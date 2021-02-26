Gardens by the Bay to unveil sakura display featuring Hello Kitty

There’s nothing quite like sakura or cherry blossoms to herald the arrival of Spring, and if Covid-19 has ruined your plans of travelling to Japan to see them, you can now admire their beauty at Gardens By The Bay’s Flower Dome.

Take a stroll through torii gates and enter a tranquil Japanese landscape where you’ll not see just cherry blossoms, but also elegant Japanese red-crowned cranes or Tancho and peach blossoms (momo).

That’s not all. The Japanese tradition of flower viewing, known as hanami, will be enlivened with the appearance of Sanrio character Hello Kitty.

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

There’ll be plenty of moments for photo ops too, from posing beside rickshaws to locating the best spot for nodate, an outdoor tea ceremony. You’ll also be privy to the Japanese art of fabric wrapping, furoshiki, with a picnic spread laid out.

Event details

When: From Mar 1, 2021, 9am – 9pm daily

Where: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Note: Admission charge to Flower Dome applies

All visitors are required to pre-book their visit date and time in light of safe distancing measures and better crowd regulation. The onsite ticketing counters at Gardens by the Bay will not be open during this period.

For more information, visit Gardens By The Bay’s website.