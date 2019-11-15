Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa

In the living room, the sofa is always in the spotlight.

A lot of homeowners get frustrated over whether to buy a classic leather sofa, or a chic fabric sofa.

Of course, none of the two are without their flaws.

Brought to you by Deco-Man, here's a breakdown of the merits and flaws of leather sofas and fabric sofas.

What's the verdict? Let's find out!

LEATHER SOFA: MERITS

PHOTO: Design Identity