Furry capabara EVs, self-driving mini bar, and more - here are the wackiest cars we saw at Auto Shanghai 2025

The Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, or Auto Shanghai, is one of the biggest motor shows in the world.

Spanning over 360,000 square metres across eight massive halls of the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in downtown Shanghai, the show features over 1,000 exhibitors covering every aspect of the automotive industry.

Given the scale of the exhibition, it's natural to expect plenty of new cars at the show. But aside from the latest new launches, China's motor shows are also known for their bevy of weird and unique cars that are meant to grab attention and stand out from the hundreds of models on display.

AsiaOne was invited to this year's Auto Shanghai, which took place from April 23 to May 2, by Omoda and Jaecoo, sub-brands from Chinese automaker Chery, and we took the chance to check out some of the wackiest and funkiest cars we saw at the show.

Chery Land and Air Vehicle Prototype

Now that Chinese carmakers have more or less conquered the electric vehicle (EV) landscape, the next step in their evolution appears to be flying cars.

Chery showcased their Land and Air Vehicle prototype at the show, and it's really more like a mini helicopter with wheels.

Apparently it uses sophisticated software that can enable it to be operated autonomously with minimal operator input, and the concept is supposed to be envisioned as a solution for short distance commuting in highly built-up urban areas.

What is more interesting is that Chery weren't the only ones who brought flying car concepts to the show, with other brands like Xpeng and GAC also displaying their own versions at Auto Shanghai.

Chery iBar

This tall and upright vehicle is the Chery iBar, and is apparently meant to be a self-driving minibus for ferrying people around urban areas.

Details were a bit short on this concept, but a quick peek into its interior revealed perhaps the inspiration for its name, for it looks like a really comfortable lounge, and has an actual drinks bar inside. Imagine hopping into one of these on a night out.

iCar V23

iCar is another sub-brand from Chery that specialises in youth-oriented cars, and the V23 is a small SUV that is meant to be a modern reinterpretation of an old-school military Jeep.

The brand showcased a few versions of the V23 at Auto Shanghai, including a green and white one dubbed the Cyberspace Retro Edition. This version was decked out with throwback bits like chrome trim all around, while the roof-mounted spotlights and side ladder is meant to accentuate its rugged profile.

The weirdest one though was a V23 displayed high up on a platform that looked to be wrapped in what looked like pink fur, even on the wheels. Bizarrely, it wasn't even the only pink fur-covered car at the show, as you'll see below.

iM LS6 Furry Cat

Here's the other furry pink car we spotted at the show, and apparently this iM LS6, which is supposedly a rival for the Tesla Model Y, is meant to resemble a cat, complete with ears on the roof and a tail emerging from the rear.

We also love the cheeky taglines printed on the floor, iM what I am, and the Chinese one which translates to 'Drive a cat car, walk a catwalk'.

It's all quite irreverent nonsense, but it's certainly enough to brighten up everyone's day.

The LS6 is scheduled to be launched in Singapore later this year, but we don't think it will arrive in this form. Sorry cat lovers.

Leapmotor C16 Tom and Jerry Edition

Speaking of cats, here's one that's modelled after a particularly famous feline (and his rodent friend).

Compared to the others, there's no fancy fur here, and the Leapmotor C16 Tom and Jerry Edition merely features a fancy paintjob on what is a fairly humdrum electric SUV. Still, the bright colours and eye-catching decals was enough to grab plenty of attention, especially from the younger attendees.

Lynk & Co Z20 Capybara Edition

The other animal that apparently seems to be all the rage right now in China is the capybara, and a few car companies attempted to capitalise on the trend by showcasing capybara-themed models.

One of those is the Lynk & Co Z20 Capybara Edition, which was emblazoned with fiercely bright blue and orange graphics, and festooned with plush capybara soft toys on the outside and inside. Cute as it might be though, it was nothing compared to the…

Wuling Hongguang Mini EV Capybara Edition

Wuling decided to go all out, dressing up its hugely-popular Hongguang Mini EV into a full-blown fur covered capybara.

We're not sure what is it with all the fur-covered cars at this year's Auto Shanghai, but one could imagine with hundreds of models being displayed at the show, carmakers would do anything to stand out.

Certainly at least, this car would have gotten a lot of attention on social media, with plenty of gushing over its sheer adorableness.

Wuling Starlight Game for Peace Edition

Game for Peace is apparently a hugely popular mobile game in China, and Wuling collaborated with the game's developers to showcase a version of their Starlight sedan decked out in livery inspired by the game.

The car itself is a pretty sleek but otherwise fairly ordinary sedan that's available in either full electric or plug-in hybrid form, and Wuling hopes that the tie-up with Game for Peace will broaden its appeal to a younger audience.

It even brought in a couple of cosplayers to pose with the car, which certainly attracted quite a bit of attention from the crowd.

Baojun Yep Ice Cream Car

The Baojun Yep looks like a Jeep that has shrunk in the wash, and while on its own the car is already unbelievably adorable, Baojun decided to ramp up the cute factor even further by sticking an ice cream cone on the roof and have a giant teddy bear pose beside it. Cuteness overload that's for sure.

Maxus Dana V1 Chagee Van

But while the ice cream car is merely for show, there was an actual food van that was serving real treats, and the Maxus Dana V1 Chagee van even came complete with two giant bubble tea cups on the roof.

Chinese van specialist Maxus collaborated with bubble tea brand Chagee to showcase the versatility of Dana V1, and visitors could actually redeem a drink from the van, subject to availability.

We have more than a few diehard Chagee fans at AsiaOne, so one could imagine the reaction if this van showed up at our office one day. Pandemonium that's for sure.

