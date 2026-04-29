Gardens by the Bay ranked third top attraction globally in Tripadvisor 2026 Travellers' Choice Awards

Singapore's Gardens by the Bay has been declared one of the best attractions in the world, according to travel review platform Tripadvisor's 2026 Travellers' Choice Awards.

Under the Best of the Best Things To Do category, the attraction came in third place.

The United Kingdom's Royal Yacht Britannia was at the top of the list, while Spain's Basilica de la Sagrada Familia came in second.

Following Gardens by the Bay were New York's Empire State Building, the Cayman Islands' Cayman Crystal Caves, and the United Kingdom's The Real Mary King's Close.

Winners of the 2026 Travellers' Choice Awards were determined by the reviews and ratings on the platform over a 12-month period from Feb 1, 2025 to Jan 31, 2026.

As of time of publication, the Gardens by the Bay had received 62,556 reviews with a rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

One reviewer described the attraction as "absolutely breathtaking", while others called it a "fantasy land" and a "must-do in Singapore".

This isn't the first time Gardens by the Bay has been ranked highly by Tripadvisor. In 2024, the attraction came in at eighth place.

Beyond Gardens by the Bay, our Little Red Dot has been mentioned a few more times.

Another local attraction mentioned was Universal Studios Singapore, which came in 22nd in the Amusement and Water Parks segment.

It was described as one of Southeast Asia's most popular amusement parks with "thrilling rides, shows and attractions".

At the top of the Amusement and Water Parks category were France's Futuroscope, Brazil's Beto Carrero World, and Indonesia's Waterbom Bali.

A few Singapore restaurants were also ranked on the Best of the Best Restaurants list in the fine dining category.

Koma Singapore and Spago Dining by Wolfgang Puck, both located in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, came in ninth and 17th place respectively.

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melissateo@asiaone.com