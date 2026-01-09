GAC launches Aion UT electric hatchback in Singapore

Off the back of new showroom openings in the Central and Northeast regions, as well as a rapidly growing presence in Singapore, Guangzhou-based GAC looks set to welcome even more fans of its Aion brand to the family with a stylish new member: The Aion UT. Now officially on sale, the car will be available for members of the public to get up close with at the 2026 Singapore Motor Show.

Set to shake up the compact electric hatchback segment in Singapore with segment-leading space, the UT marks the smallest member yet in the local Aion lineup at just 4,270mm in length. (It clocks in well under the Y Plus, which stretches out at 4,535mm.)

Fittingly, it's also gotten cutesy styling to boot. Eschewing the seraphic and dinosauric imagery of the Y Plus and the V respectively, the UT draws inspiration from another creature instead — an owl — and sports a rounded front end with 'Big Owl' head lights that come with their own 'eyebrows'.

Another design highlight is its use of cuboid, pixel motifs — taking the form of its signal lights up front and brake lights at the rear — while flushed door handles accentuate its soft and clean look. As expected of any model with ambitions of style, the UT is also available in six exterior colours, two out of which — Emerald Green and Midnight Crimson — are exclusive to the higher-end range (more on that in a bit). The car seen in these pictures, on the other hand, is decked out in Champs Beige.

But back to its segment-leading status — bringing the Y Plus up earlier on is precisely what might help to put the UT's promise of interior space into perspective. Both cars share the same 2,750mm wheelbase, meaning that legroom for rear passengers in the UT is excellent too, and is further aided by a completely flat floor.

Also excellently-sized is the UT's boot, which comes with a powered tailgate that raises on its own to reveal 440 litres of capacity, comes with a standard adjustable floor, and can be further expanded to 1,600 litres with the 60:40 rear seats knocked flat. (In fact, it's worth noting that the UT boasts both the longest wheelbase and the largest boot among all electric hatchbacks in Singapore currently.)

Practicality aside, however, the UT's cabin should also impress with its modern outlook and build quality.

Up front, it's the more upmarket Aion V (or even the Hyptec HT) rather than the Y Plus that the dashboard calls to mind, with its crisp 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen and 8.8-inch LCD instrument cluster.

Look around and you'll also find the cuboid shapes continuing on the interior; they're dotted all over the wireless charging tray, and can be found on the six-speaker sound system (both standard equipment too).

The Aion UT launches in Singapore in two variants — as the UT Standard and the UT Premium — and while both are powered by a 100kW electric motor that help them qualify for a Category A COE, it's the latter that you'll probably want to gun for.

For starters, the higher-end UT Premium is decked out with more features, including ventilated and powered front seats, a large panoramic glass roof with a fabric sunshade, as well as synthetic leather upholstery. (The UT Standard gets fabric seats instead.)

Furthermore, the UT Premium also promises more pep and range when on the move.

Its electric motor produces 210Nm of torque (65Nm more than on the UT Standard's 145Nm), thus enabling it to complete the century sprint in a brisker 10 seconds; meanwhile, its larger 60kWh battery also gives it a higher WLTP-rated range of 410km. The UT Standard, on the other hand, is powered by a 44.12kWh battery that's good for an on-paper sum of 335km instead.

Regardless of variant, however, recharging promises to be a relatively speedy affair, with both batteries supporting DC fast charging from a 30-80per cent state-of-charge in just 24 minutes. Both batteries also incorporate GAC's Magazine Battery 2.0 technology, which offers enhanced safety, thermal management, and durability.

Speaking of safety, buyers who opt for the UT Standard can take heart in the fact that they won't be shortchanged on the ADAS front.

Offered as standard are features including Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Traffic Jam Assist and Reverse Crossing Traffic Assist. Given its small size, the UT shouldn't be too difficult to weave around narrower carparks, but a 360-degree panoramic view monitor comes as standard as well.

The Aion UT is now on sale in Singapore, with prices starting from $141,988 at launch for the Standard variant, with a special $3,000 Motor Show discount factored in, and inclusive of COE. As with all other electric models sold by VINCAR EV, it will come with a 10-year battery warranty (or 200,000km, whichever comes first), 10 years of free servicing, and an eight-year vehicle warranty.

Car Model Price as of press time (including COE) Aion UT Standard 44.12kWh $141,988 Aion UT Premium 60kWh $145,988

This article was first published in sgCarMart.