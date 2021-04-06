Fun kids activities and exercise classes in Singapore they'll love doing

These activities aim to teach kiddos skills, get them to exercise and have. The. Best. Time.

Looking for fun kids activities and exercise classes for your little ones? We’ve got just the picks for you!

These fun kids fitness classes in Singapore will not only give your kiddo a good workout, they impart valuable skills too! Check them out below.

1. Badminton

Alpha Academy

Alpha Academy offers classes for beginners to advanced players, taught by professionally certified coaches. The core curriculum focuses on four aspects: teamwork, technique, footwork and fitness. Meanwhile, the airconditioned, state-of-the-art facility has multiple full badminton courts.

Alpha Academy, various locations.

2. Boxing

Spartans Boxing Club

Interested in taking boxing lessons with your kids? Spartans offers parent-child classes as a way to bond! Beginner and advanced boxing classes for kids from age four to 11 years are available as well. Children under 12 years enjoy 50 percent off similar packages when a parent signs up for an unlimited package.

Spartans Boxing Club, various locations.

3. Dance

All That Jazz

All That Jazz offers a high standard of dance education that will push kids to improve their skills and develop creative expression. But in ] equal measure, it places emphasis on a fun and relaxing environment for learning.

Students may take exams according to the ISTD Ballet or ADAPT syllabus, and there are plenty of performance opportunities.

All That Jazz, various locations.

L’academie de Danse

This ballet school by Maud Toledano offers the chance to enter presentations at international ballet competitions, for young students who want to dance professionally. Try the Baby Ballerinas programme, which prepares little ones from the age of three to five years for ballet in a playful way.

L’academie de Danse, #01-03, 8 Claymore Hill Rd., 229572

4. Football

ActiveSG Football Academy

If your daughter or son has an avid interest in football, you have to check out this academy that offers a holistic football programme – imparting skills as well as building character. The classes are for children aged three to 16 years, with various group sessions available.

What’s more, there are various training centres spread across Singapore in the east, northeast, west, north and central areas, so you can find one near your home!

ActiveSG Football Academy, various locations.

Cosmo United Football Academy (CUFA)

This football academy offers invigorating training from experienced coaches, while emphasising the mental well-being of children, and is determined to create an enjoyable and stress-free experience.

CUFA has a number of football camps throughout the year for children aged 3 to 13 years, led by professional coaches in a driven environment.

Cosmo United Football Academy (CUFA), various locations.

5. Martial Arts

Capoeira Kids Singapore

This training facility offers a variety of Brazilian martial arts activities that combine acrobatics, music and dance – said to be an incredibly fun, active and healthy experience for young ones. Capoeira Kids tries to incorporate the teaching of the rich history of Brazilian martial arts as well.

Capoeira Kids Singapore, Horsecity, 100 Turf Club Rd., 287992

Maverick Martial Arts

Calling all kids and adults looking for top-notch martial arts training! This Brazilian ju-jitsu school holds classes for anyone above the age of four years, led by Pedro Wolff, who has more than 15 years of teaching experience.

The name Maverick symbolises independence, and the school is committed to the freedom of creativity and development within its Cosmo United training programmes.

Maverick Martial Arts, 322 Joo Chiat Rd., 427579

6. Multi-activity programmes

Kidmando

Your kids will love the active and outdoor setting of Kidmando’s classes. Its motto of “learning through play” guides its focus on providing a healthy, well-rounded experience. Besides its locations in the central and east areas of Singapore, the team can also organise play activities right in your neighbourhood.

Kidmando, various locations.

My Gym

My Gym offers a range of interactive and multi-activity programmes for little ones from three months to 10 years. Kiddos start with basic motor skill training and then progress to gymnastics. These activities help to foster social skills and confidence.

My Gym encourages parents to be involved in their child’s learning experience, too, through parent-assisted classes for children under four years old. (various locations, mygym.com.sg)

My Gym, various locations.

7. Multi-sports programmes

ProActiv Sports

One of Singapore’s most dynamic sports coaching companies, ProActiv Sports offers multi-sports classes, as well as soccer, basketball, tennis and swimming sessions.

Each class is taught by a qualified coach and focuses on skill development and coordination with a side of fun. (various locations, sg.proactivsports.com)

ProActiv Sports, various locations.

Total Fitness Leisure (TFL)

TFL specialises in various sports classes, including tennis and swimming, for children of all ages and abilities. TFL’s Tennis/Swim Combination camps are also a big hit with kids. You can even save yourself the hassle of travelling and have private lessons at your own condo or housing estate.

TFL, Raffles Town Club, 1 Plymouth Ave., 297753

VivoKids by VivoKinetics

VivoKids’ multi-sports approach to play and development allows kids to advance their interpersonal skills. The programmes are organised by highly passionate, well-trained coaches.

Kids aged 18 to 36 months start with soccer, rugby and basketball, and will be progressively introduced to floorball, tennis and T-ball at three years old.

VivoKids , various locations.

8. Rock climbing

Verticalclimb

This indoor facility is Singapore’s first gamified rock climbing studio. Through the fun experience, kids will not only improve their physical health, but their problem-solving skills too. Verticlimb has a team of certified and trained coaches with low coach-to-child ratio.

Verticlimb, 200 Pandan Gardens, 609336

9. Swimming

aquaDucks

This established swim school offers world-class Babies & Toddlers, and Learn to Swim programmes designed for children’s safety and enjoyment in the water. Classes are conducted by a specially selected team of trained teachers at private pool facilities with regulated pool temperatures.

aquaDucks , various locations.

Marsden Swim School

Looking to cultivate a love for swimming in your child? This swim school is a good place to start. It ensures your child learn the basics of swimming with the option of progressing to the Stroke Development programme, where swim coaches teach your child how to swim longer distances with the proper technique.

Marsden Swim School, various locations.

10. Tennis

SITA Tennis Academy

This academy boasts a wide range of programmes, including tennis lessons for children aged four to 10 years, progressing through the ranks to the tournament level.

It also has numerous private, semi-private and group lessons, if you’re looking to pick up some skills alongside your little one! Training is conducted by pros with extensive experience in both playing and coaching.

SITA Tennis Academy, 130E Harding Rd., 249543

11. Trampolining

Bounce Inc

Do your tyke or tween have boundless energy? Let them release some steam at Bounce Inc . You can book general access hourly tickets for your aspiring kid trampolinists, or enrol them in its programmes. Through the Flight Academy programme, children above six years old will be trained in perfecting their jumping skills.

Bounce Inc, Cineleisure, #09-01, 8 Grange Rd., 239695

12. Yoga

Inspire Mum & Baby

At this women-centric centre, mums can take their kids along for exercise or swim classes. It also has a Kids Yoga programme focused on your mini-me’s physical and mental well-being. Prefer private classes in a location of your choice? Inspire can accommodate most requests.

Inspire Mum & Baby, 188-2 Tanjong Katong Rd., 436990

True Yoga

The Parent-Child classes last 60 minutes and help to increase focus and better posture, while helping you forge a closer bond with your child.

True Yoga, Pacific Plaza, Level 4, 9 Scotts Rd., 228210

