Fun family activities you can do with your $100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers

If you still haven’t decided what to do with your SingapoRediscovers vouchers, we’ve got you covered!

Experience Singapore like a tourist and take the whole family to visit all of its unique attractions without having to travel far!

From popular attractions, immersive tours and relaxing hotels, we’ve listed some that you and your family can visit for a fun-filled and worthwhile holiday break. You would be surprised with just how much you can do while remaining within the island.

Attractions

Too much to do and too little time. So make sure that you spend the holidays experiencing the best activities and attractions in Singapore that you have to try out while you’re on the island.

1. Airzone

Enjoy all the usual playground activities such as slides, ball pits, obstacle courses and more, except this time everything is suspended up in the air. Join in on all the elevated fun at the world’s first indoor atrium net playground, Airzone.

Price: $25 per person

Location: Level 2 (North Atrium) of City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Road Singapore 208539

Opening hours: 11:40am – 8:40pm

2. ArtScience Museum

Let your family experience a world “where art meets science” by visiting the high-tech and interactive exhibits at the ArtScience Museum. Their Future World installation combines art, science and magic to make an out of this world art gallery.

Price: $16 for adults and $12 for kids (Singapore Residents),

$19 for adults and $14 for kids (Tourists)

Location: Marina Bay Sands (outside), 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956

Opening hours: 10am – 7pm

3. Gardens By The Bay

Your Singapore sightseeing isn’t complete without visiting the Gardens By The Bay. Have a calm and relaxing bonding experience surrounded by one of the most beautiful gardens in the world. Every corner will be perfect for a picture to save as a memorable family moment.

Price: For ticket prices, visit here

Location: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 9am – 9pm

4. HeadRock VR

Immerse yourself into a virtual world with the use of the latest trend, VR technology. Visit Singapore’s first-ever VR theme park and experience over 11 attractions and games with the whole family at HeadRock VR.

Price: Packages are from $35 to $65

Location: 26 Sentosa Gateway, #01-38/39, Singapore 098138

Opening hours: 11am – 7pm (Closed on Wednesdays)

5. HydroDash

Switch up the holiday season by having some summer fun in December! Swim and bounce your way through Singapore’s first floating water park, HydroDash. Bring your family and friends to enjoy a whole inflatable playground perfect for all ages.

Price: For ticket prices, visit here

Location: Palawan Beach, Sentosa, Singapore 098498

Opening hours: 12pm – 6pm (Weekdays), 10am – 7pm (Weekends)

6. Night Safari

PHOTO: Facebook/Wildlife Reserves Singapore Another Singapore classic, a trip to Night Safari is a fun experience no matter how many times you’ve gone before. Exploring the world’s first nocturnal wildlife park is something you can’t miss when you’re on the island.

Price: For ticket prices, visit here

Location: 80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826

Opening Hours: 7pm – 12am

7. Singapore Zoo

For more wildlife exploration, take your kids to Singapore Zoo, where they can meet various animals face to face with feeding sessions available for a complete experience. Let your child make friends with all types of animals at this popular local zoo.

Price: $31.20 for adults, $20.80 for kids and $18 for seniors (Singapore Residents)

$35.10 for adults and $23.40 for kids (Tourists)

Location: 80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826

Opening hours: 8.30am – 6pm

8. Snow City

You can still have a white Christmas at Singapore this holiday season by visiting the local Snow City. Take your family to this indoor winter wonderland with fun and enriching activities. Go skiing or simply play around the snow for a full winter immersion.

Price: Standard Rate of $24 – $29

Location: 21 Jurong Town Hall Rd, Singapore 609433

Opening hours: 10am – 5pm (Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays)

9. Universal Studios Singapore

Use your vouchers to re-visit the famous and beloved theme park, Universal Studios Singapore. Have fun within the world of your favourite movies and characters as well as enjoy the park’s exciting rides and attractions.

Price: $66 for adults, $58 for kids and $43 for seniors (Singapore Residents)

$81 for adults, $61 for kids and $43 for seniors (Tourists)

Location: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098269

Opening Hours: 2pm – 9pm (Closed Monday to Wednesday)

Hotels

Are you thinking of taking a much-needed getaway with the whole family for the holidays? We’ve got you covered! With your SingapoRediscovers voucher, you can book into some of the best hotels in Singapore for a relaxing and memorable staycation experience.

