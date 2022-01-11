G-Shock celebrates the Year of the Tiger with the limited-edition MTG-B1000CX watch

G-Shock puts up a limited edition model every year for Chinese New Year and this year is no different.

This year's limited edition model celebrates the Year of the Tiger and it's based on the popular MTG-B1000 model.

It's called the MTG-B1000CX and its most striking feature is its gold ion-plated case that features laser-engraved tiger stripe motifs. The caseback also features an engraved tiger.

The gold case is very striking. PHOTO: Casio

Since red is considered an auspicious colour, the watch features red hour indices, accents on the bezels, and band.

Functionally, the MTG-B1000CX is no different from a standard MTG-B1000. This means it's highly resistant to shocks and is water-resistant to 200 metres.

It also has features like Multi-Band 6, Tough Solar power, and functions like chronograph, world time, and multiple alarms.

Availability and pricing

The Casio G-Shock MTG-B1000CX is priced at $1,599 and will go on sale on Jan 14, 2022 at all G-Shock stores.