Reservoir, this is an ideal place to call home if you’re looking to live near the river at an affordable price.

6. Khatib Court

Flat types in the project: Studio apartment Type A, Studio apartment Type B, three-room

Nearest MRT: Khatib MRT (two-minute walk)

Khatib Court is another BTO project we like because there’s Khatib MRT just in front of it. On the other hand, it can get a tad noisy due to the elevated tracks that run alongside the project.

Besides its proximity to the MRT, the project is within three to six minutes walking distance to Peiying Primary and Naval Base Secondary.

There’s a couple of recreational options nearby as well. This includes Lower Seletar Reservoir Park at around a 13-minute walk and ORTO around five minutes away by car.

7. Admiralty Grove

Flat types in the project: Two-room (Type 1), two-room (Type 2), three-room, four-room, five-room

Nearest MRT: Admiralty MRT (six-minute walk)

This is another BTO in the north to look out for. Admiralty Grove is within walking distance to Admiralty MRT and the integrated development Kampung Admiralty, where you can find retail shops, a hawker centre and a specialist outpatient care.

If you prefer that your kids go to a school close to home, the good news is that the project is adjacent to two schools: Greenwood Primary in the north and Spectra Secondary in the south.

Other schools nearby include Admiralty Primary, Riverside Primary and Admiralty Secondary.

8. Bukit Gombak Vista

Flat types in the project: Studio apartment Type A, Studio apartment Type B, three-room

Nearest MRT: Bukit Gombak MRT (four-minute walk)

Not only is Bukit Gombak Vista within walking distance to the MRT, but it’s also just a stone’s throw away from Bukit Gombak Neighborhood Centre, where there’s a Giant Supermarket and McDonald’s (for all those late-night suppers on weekends).

For sports enthusiasts, there’s Bukit Gombak Sports Hall just across the street.

Prefer to go for hikes? Bukit Batok Town Park is just eight minutes walk away, where you can find Little Guilin (and pretend for a moment that you’re overseas).

9. EastLace @ Canberra

Flat types in the project: Two-room (Type 1), two-room (Type 2), three-room, four-room

Nearest MRT: Canberra MRT (six-minute walk)

There are three projects located less than a 10-minute walk from Canberra MRT and Canberra Plaza.

But our pick is EastLace @ Canberra since it’s the closest to the MRT and mall. Alternatively, there’s a Sheng Shiong just across the street for your daily necessities.

And around a 20-minute bus ride from the project is Sembawang Hot Spring Park, where you can enjoy a free foot bath at the natural hot spring.

10. Matilda Court

Flat types in the project: Two-room (Type 1), two-room (Type 2), three-room, four-room, five-room

Nearest LRT: Soo Teck LRT (two-minute walk)

Matilda Court is one of the projects on this list with an LRT right in front of it. With Soo Teck LRT just at its doorstep, this means that you’ll just be one stop away from Punggol MRT and Waterway Point.

Or if you don’t mind walking, it’s within nine minutes walking distance.

If you’re aiming to get your kid into the popular Nan Chiau Primary, consider Blks 233A, 233B, 233C, 234A and 234B as they’re within 1km of the school.

