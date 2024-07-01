Fun facts to celebrate 100 years of the Johor-Singapore Causeway

On June 28 a century ago,, the Causeway was officially opened by the Governor of the Straits Settlements Sir Laurence Guillemard and Sultan Ibrahim of Johor.

Today, it is one of the busiest land crossings in the world. According to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), more than 2.4 million travellers crossed the Causeway and Tuas checkpoints during the recent Hari Raya Haji long weekend from June 13 to 17.

To celebrate the Causeway's centennial anniversary, the National Heritage Board has unveiled "The Causeway: A Century of Connection", a travelling exhibition that traces the history and development of the bridge — a hundred years of stories, connections, and memories between Singapore and Malaysia. (More information on this below.)

Meanwhile, here are seven intriguing things you might not have known about the Causeway, all revealed at this unique exhibition.

1. The original Causeway was the biggest engineering venture in Malaya

The original Causeway, built in 1924, was only 18.3m wide and 1 km long. It took more than 2,000 workers five years to construct and included a roadway, railway line, and a water pipeline.

2. A "supernatural" foundation? Nah.

The Orang Seletar believed that human heads were incorporated into the Causeway's foundation to appease evil spirits and ensure the safety of its builders. Of course, no human head sightings were reported.

3. Wartime destruction and resilience

On Jan 31, 1942, the Causeway was blown up to stop invading Japanese forces. However, it did not deter the Japanese; they landed on Singapore's western coast and later repaired the Causeway to allow more soldiers through.

4. The first causeway jam (?)

During the Malayan Emergency (1948-1960), the Communist Party of Malaya's attacks on railways led to increased reliance on cars, possibly causing the first-ever Causeway jam.

5. A fisherman's paradise

The Causeway was once a popular fishing spot, believed to be a safe haven for fish away from sharks and barracudas. However, due to immigration controls, fishing is no longer allowed.

6. Bus services through the decades

Two bus services, Service 170 and the Singapore-Johor Express, have ferried passengers across the Causeway since before WWII until today. Service 170, originally operated by the Green Bus Company, is now SBS Transit.

7. "Operation Snip Snip"

In the 1970s, "Operation Snip Snip" targeted hippie culture, which was blamed for increased drug use. People with long hair, beards, and floral shirts were not allowed across the Causeway, leading to a boom in barber stalls nearby.

"The Causeway: A Century of Connection"

The exhibition is designed to transport you through time, drawing inspiration from the old Woodlands immigration checkpoints.

You can embark on an immersive journey with an "immigration white card" like the ones issued before March 2020, and collect "immigration stamps" as you explore the exhibits. Archival photographs and anecdotes breathe life into the stories, offering a vivid glimpse into the past.

Starting its run on June 28, 2024 at Woodlands Civic Centre, the exhibition will travel to the National Archives of Singapore at Canning Rise in September, coinciding with a public talk on the Causeway. After that, it's set to tour various institutes of higher learning, public libraries, and other public spaces.

Complementing the exhibition, the National Library Board has launched a curated website featuring archival records, photographs, audio-visual resources, and oral history interviews.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.