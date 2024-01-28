Full list of BTO projects hitting MOP in 2024/2025 and our top picks near the MRT

If you've ever moved homes, you'll understand that it's no simple task.
That's one of the reasons why homeowners often invest considerable time scrutinising every detail of a property before making such a significant decision.
Beyond considerations like location, the remaining lease years are another important factor to take into account.
If you're in search of HDB resale flats with a generous lease term, opting for BTO projects that have recently reached their Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) is a wise move.
With approximately 94 years of lease remaining and the added benefit of a well-maintained condition, these properties offer a blend of longevity and quality.
Full list of BTO projects reaching MOP in 2024 and 2025
|Project name
|HDB Estate
|MOP
|Number of Units
|Saint George’s Towers
|Kallang/Whampoa
|2024
|233
|West Edge @ Bukit Batok
|Bukit Batok
|2024
|1,594
|Tampines GreenRidges
|Tampines
|2024
|1,496
|Eastlink II @ Canberra
|Sembawang
|2024
|357
|Macpherson Spring
|Geylang
|2024
|645
|West Quarry @ Bukit Batok
|Bukit Batok
|2024
|636
|EastDelta @ Canberra
|Sembawang
|2024
|570
|Tampines Greenview
|Tampines
|2024
|714
|Alkaff Vista
|Toa Payoh
|2024
|350
|Eastlink I @ Canberra
|Sembawang
|2024
|600
|Fernvale Woods
|Sengkang
|2024
|1,160
|Tampines Greenweave
|Tampines
|2024
|1,109
|Alkaff Lakeview
|Toa Payoh
|2024
|531
|Buangkok Woods
|Hougang
|2024
|711
|Eastcreek @ Canberra
|Sembawang
|2024
|1,252
|Valley Spring @ Yishun
|Yishun
|2024 / Q1 2025
|824
|Anchorvale Plains
|Sengkang
|2024
|921
|Bedok North Woods
|Bedok
|2024
|357
|Dawson Vista*
|Queenstown
|2024
|242
|Forfar Heights*
|Queenstown
|2024
|247
|Jurong East Vista
|Jurong East
|2024
|63
|West Plains @ Bukit Batok
|Bukit Batok
|2024
|1,433
|Ang Mo Kio Court
|Ang Mo Kio
|2025
|590
|Bedok North Vale
|Bedok
|2025
|215
|Clementi Crest
|Clementi
|2025
|385
|Northshore Residences I
|Punggol
|2025
|587
|Northshore Residences II
|Punggol
|2025
|814
|Northshore Straitsview
|Punggol
|2025
|393
|Tampines GreenBloom
|Tampines
|2025
|319
|Tampines GreenFlora
|Tampines
|2025
|208
|Teck Whye Vista
|Choa Chu Kang
|2025
|126
|Alkaff CourtView
|Toa Payoh
|2025
|1,258
BTO projects near MRT stations that are reaching MOP in 2024
Here are our top picks for BTO projects completing MOP in 2024 that are close to MRT stations:
Saint George's Tower
|Property types
|2-room flats
|3-room flats
|4-room flats
|5-room flats
|Count
|39
|62
|132
|–
Situated within a four-minute walk from Boon Keng MRT Station, Saint George's Tower offers swift accessibility for daily commuters.
For drivers, the proximity to Central Expressway (CTE) and Pan Island Expressway (PIE) ensures seamless connectivity.
Beyond transportation convenience, residents enjoy the lush surroundings of Kallang Riverside Park and the recreational opportunities at Kallang Water Sports Centre.
Additionally, Bendemeer Shopping Mall, only a seven-minute walk away, complements the urban lifestyle with shopping options.
MacPherson Spring
|Property types
|2-room flats
|3-room flats
|4-room flats
|5-room flats
|Count
|63
|204
|378
|–
With a mere five-minute walk to MacPherson MRT, MacPherson Spring stands out as an ideal location.
Especially advantageous for families with primary school children, the property is surrounded by six primary schools within a two-kilometre radius. Beyond education, shopping amenities abound with City Plaza, KINEX, and Paya Lebar Square, coupled with the culinary delights at the MacPherson Food Centre.
Plus, the project has easy access to expressways such as PIE and KPE.
