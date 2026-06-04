Pickleball courts, dino beef ribs and cinema-themed photobooths: What to expect at GastroBeats 2026

Looking for something to do this weekend? GastroBeats is back at Bayfront Event Space and will be celebrating its fifth year running with old favourites and new additions.

The food and music event, which is also the official festival village of i Light Singapore, will be held from June 5 to 28, from 4pm to 11pm daily.

Guests can look forward to a lineup of food vendors and live acts, alongside curated activation zones.

As always, entry will be free, and pet owners are also welcome to bring their fur babies along.

Apart from the slew of food stalls and live music performances that GastroBeats is known for, the event will also feature activities, such as pickleball, themed photo booths and carnival games. Here's a sneak peek at what to expect.

Stuff yourself silly

With 36 F&B vendors offering a range of options from street food to contemporary bites, visitors will be spoilt for choice.

A huge hit at every GastroBeats event is Jett Barbecue, which specialises in American-style barbecue cooked in a custom-built red smoker which costs $80,000.

On the menu this year are Jett's famous Portion Texas Dino Ribs ($22) that come with 100 grams of beef ribs with mashed potatoes, Smoked Beef Cheek Burger ($27) and Beef Loaded Tatertots ($19).

Dining with a large group of people? Get the Everything Platter ($154), which comes with one full portion of Dino Ribs, two Beef Cheek Burgers, a serving of Beef Loaded Tatertots and a side of mashed potatoes.

Jett Barbecue will also be giving out 750 free Smoked Beef Cheek Burgers during the first three days of the event, so if you snooze, you lose.

Craving fish and chips and seafood? head to Nosh.

Apart from classic Fish and Chips ($21.90) crafted from dory fish, the stall also offers Fish Goujons with Fries ($12.90 for four pieces) and Butterfly Prawn with Fries ($13.90 for four pieces).

Those seeking Asian food can check out 8 Degrees Taiwanese Bistro, which sells classic Taiwanese street food such as Oyster Mee Sua ($9.90), Pork Belly Rice ($9.90) and Salted Crispy Chicken ($9.90).

Looking for something quick to munch on? Get a corndog or two from Kwazy Korndog, which sells a variety of quirky flavours such as Buldak Ramen Corndog ($8), Mantou Corndog ($9) and Milo Dino Corndog ($9).

If you prefer classic options, there are also the Classic Corndog ($7), Full Sausage Corndog ($7) and Cheesy Corndog ($7).

There's also Sohtt, which sells a variety of sushi tacos in flavours such as Mentaiko Crab ($10), Teriyaki Unagi ($10) and Sukiyaki Beef ($10).

Sohtt's menu also includes Popcorn Chicken with your choice of sauce ($12), Mochi Croffle in flavours such as Cinnamon Sugar and Milo Dino ($13), as well as Bomyaki ($14), a jumbo takoyaki dish with spicy Buldak noodles.

Other booths to check out include Slurp Your Oysters, which serves oysters with travel-inspired toppings, Khao Bowl, which specialises in traditional Malaysian and Thai fare, and Sugar Mama Lah, which has sweets such as Dubai chewy cookies and banana pudding on the menu.

There are also vendors under the GastroBuds programme by The Meatmen Channel, which features young and emerging F&B brands. These include Tonda Pizza and Girthy Corndogs.

To wash all the food down, visitors can enjoy pours from Carlsberg, 1664, Connor's Stout, and Somersby, which will have bars stationed throughout the festival grounds.

Live music, pickleball courts and carnival games

Apart from food, there are a slew of other activities visitors can look forward to.

A GastroBeats event is incomplete without live performances.

There will be musical performances from GIG-ers, who are part of the GastroBeats mentorship programme.

Championed by Sony Music, the structured mentorship programme is designed for aspiring Singaporean musicians, who are guided by industry mentors such as Jason Yu, Oake, and Evan Chan, and have undergone three months of technical training at Sony's studios.

Apart from the GIG-ers, visitors can look forward to performances by local bands such as 53A, Jive Talkin' and Supersonic.

With the rise in popularity of pickleball, one highlight would be the Epic Pickleball Zone, where visitors can burn off those extra calories with a game or two.

There are also carnival rides such as a carousel and bumper cars.

Want to bring home some photos? Head over to Solace Studios' cinema-themed photo booth, Solace Theatres, to snap a few keepsake shots.

There will also be pop-ups by Zouk Singapore, Coca-Cola as well as a pet-friendly zone by Income Insurance Singapore.

GastroBeats Spotlight

New to this year's event is GastroBeats Spotlight, located within The Enclave zone of the festival grounds.

It features a curated collection of stalls offering a more refined festival experience.

Food media brand and YouTube channel The Meatmen Channel, which also had a booth at last year's GastroBeats, will have a F&B stall at GastroBeats Spotlight.

Apart from bringing back favourites from last year's event such as Siobak and Laksa Mac & Cheese, the stall will also serve Lotus Leaf Rice ($18) and Chilli Crab Kueh Pie Tie ($12 for three pieces).

Rice., a new concept by The Meatmen Channel, will also have a booth at GastroBeats Spotlight serving dishes inspired by rice. These includes Beef Rendang Crunch ($12), Tom Yum Squid Bites ($16) and Har Cheong Chicken Wraps ($12). For a sweet treat, there's Pandan Mousse ($15).

Other stalls to look forward to at GastroBeats Spotlight include French bistro The Plump Frenchman by Zouk, as well as Neon Pigeon, which specialises in Japanese-inspired plates.

Apart from food, there will be an in-zone acoustic stage that will host live performances every Friday through Sunday. There is also a dedicated Kids Zone located near The Enclave with activities to keep children entertained while parents enjoy the vibes stress-free.

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melissateo@asiaone.com