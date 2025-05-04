Fun for all in Saudi: A guide to exploring the country's best family attractions

School's out soon for summer! It's time for kids to let loose and enjoy days of fun discoveries and family bonding moments they'll remember for years to come.

This coming summer holiday, Saudi welcomes you and your family to experience a blend of cultural allure and thrilling adventure throughout the country.

Be it an educational tour with the young budding scholars, a heart-pumping time at a theme park, or a calm, relaxing evening by the seaside — a variety of fun family activities in Saudi await your family this season.

Jeddah

Underwater wonders at Fakieh Aquarium

Step into an underwater world of enchantment at Fakieh Aquarium — a magical outing for families. Stroll under the glass tunnel as colorful creatures swim majestically by multi-coloured coral reefs as rays glide gently overhead, creating a dreamlike scene.

The young ones can enjoy spotting and identifying over 200 aquatic creatures in a display of nature at its most breathtaking.

Admire the majestic sand sharks — Saudi's sole pair of these enigmatic predators — at the aquarium. Their gigantic size and presence will captivate visitors of all ages.

Don't miss the spectacular jellyfish light displays, where these radiant bioluminescent beings illuminate the dark ocean floor, entrancing curious young minds.

This is complemented by the dolphin show, where these intelligent sea creatures from the world of showbiz splash, somersault, and frolic in an excellent display of finesse and thrill.

After the aquatic adventure, treat your family at the Blue Ocean Restaurant, where a trendy Miami beach theme combines the stunning coast of the Red Sea. Dine with the sea beneath your feet and the sky above, feasting on courses crafted to satisfy every palate.

The Lighthouse Cafe offers ice cream and cotton candy for dessert-the ideal finish to a day of fun and discovery.

Coastal fun at Jeddah Waterfront

The Jeddah Corniche, also known as the Jeddah Waterfront, is a dazzling promenade that stretches along the Red Sea coast and is a must-visit for families. This iconic 30-kilometer walkway is a vibrant tapestry of history, culture, and entertainment with a relaxed atmosphere.

Here, you can enjoy a wide range of activities, from jogging on the 4,500-meter sporting track under the cool sea air to building sand castles on immaculate white beaches. Teens can also try paddleboarding or other water sports with supervision.

Be amazed by the mesmerizing spectacle of King Fahd's Fountain — the highest fountain in the world. It sends Red Sea water jets over 312m high into the air, making the spray of droplets form a dance — like motion with the wind rushing to catch up with them.

The Jeddah Waterfront, in addition to being a hub for outdoor activities, is also bordered by numerous restaurants and upscale hotels, rendering it the perfect family destination for recreation and leisure.

Thrilling rides at Al Shallal Theme Park

Step into a whirlpool of colorful entertainment at Al Shallal Theme Park, with its dazzling spectacle of colorful lights. Start your adventure at the high-altitude skating rink, where the little ones will have so much fun twirling around.

Adjacent to the rink lies the fascinating Amazon Forest. Sail on a boat ride to reveal hidden gems. Spread across the indoor floors are electronic games and children's rides.

For a relaxing experience, take the Ferris wheel at sunset. For a dose of adrenaline, the rollercoaster, slingshot, and free-fall over the lake are perfect for teens and thrill-seekers.

Science enthusiasts will enjoy the zero-gravity ride, allowing you to experience the sensation of weightlessness inspired by Abbas Bin Fernas's spirit of exploration. Don't forget to pick up souvenirs from the park kiosks before departing to cherish the day's escapades.

Beach relaxation at Obhur Beach

Jeddah's coastline offers two distinct beach experiences — South Obhur and North Obhur — each drawing visitors with its own charm and activities.

South Obhur Beach is a destination for adventure seekers and water sports enthusiasts. Stretching over 10 kilometers, this is an action-packed spot with activities ranging from Jet Ski rides to yacht cruises that glide across the clear waters.

Speedboating, diving, and swimming add to the excitement, while others looking for a quieter experience can laze around on the white sands, soaking up the year-round beauty of the Red Sea.

North Obhur is a new seaside resort, covering 17,640 sq m of golden sand. This public beach is designed for relaxation and fun, with solar-powered lighting for eco-friendly evenings and clear signboards for a smooth visitor experience.

Accredited lifeguards and marine surveillance towers ensure a safe environment, while plans for two additional beaches promise even more space for locals and tourists to enjoy the waterfront.

Obhur Beach caters to a spectrum of visitors, from adventure seekers diving into water sports to families simply looking for more subdued activities like beach lounging and sunbathing. This makes Obhur Beach a versatile retreat on Jeddah's coastline.

Riyadh

Breathtaking views from Sky Bridge at Kingdom Centre

Kids — especially older ones — would love to meet the challenge of heights at Riyadh's Kingdom Centre Sky Bridge.

This iconic 302-meter-high skyscraper, whose bottle opener shape has become a local landmark, beams a kaleidoscope of changing colors throughout the night. The Sky Bridge itself is a 65-meter-long observation deck on the 99th floor with massive windows offering breathtaking panoramic views of the city.

Challenge the kids to spot Riyadh's famous landmarks from above — they'll be captivated by the cityscape from this unique vantage point. Plus, it's the perfect setting for a memorable family photo.

Afterward, head to the Kingdom Centre shopping centre, catch a movie, or relax and enjoy a meal at one of its many restaurants.

Discover timeless heritage at the Saudi National Museum

For families with history buffs among them, the Saudi National Museum in Al Murabbah's historical district is a must-visit.