1. Amara Singapore

Enjoy a short staycation with Amara Singapore’s finest accommodations and book a room for the whole family. You may also ensure your family’s safety as the hotel has already taken action in following guidelines amidst the pandemic for a clean and disinfected environment.

Staying at this hotel will also give you easy access to Tanjong Pagar MRT station and some of the major attractions in Singapore that are located nearby.

Location: 165 Tanjong Pagar Rd, Singapore 088539

Contact: +65 6879 2555

2. Ascott Orchard Singapore

Book an apartment type room at Ascott Orchard Singapore for a new living experience. There are various facilities available for both adults and kids alike, including a fitness centre, pool and a resident’s lounge. Your kids may also enjoy dedicated children facilities such as their wading pool.

Location: 11 Cairnhill Road, Singapore 229724

Contact: +65 6540 1688

3. Fairmont Singapore

Fairmont Singapore has it all whether for couples only or the whole family. With each room made to accommodate your pampering needs complete with a breathtaking view of the city skyline. This luxurious hotel may be the perfect place for a short getaway during the holidays.

Location: 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189560

Contact: +65 6339 7777

4. Orchard Rendezvous Hotel

Relax and unwind in Orchard Rendezvous Hotel’s accommodations complete with a botanical environment so you can take that deep breath of fresh air you’ve needed all year. The hotel also offers a Family Room with Bento Breakfast that is suitable for a quick staycation with your kids.

Location: 1 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247905

Contact: +65 6737 1133 (Hotel), +65 6881 8888 (Reservations)

5. PARKROYAL on Beach Road

The PARKROYAL on Beach Road is perfectly located in the middle of the city to give you easy access to Singapore’s best restaurants as well as shopping districts. This local hotel will get you to reconnect with the island’s popular attractions and its hidden gems. A one-day booking is required, so make sure you grab a room when you can.

Location: 7500 Beach Road Singapore, Singapore 199590

Contact: +65 6505 5666

6. Shangri-La Hotel

Another luxury hotel that would be perfect for your holiday staycation, Shangri-La Hotel is complete with family facilities, spa treatments, culinary experiences and more for an unforgettable stay. Your kids may also enjoy their Splash Zone, the hotel’s exclusive water playground with extreme slides and jet cannons for everyone to enjoy.

Location: 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350

Contact: +65 6737 3644

7. Sofitel Singapore City Centre

SG Clean certified Sofitel Singapore City Centre guarantees you and your family a safe and clean staycation. Their luxury rooms are accommodating for both couples and families alike looking for a relaxing staycation.

Location: 9 Wallich Street, Singapore 078885

Contact: +65 6428 5000

Tours

Know more about the island you live in by taking guided tours around the city. This could also allow your kids to learn more about Singapore and its famous attractions. Live like a tourist for one day and join in one of these fun and enriching tours.

1. Changi Airport Walking Tour

Get the “Changi Experience” by touring one of the best airports in the world and find out why it’s designed the way it is. With a professional tour guide, you get to learn more about the history of Changi Airport and visit the many incredible sights within Jewel Changi. Find out just why this local airport is loved and how it was made.

For more information, visit their website here.

2. Singapore City Highlights Tour

Rediscover Singapore the traditional way by joining city tours that go around Singapore’s most highlighted landmarks and attractions.

Experience the great lion city through a guided tour bus and see Singapore through the eyes of tourists. If you’re interested in embarking on such an adventure, you can check here for more details.

Or, for a more different and unique experience, you can choose instead to go sightseeing through a biking tour around Singapore. Have a more intimate tour around the areas of farms and mangroves or find unique spots that you may not have realised or seen before. For more information, visit here.

3. The Original DUCKtours Singapore

Hop on in Singapore’s classic tours at the original DUCKtours for a land and sea journey through the lion city. Cruise along Marina Bay to Marina Bay Sands then tour around Gardens By The Bay and reach Merlion Park. An educational yet fun way to learn more about the island of Singapore.

You can find out more on their website here.

4. Trishaw Uncle Guided Tours

Go through a nostalgic trip around Singapore and learn more about the city’s very beginnings through Trishaw Uncle guided tours. This is the only licensed operator for trishaw tours and is available come rain or shine.

Hop on an old fashioned trishaw journey and go through one of the oldest streets of Singapore to find out more about its culture and ethnicity.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.