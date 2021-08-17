Gardens by the Bay has a new Instagram-worthy Starbucks outlet that houses its very own coffee tree

If you're one of the lucky fully-vaccinated individuals who can dine-in, you can take this opportunity to visit Starbucks' spanking new store at Gardens by the Bay.

The popular coffee specialist is known to go above and beyond when it comes to store decor so it isn't surprising that this new outlet ticks off all the right boxes in the aesthetics department.

PHOTO: Facebook/StarbucksSingapore

PHOTO: Facebook/StarbucksSingapore

The store's interior is decked out in earthy hues and one side of the cafe sports an artificial moss wall speckled with photographs of various flora and fauna — pretty apt since the store is located in one of Singapore's prettiest gardens.

PHOTO: Facebook/StarbucksSingapore

The outlet also features panoramic windows with a view of the gardens and Supertee Grove.

And what makes this Starbucks extra special is the little coffee tree that's planted in the centre of the coffee shop.

PHOTO: Facebook/StarbucksSingapore

Yes, this is a real coffee tree. According to Starbucks Singapore, the plant is ripe with coffee cherries — the source of the coffee beans used to make your favourite cuppas.

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, #02-03 Singapore 018953

Opening hours: Mon - Thurs: 8:30am to 9pm, Fri: 8:30am to 10pm, Sat and Sun: 8am to 9pm

