Furniture and furnishing gems in Singapore's Northeast region

With the heritage towns of Ang Mo Kio and Hougang and the vibrancy of younger towns Punggol, Serangoon, and Sengkang, the North East region is a fusion of the old and new.

While the region has undergone plenty of changes with new malls, MRT lines, and plenty of attractions, the northeast of Singapore still has that rustic charm that is loved by both locals and tourists.

If you are keen on exploring this gem of a region for your home decorating needs, here are some of the small yet lovely places you should visit.

1. KHOON HONG FURNITURE DECORATION

For custom-made pieces to your carpentry needs, Khoon Hong is at your service! Did you know this dainty shop has been existing for three generations already? Talk about heritage! From minimalist to modern designs, they can do it all for you.

Address: 32 Defu Lane 10 #01-36

Tel: +65 6343 1382

Facebook: Khoon Hong Furniture Decoration

2. HOOVER FURNITURE

This furniture retailer has been in the vicinity for 52 long years.

Now managed by the second generation furniture retailers, Hoover Furniture stays true to its legacy of making custom-made pieces of furniture, cushions, and cushion covers as well as revarnishing old wooden pieces and reupholstering sofas.

Address: 555 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-1960

Tel: +65 6454 9600

Facebook: Hoover Furniture

3. PLUS65 FURNITURE

If you are not in the mood to go out and shop, Plus65furniture offers convenience like no other.

A local online-based furniture shop, Plus65furniture provides convenience as you can shop for furniture comfortably, 24/7, at the lowest price. The shop has a wide range of furniture pieces, big or small, all available on its online store.

Address: 50, Serangoon North Ave 4 First Centre #01-12

Tel.: +65 8838 6565

Website: www.plus65furniture.sg

Facebook: Plus65Furniture

4. ICONICHAUS

View this post on Instagram SongDream A post shared by IconicHaus (@iconichaus_furniture) on Sep 28, 2018 at 2:54am PDT

IconicHaus showcases exclusive designs of furniture pieces and home decor. The 6,000-square-feet showroom displays one of the largest curated collections of minimalist, modern, and contemporary style made for homeowners in Ang Mo Kio.

IconicHaus' exquisite craftsmanship, along with innovative technology, promises homeowners luxury, refined furnishings with superb quality.

Address: 7030 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 #04-45 NorthStar@AMK

Tel.: +65 6290 9798

Website: http://iconiclifestyle.com.sg/

Facebook: Iconic Haus

5. VIENNA FURNITURE

Specialising in custom-made furniture and refurbishing, Viena Furniture is a dainty store in Serangoon. From LED lights to ceiling fans, bedframes to dining tables, Viena Furniture has got it all for you.

Address: 301 Serangoon Ave 2, #01-342

Tel.: +65 6288 8100

Facebook:

6. OUTDOOR CULTURE

Outdoor Culture brings a wide range of elegant and modern outdoor furniture to fill outdoor spaces.

Whether you are looking to furnish your balcony or decorate your small garden, Outdoor Culture has something for you. All its furniture pieces are handwoven and are made with resin which can withstand the toughest weather conditions.

Address: 32 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2

This article was first published in Cromly.