Vibrant art on the Art Street ated in 1999, the museum showcases the Kingdom's rich history and national heritage through eight distinct exhibition halls. Each of them reveals a distinct page — from pre-Islamic Arabia and the Prophet's Mission to the founding of the nation.

This attraction is particularly engaging for school-aged children and teens. Interactive screens and educational displays bring history to life. Children can observe the ancient artifacts, while adults appreciate the museum's stunning architecture.

It's a rewarding experience that offers learning and fun in equal measure, perfect for families who love combining cultural education with leisure.

Abha

Nature adventures at the Asir National Park

Escape the urban heat and venture into the wilderness in Asir National Park — Saudi's first national park, established in the 1980s. Covering almost 6,500 sq km, the park runs from the Red Sea to the Asir escarpment and offers craggy Sarawat mountain ranges, juniper woodlands, and diverse flora and fauna.

Ideal for families with active children and adventurous teens, the park is a refreshing haven with hiking trails that wind through picturesque countryside.

Young ones can enjoy bird-watching and baboon sightings, while teenagers can experience the thrill of crossing challenging terrain.

For a unique experience, take a cable car ride to Jabal Sawda, the highest peak in Saudi, approximately 3,000 meters above sea level. The breathtaking scenery of this "Black Mountain" assures unique family adventures way above the clouds.

Vibrant art on the Art Street

Enter a whimsical world celebrating creativity at Art Street — a multicolored 200-meter-long pathway in Abha. Suspended umbrellas cast playful shadows, while murals and photographic works by local artists turn the walls into an open-air gallery.

Children and young ones will be delighted by the bright artwork installations, which offer a splash of colour and inspiration around every turn. You can take a leisurely stroll and enjoy your time taking in the intricate details of the paintings.

The street is also lined with international and local restaurants and cafes, so it's a great spot for families to relax and refuel while enjoying a creative surroundings.

Khobar

Interactive science at the Scitech Center

The Sultan bin Abdulaziz Science and Technology Center (Scitech) on Khobar Corniche is a must-visit for families with curious minds. With an area of 21,700 sq m, Scitech is designed to inspire visitors via interactive science exhibits.

Step inside the scientific dome and experience thrilling movies in Imax technology on a curved screen with high-definition sound effects that transport you to the heart of the action.

The centre offers an engaging learning experience on a variety of topics, such as space, scientific facts, and natural phenomena. An astronomical observatory with a powerful telescope invites young explorers to view planets, comets, and even the moon's surface.

With training courses, meetings, and lectures in astronomy, Scitech makes learning an exciting, hands-on experience that inspires children and adults alike to dream big.

Special events for extra excitement

Saudi Arabia hosts a variety of special events designed to entertain children. With lively entertainment and interactive activities, these events offer an environment where families can spend quality time and share memorable moments together.

Jeddah Season

Jeddah Season has become synonymous with family fun. It boasts a fresh identity that reflects the city's deep connection to the Red Sea. With a starfish-inspired logo, this event celebrates unique experiences and unforgettable moments.

Previous editions have offered various attractions tailored for children and families, including concerts, theatre shows, arcade games, and interactive adventures.

The latest edition included family-friendly events such as "Warner Bros. Discovery" zones — where kids could mingle with their favourite Warner Bros characters, "Imagine Monet" with various displays of Monet's works, Alice in Wonderland-themed maze at Locanda Happiness Hotel, and City Walk with theme zones such as Cairo Nights, China Town, Art Land, Wonderwall, and more, making Jeddah Season a not-to-be-missed event for families who want to spend quality time creating joyful memories on summer break.

The festival took place from June to August in 2024 and is likely to be held around the same time this year.

Islamic Arts Biennale

The Islamic Arts Biennale is a cultural extravaganza that offers an engaging experience for families.

This biennale showcases over 500 objects and artworks across expansive exhibition halls and outdoor spaces. One major festival attraction is the first-ever public display of the entire Kiswah — the dark cloth once draped over the Holy Kaaba — presenting a close-up experience with a piece of rich religious and cultural heritage.

Collaborations with renowned museums such as the Louvre Museum (Paris), Victoria and Albert Museum (London), and Museum of Islamic Art (Doha) give this event weight and depth.

Apart from presenting an exhilarating art experience, the Islamic Arts Biennale also has interactive installations designed to kindle young minds' curiosity and familiarize them with Islamic arts' variations and rich aesthetic diversity.

The event is currently running until May 15.

Saudi Entertainment Expo

Set at the state-of-the-art Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre (RFECC), the Saudi Entertainment Expo is another highlight for families visiting Saudi.

The exhibition hosts innovative products and state-of-the-art solutions designed to showcase the latest advancements in entertainment and amusement.

Families with kids of all ages can get an exciting sneak peek into the evolving landscape of digital entertainment and try out the latest technology in interactive exhibitions, with futuristic exhibits and hands-on booths that spark a child's imagination.

The latest edition will return May 20-22 this year.

Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup is a high-end multi-genre esports competition held annually in Saudi, bringing gamers, enthusiasts, and new audiences together.

Held in a world-class venue at Riyadh Boulevard City during July and August, the tournament features top titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Honor of Kings, Call of Duty: Warzone, Free Fire, Street Fighter, and Dota 2.

Dive into the thrilling atmosphere of live qualifiers and high-stakes competitions with an insane amount of prize pool where the action unfolds before your eyes.

With live entertainment and unforgettable matches, this event is designed to captivate audiences of all ages and provide a modern, energetic experience that stands out from traditional family outings.

While exact dates for this year's edition have yet to be announced, the event is slated to return around the same time period — July to August — as last year.

This article was first published in Wego.