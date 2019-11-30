Gardens By The Bay Christmas Wonderland 2019: Ticket prices, highlights and more

If the yearly lights along Orchard Road aren’t doing it for you, try tickling your festive bones at Gardens By The Bay instead. Sure, Christmas Wonderland 2019 isn’t free-entry, but you get what you pay for (… actually, probably more).

There’s a Santa’s Workshop, Asia’s tallest golden luminarie Christmas tree, and smash-hit productions from around the world – in other words, it’s the most “Christmas-y” place in Singapore.

From ticketed shows by celebrity illusionist Vitaly Beckman to free live shows by local artists, here’s what you can expect to see and how much you can expect to spend at the massive yuletide fair.

GARDENS BY THE BAY CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND 2019 GUIDE

First of all, entry to Christmas Wonderland is ticketed. How much it’ll cost you depends on when you go – the closer the date to Christmas, the more expensive tickets are.

Christmas Wonderland ticket prices – from $6

That said, tickets are generally quite affordable and won’t cost over $10 whether you get them on- or offline.

Ticket Type 29 Nov to 12 Dec 2019 13 to 26 Dec 2019 Standard Admission (Online) $ 6 $ 8 Standard Admission (Onsite) $ 10 $10 Concession – 60 years old & above (Onsite) $ 6 $ 8

Christmas Wonderland 2019 is a night-time event – because illuminations, duh – so if you want to take the chance to spend the afternoon at Gardens By The Bay’s Cloud Forest or Flower Dome too, you can get a ticket bundle.

Residents pay a subsidised rate and you can get these subsidised tickets through Gardens by the Bay’s official website.

For non-residents, you pay Standard Rates, but you get a few bucks off if you buy it through Klook.

Type Christmas Wonderland Ticket Bundle Inclusions 29 Nov to 12 Dec 2019 13 to 26 Dec 2019 Resident Rates Flower Dome or Cloud Forest (Adult) $15 $17 Flower Dome or Cloud Forest (Child) $12 $14 Flower Dome or Cloud Forest (Senior) $12 $14 Flower Dome and Cloud Forest (Adult) $21 $23 Flower Dome and Cloud Forest (Child) $15 $17 Flower Dome and Cloud Forest (Senior) $18 $20 Standard rates for non-residents Flower Dome and Cloud Forest (Adult/Senior) $32

($29 on Klook) $34

($29 on Klook) Flower Dome and Cloud Forest (Child) $20 $22

($20 on Klook) Gardens By The Bay and OCBC Skyway (Adult) $36 on Klook $36 on Klook Gardens By The Bay and OCBC Skyway (Child) $26 on Klook $26 on Klook

Children between 3 and 12 years old pay the above “Child” rates, but younger ones under 0.9m enter free (up to 2 children per paying adult).

Senior Singaporean citizens must be at least 60 years old. Flash Pioneer, Merdeka Generation or Senior Citizen concession card over the counter to enjoy the promotion.

The prices indicated are for general admission, and allows you to access all parts of the event map. However, it doesn’t include entry into shows and carnival games.

CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND 2019 ATTRACTIONS & HIGHLIGHTS

So with your Christmas Wonderland 2019 general admissions ticket, here are the included attractions and highlights you can enjoy:

Christmas Wonderland 2019 attraction What it is Blizzard time 5-minute “snow” show Festive market Christmas market with pop-up stores selling handmade goods, food and beverages Garden Rhapsody Multi-colour light show at the Supertrees Santa’s Workshop Light installations, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus mascot Luminarie light sculptures Light sculptures Christmas parade A parade dance of Christmas characters like Santa and reindeers Yuletide sessions Acoustic live shows at the festive market, by local artists Christmas carnival Festive funfair with 18 kiddy rides and carnival games

BLIZZARD TIME

4 times a night, the Luminarie and Supertrees areas will experience “winter”! The pseudo-snow show starts at 6.30pm, 7.55pm, 8.55pm, 9.55pm and 10.30pm daily, and lasts for 5 minutes each time.

FESTIVE MARKET AT SUPERTREE GROVE

I expect this to be the most popular attraction of Christmas Wonderland 2019, because this is where most of the food and booze are at.