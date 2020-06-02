Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more

Trini Ng
Candice Cai
The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

BANGKOK'S CHATUCHAK NIGHT MARKET

Can't afford to fly to Bangkok? Don't fret because its famed Chatuchak Night Market has landed in Singapore.

For three months starting from Feb 4, visitors can experience one of Bangkok's most popular night markets at The Grandstand, with Thai vendors rotating each week.

Being the world's first Chatuchak market out of Thailand, expect crowd-favourite dishes such as phad thai, mango sticky rice, Thai milk tea, as well as plenty of stalls selling Thai fashion, home decor and antiques!

While entrance to the event is free, cash or FavePay are the main methods of payment at the market.

Whether you are driving or taking public transport, there is all day free parking at The Grandstand main carpark and free shuttle bus services from Botanic Gardens, Clementi and Toa Payoh.

When: Feb 4 to May 3, 4.30pm to 10.30pm (Close on Mondays)
Where: The Grandstand South Carpark, 200 Turf Club Road, Singapore 287994

Look out for our review tomorrow!

OPEN STAGE @ MARINA BAY SANDS

Marina Bay Sands is hosting a free concert series, featuring talents from around the Southeast Asian region.

Be serenaded under the stars with local artistes Shye and Tabitha Nauser, as well as Filipino singer-songwriter Renee Dominque, who has even impressed Jason Mraz with her rendition of What A Wonderful World and Can't Help Falling In Love.

Here is the lineup:

  • 7.15pm - 7.45pm: Shye (SG)
  • 8.15pm - 8.45pm: Tabitha Nauser (SG)
  • 9.15pm - 9.55pm: Renee Dominique (PH)

When: Feb 8, 7.15pm to 10pm
Where: Event Plaza at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018972

ART PODIUM @ ION ART GALLERY

Art Podium brings artists, collectors, curators and auctioneers together, with the goal of offering a rich cultural diversity.

Award-winning and upcoming artists will be showcasing their rare collections of Heritage, Modern and Contemporary artwork from Indonesia, India and Singapore. Some notable names include SH Raza, Budi Ubrux and Kartika Affandi.

Art enthusiasts can especially look forward to Kartika's live-painting segment, with inspiration drawn from Chinese New Year celebrations, specially created for the event. Her art has been said to vary from conventional to subversive.

To ensure that art is accessible to everyone, the artists' works will be for sale at reasonable prices, according to organisers.

When: Feb 1 to Feb 11, 10am to 10pm
Where: ION Art Gallery (ION Orchard Level 4), 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

NATIONAL STADIUM OPEN HOUSE: K-POP FITNESS

How excited are you to play under the grand dome of the National Stadium? Our doors open from 31 Jan to 9 Feb next, make...

Posted by Singapore Sports Hub on Tuesday, 28 January 2020

Grab your chance for some athletic fun for all under the grand dome. There's a whole host of fun-filled activities this month to suit your fitness level.

This Saturday (Feb 8), pop in some snazzy moves at the new generation of KpopX Fitness, and you could be part of a bid to enter the Singapore Book of Records for the highest record number of participants.

Get your swag on and work up a sweat in style and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

Click here to register. For more information, go to https://www.sportshub.com.sg/openhouse.

When: Jan 17 to Feb 23, 5pm - 9pm (weekdays); 9am - 9pm (weekends)
Where: 1 Stadium Dr, Singapore 397629 (entry via National Stadium Gate 3)

trining@asiaone.com
candicecai@asiaone.com

