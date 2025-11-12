Gardens by the Bay unveils festive lineup with My Little Pony showcase, train show and Christmas Wonderland

The festive season is upon us, and Gardens by the Bay will be holding a series of events to celebrate Christmas.

Festivities include the return of the iconic Christmas Wonderland at the attraction's Supertree Grove from Nov 29 to Jan 1, 2026.

The 12th edition of the popular yuletide event will extend into The Meadow, featuring a variety of highlights such as light displays, a flying Santa Claus and even "snowfall", Gardens by the Bay said in a press release on Nov 7.

Visitors can also look forward to carnival games and rides as well as festive treats there.

Ticketing information will be available from Nov 13 on Christmas Wonderland's website.

Christmas Train Show at Flower Dome

Gardens by the Bay will also be bringing back the Christmas Train Show for the second year in a row — with a local twist, this time.

Taking place at Flower Dome from Nov 23 to Jan 4, 2026, this year's display will feature around 20 model trains being rotated to travel along 145m of tracks laid in the centre of the dome.

The route will feature America's iconic Statue of Liberty, Grand Central Terminal and Golden Gate Bridge, with the trains chugging along bridges, through tunnels and overhead trails in the spirit of classic American holiday train shows.

In celebration of SG60, this year's train show will also feature a specially commissioned G-scale SMRT train — the only one of its kind in Singapore.

It will weave past miniatures of some of the nation's most beloved landmarks such as the Dragon Playground, Supertrees and heritage shophouses.

Denmark will also be featured in this year's Christmas Train Show.

In collaboration with the Royal Danish Embassy, the display will include a towering 5m Lego Christmas tree, a wintry Nyhavn harbour miniature and classic black and red locomotive reminiscent of old-world train journeys.

Besides the trains, the Flower Dome will also feature an extensive collection of festive plants for the Christmas Train Show.

Approximately 7,000 plants on display include 70 plant varieties such as holly, mistletoe, cyclamens, 18 varieties of poinsettias and 50 varieties of Christmas trees — some as tall as 4m.

Complementing the displays are four towering luminaries standing at 7.5m tall, which will cast a warm glow over the landscape when lit up at night.

Tickets are available from $12 at Gardens by the Bay's website.

My Little Pony showcase at Floral Fantasy

Alongside the Christmas experiences, My Little Pony will make its debut at Gardens by the Bay's Floral Fantasy.

Titled My Little Pony: Petals of Friendship, the showcase will be available from Dec 11 until April 12, 2026.

In the spirit of the upcoming Year of the Horse, four fan-favourite characters from the series — Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Twilight Sparkle — will sport new looks inspired by the colours, florals and traditional iconography from Chinese culture.

Fans will find these characters frolicking amidst floral landscapes designed specially to complement their personalities, such as dynamic and bold hues for the courageous Rainbow Dash and soft pastels and gentle textures for the kind Fluttershy.

The showcase will also feature a castle facade and stained-glass-style backdrops inspired by Canterlot, the regal residence of Equestria's princesses Celestia, Luna and Cadance.

For those who aren't familiar, Equestria is the fictional kingdom in the My Little Pony franchise.

Tickets are available from $12 on Gardens by the Bay's website.