EastLink I @ Canberra, EastLink II @ Canberra
|Project
|2-room flats
|3-room flats
|4-room flats
|5-room flats
|Eastlink I @ Canberra
|229
|139
|232
|–
|Eastlink II @ Canberra
|146
|96
|115
|–
Just a two-minute walk from Canberra MRT, both EastLink I and EastLink II enjoy proximity to major shopping malls like Sembawang Shopping Centre, Sun Plaza, and Northpoint.
Families benefit from nearby primary schools such as Chongfu School, Sembawang Primary School, and Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School, making these properties ideal for a well-rounded lifestyle.
BTO projects in Bidadari Estate
|Project
|2-room flats
|3-room flats
|4-room flats
|5-room flats
|Alkaff CourtView
|192
|369
|697
|–
|Alkaff Lakeview
|–
|198
|333
|–
|Alkaff Vista
|–
|–
|199
|151
Alkaff CourtView and other Bidadari Estate projects like Alkaff Lakeview and Alkaff Vista are expected to perform well in the resale market thanks to their strategic location.
These development enjoy exceptional connectivity with two nearby MRT stations — Potong Pasir MRT (11 mins walk) and Woodleigh MRT (14 mins walk). Residents will benefit not only from its convenient location but also from its proximity to popular shopping centres like Woodleigh Mall and Poiz Centre.
Additionally, renowned schools such as Maris Stella, Cedar Girls, and St Andrews are also within reach, offering convenience for families. And if that doesn't sound good enough, these projects are close to the regional park and Alkaff Lake too!
West Quarry @ Bukit Batok
|Property types
|2-room flats
|3-room flats
|4-room flats
|5-room flats
|Count
|337
|79
|220
|–
A five-minute walk to Tengah Park MRT positions West Quarry @ Bukit Batok as a prime location.
Families benefit from the proximity to primary schools like Princess Elizabeth Primary School, Jurong Primary School, and Dazhong Primary School.
With amenities such as Sheng Siong Supermarket, Giant, and West Mall (four mins drive) nearby, you won't have to look far for grocery shopping and entertainment options.
Clementi Crest
|Property types
|2-room flats
|3-room flats
|4-room flats
|5-room flats
|Count
|–
|–
|229
|156
Considered the best-located HDB project in the neighbourhood, Clementi Crest is a five-minute walk away from Clementi MRT.
Schools nearby include Clementi Primary School (five mins walk), Clementi Town Secondary School (six mins walk), and Little Wings PCF Bukit Timah Kindergarten (seven mins walk).
With Clementi town centre, polyclinic, Clementi Mall, and Clementi ActiveSG Sports Centre nearby, residents of this project will have quick access to shopping, healthcare, and recreational facilities.
Tampines GreenView
|Property types
|2-room flats
|3-room flats
|4-room flats
|5-room flats
|Count
|–
|112
|395
|207
Tampines GreenView is an eight-minute walk away from Tampines North MRT and is close to major expressways, including the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Pan Island Expressway (PIE).
With several nearby parks, renowned schools and universities, and a wide range of public amenities at Our Tampines Hub, this property offers convenience for families. If you like to indulge in the occasional retail therapy, you'll be happy to know that Tampines 1 is only a short drive away.
Buangkok Woods
|Property types
|2-room flats
|3-room flats
|4-room flats
|5-room flats
|Count
|364
|97
|250
|–
Buangkok Woods is an eight-minute walk from Tonkang LRT and is conveniently located near Buangkok Square, a neighbourhood centre with a food court, a supermarket, enrichment centres, F&B outlets, and shops.
The property is also close to schools like Hcl 万国, Saint Presbyterian Community, and Anchor Green Primary School. Bonus points? There are two parks nearby — Buangkok Edgeview Park and Buangkok Square Park.
Ang Mo Kio Court (The 2025 gameplan)
|Property types
|2-room flats
|3-room flats
|4-room flats
|5-room flats
|Count
|156
|–
|234
|200
Ideal for those planning to buy a flat in 2025, Ang Mo Kio Court is within walking distance to MRT stations such as Teck Ghee LRT and Mayflower MRT.
Positioned across the street from Kebun Baru Mall and next to the Kebun Baru market and food centre, it offers convenience for daily needs as well.
