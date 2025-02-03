Fun with art and air: Balloon Museum coming to Singapore in June

Marina Bay Sands is set to transform into an inflatable paradise with the imminent arrival of the Balloon Museum, originally from Italy.

From June 13 to Aug 31, visitors to the Balloon Museum will experience the highly anticipated Pop Air exhibition — think large-scale installations, exciting light displays and interactive artworks.

Visitors will get to explore how air can be used as both a physical and symbolic medium.

So whether you're an art enthusiast or a family looking for a fun children-friendly activity, the Pop Air exhibition offers an experience fit for all ages.

What to look out for

Unlike many exhibitions, Pop Air allows for visitors to be in close proximity with the artworks.

In fact, the exhibition encourages visitors to touch the artworks, ensuring an immersive atmosphere that is never still nor static.

Take the centrepiece installation, Hypercosmo, for example.

This installation spans 1,000 sq m and is filled with latex balloons, surrounded by kinetic lights and video projections.

Created in collaboration with Italian creative studio Quiet Ensemble, visitors are invited to play and be part of the fun and candid environment.

Another installation to look out for is Knot, a featured piece by French artist Cyril Lancelin.

This five-metre-tall labyrinth-like structure is inspired by a clover knot and has been exhibited worldwide.

Information on ticket prices are yet to be released, at the time of writing.

Those keen to know when tickets go on sale can fill out a form on the Balloon Museum's official website and receive a 50 per cent discount.

