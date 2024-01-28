Full list of BTO projects hitting MOP in 2024/2025 and our top picks near the MRT

If you've ever moved homes, you'll understand that it's no simple task.

That's one of the reasons why homeowners often invest considerable time scrutinising every detail of a property before making such a significant decision.

Beyond considerations like location, the remaining lease years are another important factor to take into account.

If you're in search of HDB resale flats with a generous lease term, opting for BTO projects that have recently reached their Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) is a wise move.

With approximately 94 years of lease remaining and the added benefit of a well-maintained condition, these properties offer a blend of longevity and quality.

Full list of BTO projects reaching MOP in 2024 and 2025

Project name HDB Estate MOP Number of Units Saint George’s Towers Kallang/Whampoa 2024 233 West Edge @ Bukit Batok Bukit Batok 2024 1,594 Tampines GreenRidges Tampines 2024 1,496 Eastlink II @ Canberra Sembawang 2024 357 Macpherson Spring Geylang 2024 645 West Quarry @ Bukit Batok Bukit Batok 2024 636 EastDelta @ Canberra Sembawang 2024 570 Tampines Greenview Tampines 2024 714 Alkaff Vista Toa Payoh 2024 350 Eastlink I @ Canberra Sembawang 2024 600 Fernvale Woods Sengkang 2024 1,160 Tampines Greenweave Tampines 2024 1,109 Alkaff Lakeview Toa Payoh 2024 531 Buangkok Woods Hougang 2024 711 Eastcreek @ Canberra Sembawang 2024 1,252 Valley Spring @ Yishun Yishun 2024 / Q1 2025 824 Anchorvale Plains Sengkang 2024 921 Bedok North Woods Bedok 2024 357 Dawson Vista* Queenstown 2024 242 Forfar Heights* Queenstown 2024 247 Jurong East Vista Jurong East 2024 63 West Plains @ Bukit Batok Bukit Batok 2024 1,433 Ang Mo Kio Court Ang Mo Kio 2025 590 Bedok North Vale Bedok 2025 215 Clementi Crest Clementi 2025 385 Northshore Residences I Punggol 2025 587 Northshore Residences II Punggol 2025 814 Northshore Straitsview Punggol 2025 393 Tampines GreenBloom Tampines 2025 319 Tampines GreenFlora Tampines 2025 208 Teck Whye Vista Choa Chu Kang 2025 126 Alkaff CourtView Toa Payoh 2025 1,258

BTO projects near MRT stations that are reaching MOP in 2024

Here are our top picks for BTO projects completing MOP in 2024 that are close to MRT stations:

Saint George's Tower

Property types 2-room flats 3-room flats 4-room flats 5-room flats Count 39 62 132 –

Situated within a four-minute walk from Boon Keng MRT Station, Saint George's Tower offers swift accessibility for daily commuters.

For drivers, the proximity to Central Expressway (CTE) and Pan Island Expressway (PIE) ensures seamless connectivity.

Beyond transportation convenience, residents enjoy the lush surroundings of Kallang Riverside Park and the recreational opportunities at Kallang Water Sports Centre.

Additionally, Bendemeer Shopping Mall, only a seven-minute walk away, complements the urban lifestyle with shopping options.

MacPherson Spring

Property types 2-room flats 3-room flats 4-room flats 5-room flats Count 63 204 378 –

With a mere five-minute walk to MacPherson MRT, MacPherson Spring stands out as an ideal location.

Especially advantageous for families with primary school children, the property is surrounded by six primary schools within a two-kilometre radius. Beyond education, shopping amenities abound with City Plaza, KINEX, and Paya Lebar Square, coupled with the culinary delights at the MacPherson Food Centre.

Plus, the project has easy access to expressways such as PIE and KPE.

EastLink I @ Canberra, EastLink II @ Canberra

Project 2-room flats 3-room flats 4-room flats 5-room flats Eastlink I @ Canberra 229 139 232 – Eastlink II @ Canberra 146 96 115 –

Just a two-minute walk from Canberra MRT, both EastLink I and EastLink II enjoy proximity to major shopping malls like Sembawang Shopping Centre, Sun Plaza, and Northpoint.

Families benefit from nearby primary schools such as Chongfu School, Sembawang Primary School, and Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School, making these properties ideal for a well-rounded lifestyle.

BTO projects in Bidadari Estate

Project 2-room flats 3-room flats 4-room flats 5-room flats Alkaff CourtView 192 369 697 – Alkaff Lakeview – 198 333 – Alkaff Vista – – 199 151

Alkaff CourtView and other Bidadari Estate projects like Alkaff Lakeview and Alkaff Vista are expected to perform well in the resale market thanks to their strategic location.

These development enjoy exceptional connectivity with two nearby MRT stations — Potong Pasir MRT (11 mins walk) and Woodleigh MRT (14 mins walk). Residents will benefit not only from its convenient location but also from its proximity to popular shopping centres like Woodleigh Mall and Poiz Centre.

Additionally, renowned schools such as Maris Stella, Cedar Girls, and St Andrews are also within reach, offering convenience for families. And if that doesn't sound good enough, these projects are close to the regional park and Alkaff Lake too!

West Quarry @ Bukit Batok

Property types 2-room flats 3-room flats 4-room flats 5-room flats Count 337 79 220 –

A five-minute walk to Tengah Park MRT positions West Quarry @ Bukit Batok as a prime location.

Families benefit from the proximity to primary schools like Princess Elizabeth Primary School, Jurong Primary School, and Dazhong Primary School.

With amenities such as Sheng Siong Supermarket, Giant, and West Mall (four mins drive) nearby, you won't have to look far for grocery shopping and entertainment options.

Clementi Crest

Property types 2-room flats 3-room flats 4-room flats 5-room flats Count – – 229 156

Considered the best-located HDB project in the neighbourhood, Clementi Crest is a five-minute walk away from Clementi MRT.

Schools nearby include Clementi Primary School (five mins walk), Clementi Town Secondary School (six mins walk), and Little Wings PCF Bukit Timah Kindergarten (seven mins walk).

With Clementi town centre, polyclinic, Clementi Mall, and Clementi ActiveSG Sports Centre nearby, residents of this project will have quick access to shopping, healthcare, and recreational facilities.

Tampines GreenView

Property types 2-room flats 3-room flats 4-room flats 5-room flats Count – 112 395 207

Tampines GreenView is an eight-minute walk away from Tampines North MRT and is close to major expressways, including the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

With several nearby parks, renowned schools and universities, and a wide range of public amenities at Our Tampines Hub, this property offers convenience for families. If you like to indulge in the occasional retail therapy, you'll be happy to know that Tampines 1 is only a short drive away.

Buangkok Woods

Property types 2-room flats 3-room flats 4-room flats 5-room flats Count 364 97 250 –

Buangkok Woods is an eight-minute walk from Tonkang LRT and is conveniently located near Buangkok Square, a neighbourhood centre with a food court, a supermarket, enrichment centres, F&B outlets, and shops.

The property is also close to schools like Hcl 万国, Saint Presbyterian Community, and Anchor Green Primary School. Bonus points? There are two parks nearby — Buangkok Edgeview Park and Buangkok Square Park.

Ang Mo Kio Court (The 2025 gameplan)

Property types 2-room flats 3-room flats 4-room flats 5-room flats Count 156 – 234 200

Ideal for those planning to buy a flat in 2025, Ang Mo Kio Court is within walking distance to MRT stations such as Teck Ghee LRT and Mayflower MRT.

Positioned across the street from Kebun Baru Mall and next to the Kebun Baru market and food centre, it offers convenience for daily needs as well.

