F(x) Amber Liu's favourite $129 foundation is here

The best skincare and makeup drops including f(x)’s Amber Liu’s go-to foundation that got us excited. Now, go buy.

Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream, $114

Though prized for its youth-enhancing properties, retinol (a derivative of vitamin A) can sometimes cause irritation in those with sensitive skin.

This cream delivers the benefits of retinol, while minimising potential side effects with the inclusion of soothing ingredients like rambutan extract, centella asiatica and arnica.

The History Of Whoo Radiant Regenerating UV Protection Cream, $226

This liquid sunscreen sinks into skin instantly without leaving a sticky residue. Plus, it dries down clear while imparting that “lit-from-within” glow.

Borrowing wisdom from the royalty of Korea’s Joseon era, this sunscreen is infused with traditional Korean herbs like trichosanthes root and bamboo extract to soothe skin and boost radiance.

Klynn Beauty Revive Me Centella Cleanser, $28

Some foaming cleansers can strip skin, leaving it taut and uncomfortable. Not this one. Its jelly-tofoam formula gently clears the day’s debris, without removing skin’s moisture, thanks to an ingredient called tremella fuciformis (snow mushroom).

It also boasts plenty of skinsoothing ingredients like green tea leaves, and has a deliciously fresh citrus scent.

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Serum, from $64

With its juicy blend of hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich plum, this serum from K-beauty brand Glow Recipe quenches dry, crepey skin.

Orce Cosmetics Come Closer Skin Perfecting Foundation, $129

Born in Taiwan and raised in Singapore, the founder of Orce Cosmetics YuChen Shih created this six-shade foundation line made specifically for Asian skin tones.

Though it’s lightweight and watery, it can be built up in any area where you need more coverage. A favourite among celebrities like Amber Liu and Jamie Chung, this foundation also has ingredients like Tahitian pearl, evodia rutaecarpa and hyaluronic acid to keep skin moisturised and happy.

Bvlgari Allegra Spettacolore Eau De Parfum, $263

A spritz of the maison’s Allegra Spettacolore will have you imagining that you’re a reveller at Italy’s Festa della Luce (Festival Of Lights).

Rather than cloying and sweet, the fragrance marries rich florals like iris with warm myrrh and amber.

