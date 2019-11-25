Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners

PHOTO: Facebook/theminimalistsociety
Let's face it: Galley kitchens are not the fanciest layout you can find, yet it's the most practical when you have a small space as the linear, narrow kitchen layout takes up the least amount of floor space.

Since galley kitchens look quite the same in almost all spaces, try at least to spruce it up a bit with these beautiful galley kitchen ideas for your HDB flat:

1. DESIGN BY EDGE INTERIOR

PHOTO: Edge Interior

This small galley kitchen may be tiny but it's huge in style. Thanks to beautiful lighting underneath the shelves and the counters, this space can easily be a favourite spot in the house.

2. DESIGN BY VERSAFORM

PHOTO: Versaform

When you have small space, some experts advise against using dark hues. But who says not to break that rule? Pull off a dark colour scheme in your galley kitchen by taking cue from this cool HDB kitchen designed by Versaform.

3. DESIGN BY RENOZONE

PHOTO: Renozone

This clean galley kitchen in an HDB in Chua chu Kang is filled with storage options you can find. The quartz countertops also complement the cabinets and drawers with reddish-brown wooden laminates.

4. DESIGN BY THE MINIMALIST SOCIETY

PHOTO: The Minimalist Society

Minimalist-loving homeowners, be inspired by this stylishly simple kitchen. Galley kitchens don't have to be linear and long all the time. Sometimes, you can have a small and box type if you really have limited space.

5. DESIGN BY THREE-D CONCEPTWERKE

PHOTO: Three-D Conceptwerke 

Add a punch of colour to your galley kitchen. You can use a wide range of hues-from muted pastels to vibrant colours-depending on your personality type. This kitchen in a Bedok flat stands out with its blue walls matching the cabinets and storage spaces.

This article was first published in Cromly.

