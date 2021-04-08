Gardens By The Bay will become a glass sculpture wonderland in May

Come May 1st, American blown glass artist Dale Chihuly will bring more than 100 of his otherworldly sculptures to Gardens by the Bay, in what is his first major garden exhibition in Asia.

Dale Chihuly Float Boat.

Chihuly Studio

Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom will feature 25 large-scale installations (such as the one pictured above) and 80 pedestal sculptures and two-dimensional works.

“I’m thrilled to show my work in such a dynamic location in Singapore,” said Chihuly. “The natural world is an endless source for creativity, and it has been so inspiring to bring my work to life in this urban garden oasis.”

As for us, we're just happy to have another thing to check out amidst the ongoing travel restrictions.

Dale Chihuly White Tower.

PHOTO: Chihuly Studio

Talk about Instagram-worthy.

Dale Chihuly's work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide. While this isn't his first entry into Singapore, as he has two large-scale permanent installations in Resorts World Sentosa and the Ritz-Carlton hotel, this is the first exhibition of its scale to be hosted in Gardens by the Bay.

The sculptures will be shipped here directly from Seattle, where Chihuly is based, and were chosen and designed to complement their surroundings in the Flower Dome, Cloud Forest, and Gardens by the Bay's outdoor gardens.

Dale Chihuly, Setting Sun.

PHOTO: Chihuly Studio

Fun fact: The large-scale works can measure up to 10 metres in height and weigh around 3600 kilograms.

(We can only hope that Gardens by the Bay's beloved/notorious otter family stays far, far away from these ethereal beauties.)

While the full list of featured works will be announced at a later date, you can scroll below for a teaser of what's coming:

Dale Chihuly Ethereal White Persian Pond.

PHOTO: Chihuly Studio

Dale Chihuly Silvered Red Bamboo.

PHOTO: Chihuly Studio

Dale Chihuly Temperate House Persians.

PHOTO: Chihuly Studio

Dale Chihuly, Neodymium Reeds.

PHOTO: Chihuly Studio

Visit Chihuly in Bloom for more ticketing information.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.