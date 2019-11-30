Gardens By The Bay Christmas Wonderland 2019: Ticket prices, highlights and more

If the yearly lights along Orchard Road aren’t doing it for you, try tickling your festive bones at Gardens By The Bay instead. Sure, Christmas Wonderland 2019 isn’t free-entry, but you get what you pay for (… actually, probably more).

There’s a Santa’s Workshop, Asia’s tallest golden luminarie Christmas tree, and smash-hit productions from around the world – in other words, it’s the most “Christmas-y” place in Singapore.

From ticketed shows by celebrity illusionist Vitaly Beckman to free live shows by local artists, here’s what you can expect to see and how much you can expect to spend at the massive yuletide fair.

GARDENS BY THE BAY CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND 2019 GUIDE

First of all, entry to Christmas Wonderland is ticketed. How much it’ll cost you depends on when you go – the closer the date to Christmas, the more expensive tickets are.

Christmas Wonderland ticket prices – from $6

That said, tickets are generally quite affordable and won’t cost over $10 whether you get them on- or offline.

Ticket Type 29 Nov to 12 Dec 2019 13 to 26 Dec 2019
Standard Admission (Online) $ 6 $ 8
Standard Admission (Onsite) $ 10 $10
Concession – 60 years old & above (Onsite) $ 6 $ 8

Christmas Wonderland 2019 is a night-time event – because illuminations, duh – so if you want to take the chance to spend the afternoon at Gardens By The Bay’s Cloud Forest or Flower Dome too, you can get a ticket bundle. 

Residents pay a subsidised rate and you can get these subsidised tickets through Gardens by the Bay’s official website.

For non-residents, you pay Standard Rates, but you get a few bucks off if you buy it through Klook.

Type Christmas Wonderland Ticket Bundle Inclusions 29 Nov to 12 Dec 2019 13 to 26 Dec 2019
Resident Rates  Flower Dome or Cloud Forest (Adult)  $15 $17
Flower Dome or Cloud Forest (Child)  $12  $14
Flower Dome or Cloud Forest (Senior)  $12 $14
Flower Dome and Cloud Forest (Adult)  $21 $23
Flower Dome and Cloud Forest (Child)  $15 $17
Flower Dome and Cloud Forest (Senior)  $18 $20 
Standard rates for non-residents Flower Dome and Cloud Forest (Adult/Senior)  $32
($29 on Klook)		 $34
($29 on Klook)
Flower Dome and Cloud Forest (Child)  $20 $22
($20 on Klook)
Gardens By The Bay and OCBC Skyway (Adult) $36 on Klook  $36 on Klook 
Gardens By The Bay and OCBC Skyway (Child) $26 on Klook $26 on Klook

Children between 3 and 12 years old pay the above “Child” rates, but younger ones under 0.9m enter free (up to 2 children per paying adult).

Senior Singaporean citizens must be at least 60 years old. Flash Pioneer, Merdeka Generation or Senior Citizen concession card over the counter to enjoy the promotion.

The prices indicated are for general admission, and allows you to access all parts of the event map. However, it doesn’t include entry into shows and carnival games.

CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND 2019 ATTRACTIONS & HIGHLIGHTS

So with your Christmas Wonderland 2019 general admissions ticket, here are the included attractions and highlights you can enjoy:

Christmas Wonderland 2019 attraction What it is
Blizzard time 5-minute “snow” show
Festive market Christmas market with pop-up stores selling handmade goods, food and beverages
Garden Rhapsody Multi-colour light show at the Supertrees
Santa’s Workshop Light installations, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus mascot
Luminarie light sculptures Light sculptures
Christmas parade  A parade dance of Christmas characters like Santa and reindeers 
Yuletide sessions Acoustic live shows at the festive market, by local artists
Christmas carnival Festive funfair with 18 kiddy rides and carnival games

BLIZZARD TIME

4 times a night, the Luminarie and Supertrees areas will experience “winter”!  The pseudo-snow show starts at 6.30pm, 7.55pm, 8.55pm, 9.55pm and 10.30pm daily, and lasts for 5 minutes each time.

FESTIVE MARKET AT SUPERTREE GROVE

I expect this to be the most popular attraction of Christmas Wonderland 2019, because this is where most of the food and booze are at.

The festive market is inspired by European Christmas markets, and feature 24 wooden huts that are specially modelled after those in Hyde Park, London and Champs-Elysees, Paris.

The pop-up stores sell Christmas crafts, vintage trinkets, and festive foods and beverages. The full list of merchants will be updated on the Christmas Wonderland website when it is ready.

On selected evenings, there will also be live music performances by local artists (see the yuletide shows below) and carolling by school choirs.

GARDEN RHAPSODY (THE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL) AT THE SUPERTREES

If you’ve ever been to GBTB, you’d be familiar with their nightly Supertree light show.

For Christmas, the multi-coloured illuminations are paired with popular Christmas songs for that extra festive oomph.

The shows are at 7.45pm and 8.45pm, daily.

SANTA'S WORKSHOP 

Santa’s Workshop is the homeland of Santa Claus – it is decorated with stunning lights and a “snow”-filled giant snow globe.

There will be elves wrapping presents and Santa Claus will physically appear for a meet-and-greet 30 minutes after opening time and 30 minutes before closing time.

Opening hours: 5pm to 11pm from Monday to Thursday; 4pm to 11pm from Friday to Sunday.

LUMINARIE 

The luminarie is the main light attraction of Christmas Wonderland 2019, with Asia’s tallest illuminated Christmas tree.

The entire attraction actually took 160,000 bulbs, 12 men and 30 days to install!

Accompanying the impressive tree are over 40 light sculptures, all of which were lovingly handmade with white wood, by skilled Italian craftsmen.

YULETIDE ACOUSTIC LIVE SHOWS

As mentioned above, the Christmas Wonderland festive market is also the stage for a line-up of exciting performances by some of Singapore’s most well-loved artists.

The shows take place from 9.30pm to 10pm on selected nights.

The performers include Inch Chua, Jana Ann & Joy Alexis, Sam Driscoll, Two Cheers & a Toast and more. For the full schedule, check out the official Christmas Wonderland 2019 website.

CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND 2019 ATTRACTIONS & HIGHLIGHTS (OPTIONAL, ADDITIONAL COSTS APPLY)

Now, onto the paid attractions of Christmas Wonderland 2019. It seems like there is no ice-skating this year, but in replacement, they have added a series of Christmas “Smash-hit productions” at the Meadow Theater.

  Ticket type Online Onsite
Trash Test Dummies (AU) Child $ 6 $ 8
  Adult $ 10 $ 12
  4 pax $ 32 N.A.
Snow Play (UK)  Child  $ 6 $ 8
  Adult $ 10 $ 12
  4 pax $ 32 N.A.
The Old Shoemaker  Child  $ 6 $ 8
  Adult $ 10 $ 12
  4 pax $ 32 N.A.
Vitaly – Pure Wonder (US)  Child  $ 8 $ 10
  Adult $ 12 $ 14
  4 pax $ 40 N.A.

Children between 3 to 12 years old pay the above prices. Children under 0.9m enter for free.

CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL AT CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND 2019

Sorry to say, you’ll have to pay to join in the Uncle Ringo-esque fun. And like all carnivals… it’s probably going to be expensive.

Last year, the games are priced $4 and up, while the kiddy rides are from $6. 2019’s prices are not available yet, so we will update when we get them.

Perfect for the children, the fair includes carnival game booths – like the Ring Toss – as well as kiddy rides like bumper cars, mini Ferris wheels and the likes.

